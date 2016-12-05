 
 
 
Monday 5 December 2016

South Sudan rival leaders decline meeting each other in South Africa

President Salva Kiir greets First Vice President Riek Machar before to start a meeting at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba on 3 June 2016 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

December 4, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese rival leaders have declined a proposal by South Africa President Jacob Zuma to bring them together. The move was an attempt to build confidence, trust and dispel personal dislike and rancour between the two leaders.

Officials close to the two leaders confirmed to Sudan Tribune separately on Sunday neither President Salva Kiir nor his main political rival, Riek Machar, had shown interest in meeting each other.

A presidential aide told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that the meeting between South Sudan president and his host was delayed and pushed to Friday because South African authorities had hoped Machar would travel from Johannesburg to Pretoria for the meeting on Thursday.

“We were expecting South African governments and the ANC leadership would arrange a special meeting between President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar," said the presidential aide who is in South African with President Kiir.

"There were signs that such a meeting would take place considering that the ANC (African National Congress) played a very important role in the reunification of the SPLM through the Tanzania’ ruling party,” he added.

The official who declined to be identified said the Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth is part of the presidential delegation to play a role with Machar and South African authorities because before to split from Machar last July he came to South Africa several times with him.

“The Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol went with us because of the understanding that he would play a role in the meeting of President Kiir and Riek Machar. He was one of the aides who travelled with Riek to South Africa when he was with him.

He further said that the former deputy chairman of the SPLM-In Opposition, Alfred Lado Gore is with them in Johannesburg to demonstrate the commitment of the government to implement the Arusha agreement between the factions of the SPLM to reunify the historical party.

(ST)

  • 4 December 22:20, by dinkdong

    They are both useless. Someone would have to take them out.

    repondre message

    • 5 December 13:57, by White Nation

      Good Job Dr. Riek Machar for decline for Meeting selfish President who only his interest to kill you and because he will remains as powerful while he doesn’t have knowledge to managed or Rule the Country. Thank you for that Dr Riek.

      repondre message

  • 5 December 04:40, by Joyuma John

    It is good for them not to meet one another because, their meeting may forge another fake agreement , let machar dies alone.

    repondre message

    • 5 December 05:44, by jubaone

      Joyuna John,
      These Crown Hotel SPLM-IO hirelings and Kiir have realized that they better stuff their peace deal in their a***s. Riak did best not even see them. Especially Equatorians must be determined to drive these jienge scoundrels and drifters out of Equatoria. Just get ARCISS 2015 on track. No more no less!

      repondre message

    • 5 December 07:51, by Midit Mitot

      Bullshit,
      Meeting for what, let Kiir and his gangs crying alone,

      repondre message

      • 5 December 11:35, by Akuma

        Mitot,

        There was no such meeting with President Kiir and his delegates didn’t have time to meet Riek Machar. Pre Kiir and his delegates only have meetings with South African counterpart President Jacob Zuma on bilateral talk and issued to do with peace implementation. No time again to have meetings with Riek as he is no longer needed in South Sudan politics. Riek is permanent refugee in SA

        repondre message

        • 6 December 00:24, by Gatluak jal

          Hi guy, can one tell me the reason for current war in South Sudan?

          repondre message

    • 5 December 09:15, by Resolution

      kiir days are numbered believe me if not kill by gun alcohol will kill him and the rest of vulnerables dinkas will cry, Ateny is the first vulnerable to die

      repondre message

  • 5 December 04:54, by Son of Nuer

    My dear people ,this nation without one of our tribe will be like bow without arrow , Machar Teny is the key of south Sudan economic and also he will be one who will unite this country of our one day, one time believe me and thank

    repondre message

    • 5 December 05:43, by Gatluak jal

      Sorry Son of Nuer,

      I am from Bull Neur in Unity State and I can a sure you that Dr. Rick will not and never will united his home town, which is Bentiu. I believe that, we Neur people has been betray be Rick twice, in 1991 and 2013. we need to defeat President, we need to build the peace among us because people use to what goes a round come around.

      repondre message

      • 5 December 06:31, by choldit

        Gatluak Jal from BulNuer, u are a cure to Nuer people if at all u are a Nuer man who can’t spell his own tribe, the Nuer not neur as u spelled it in ur post more than one. There is no reason in this world to stop Dr Machar from rescuing south Sudanese from this suffering. Right now south Sudanese are being robe off their own money by Kiir, Taban, Malong and JCE ask the traders abt what happened ?

        repondre message

        • 5 December 06:37, by choldit

          I meant ... u are a curse not cure to Nuer... so Gatluak, u can’t be a cure but u are a curse to Nuer pple. U the Nuer here in Juba are not Nuer for the Nuer can’t do what they are doing to Nueri just becoz of money that they are denied access to in MoP(ministry of petroleum) by Dinka as someone there for more details

          repondre message

        • 5 December 14:16, by Gatluak jal

          Choldit,

          There no such name in Nuer "Choldit" this is a pure Dinka name.why do u use the name of people u don’t like? My name is Gatluak Jal Gatkuoth and I am in Bentiu right now. oh, may be ur name might be correct because during rebellion, Dinka and Nuer were mix and ur fahter might be from Dinka. The truth of matter is we need unite rather than division.

          repondre message

      • 5 December 08:15, by Naath

        Gatluak jal,

        On one of your comment you said you are Lou Nuer, another comment of yours said you are Jikany Nuer in Unity State, today you said you are Bul-Nuer. What a bullshit are you talking about? I thought you are a Nuar now it comes my realization that you are heartless Dinka.

        repondre message

      • 5 December 10:18, by Midit Mitot

        Gatluak Jal,
        I had agreed with Choldit, you are completely nincompoop Bul Nuer of Mayom, you are winging your tail to kill innocents Nuer in Bentui for the sake of food in Juba, I hope you people have been cursed for sure.

        repondre message

  • 5 December 05:05, by Whortti Bor Manza

    The Dinkas with their president have embarked on lies, fabrications and deception as tools for Diplomacy. All these are short lived and will fail as proved by history. How can Ezekiel LOL who conspired against Riek Machar would want to arrange such a meeting. It would be foolish on the side of Riek Machar to accept this idiotic foul play games.

    repondre message

    • 5 December 06:16, by Gatluak jal

      Whortti Bor Manza
      First of all, the government of South Sudan is run by one tribe. there are so many positions hold by Nuer, Eq, and Shillke, so on. Secondly, Ezekiel Lol did right thing in my opinion. He put the interest of people of South Sudan first, that is why he embraced the peace.

      repondre message

      • 5 December 07:11, by choldit

        Gatluak, there is no singling out here my bro but I am missing lot of here and there on ur posts. How can Lol Nyakiir be right on joining a tribal govt, as u said it in ur post above? Ur post is a prove that u pple who claim to be Nuer in JCE govt lead by tribal chief Kiir are confused Nuer and whose goal is money from Dinka.

        repondre message

        • 6 December 00:20, by Gatluak jal

          Choldit,

          I glad to hear u saying that "there no singling out here" u are right because my uncle Dr. Rick Marchar has no where to go. I don’t know why some of Nuer still follows Rick Marchar, a man that divided Bentiu sub-tribe against once other.

          repondre message

      • 6 December 02:18, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Whorrti Bor,

        You nailed the truth. The people at the to who decrees and have total power are the Dinkas. Head of police Dinka. Head of army Dinka. Head of Judiciary Dinka. Head of security services Dinka. Therefore South Sudan is a Dinka republic.

        repondre message

    • 5 December 08:55, by jubaone

      Whorrti,
      Two things are clear.1)Kiir has realized his conspiracy and attempt to sideline Riak is outright stupid even as he took Lado Gore and Ezekiel Lol along. Riak didn’t see them. 2) Kiir and his entourage just wasted resources. Why did they fly all the way to S.Africa if not to meet Riak? Now Kiir foolishly has realized, No Riak No peace. Simple.

      repondre message

  • 5 December 06:51, by real Dinka

    Their meeting always is ever useless to the national economy, i wish they would also die there like those innocent lives lost because of their fake leadership greediness.

    Kiir is finishing Dinkas and Riek is finishing Nuer

    To Hell with them

    repondre message

    • 5 December 07:13, by Mayom2016

      Real Dinka.
      To hell with them is a good opinion. These idiots are just finishing future leaders. We youths need to stop following dead politicians like Mr. President & Dr. Machar. Our economy is worst,no development, insecurity ,loss of lives and many more. My message is that,lets advocate for peace we youths and not to be involved in this senseless war . Their meeting will not benefit us.

      repondre message

      • 5 December 08:10, by dinkdong

        AMEN to both of you Real Dinka and Mayom2016! That’s exactly how I felt.

        repondre message

    • 5 December 07:17, by choldit

      U are missing a point here dear. Never wrong two or right both. U must wrong one but right the other else u didn’t understand what going on.

      repondre message

      • 5 December 07:49, by Mayom2016

        Choldit
        In your own analysis, do you see anyone of the two is right?. To me no because they are using their tribe men to be in power or to get power. I can’t the reason why people are just fighting. You are supporting Mr. President because you view the current crisis based on ethnicity but z will not take us forward . If youths like you stop supporting politicians in the context of ethnicities ..

        repondre message

        • 5 December 07:54, by Mayom2016

          then we will not move forward. Neither Mr.President nor Dr. Machar is doing something good. Peaceful transfer of power is the solution to this senseless war. If we stop supporting them then they will know that they aren’t delivering.

          repondre message

          • 6 December 05:38, by choldit

            Mayom2016 or whatever name u have, read carfully. I didn’t say I support Kiir on his Dinka tribal war against the Nuer. But what did Dr Machar do to be equaled to murderious president Kiir? Dr Riek flow his movement best men from Pagak to Juba in demonstration of commitment to peace only to be slaughtered by Kiir’s tribally militants in no other place than presidential palace, J-1. Is there....

            repondre message

            • 6 December 05:47, by choldit

              ... anything else to prove president Kiir is an stoneage man and shldn’t lead any nation in this world? I wonder why some pple have to support him! The so called JCE whose aim is to make sure Dinka tribe rules South Sudan for 200 yrs is a collection of made old men with obsolete education in rotten brains. Dinka youth shldnt listen to their tribal advices! Dr Machar will rescue suffering pple!

              repondre message

  • 5 December 07:35, by Work force

    Bravo Dr.Riek for not meeting theses mediocres from Juba who are dreaming blood of innocent South Sudanese people!! they are now feeling the impact of your absence in their fake TGoNU and I thank the international community for withdrawing their support financial, Ezekiel and Taban are accountable for all is happening within the Country

    repondre message

    • 5 December 08:03, by Akook

      Dr Machar has been taken a scapegoat for the grand weaknesses and failures of Kiir and his tribal team.
      It is good now that Machar is not anymore in South Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia or North Sudan but far away in the end of South Africa.

      Let us see if Kiir can stop ongoing genocide all over the corners of this country and unite the people.

      Can Kiir and his tribal team do it? Absolutely No!

      repondre message

      • 5 December 08:16, by Mayom2016

        Akook
        South Sudan needs inclusive system of governance. Mr.President is using JCE to decide the affairs of the nation and that JCE is comprised of old men who only wanted to benefit from his poor leadership. Everything decision he made is always controversial but lets advocate for peace. Him and Machar, their days are numbered. Lets youths unite and isolated them bse they are the problem/curse .

        repondre message

    • 5 December 15:16, by Simon Magot

      No worries!
      We already have peace in place, though there are still a lot of robbers around the country.
      The President is a real leader, but tribal hearts only feel minor mistakes rather than major achievements. But anyway it is hard to manage a country of multiethnicity.
      Let’s be for peace!

      repondre message

  • 5 December 07:53, by Samsung7

    Through my own analysis.
    There is another confused proposal which is on process to bring back Riek Machar by interested group. Riek Machar is not a symbol that can unite South Sudanese but to dismantle the country.

    The interested group is pushing for the war by coming year to give Regional protection force work to implement their agenda. There are three proposals underway from interested group.

    repondre message

    • 5 December 08:07, by Akook

      Samsung 7, unless you are a very good drunkard. Pushing for what war? When what is currently rolling in the Equatoria region is more than war. A genocide, killing, raping of civilians without resistance.

      repondre message

      • 5 December 08:23, by Mayom2016

        Akook
        Thanks man. These are idiots supporting war for nothing and they are not even involved in the real fight. Instead of the youths in South Sudan advocate for peace , others are advocating for war. To hell with you all. Peace ..........

        repondre message

  • 5 December 08:13, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    South Africa don’t want South Sudan problem to get finished,
    President Kiir Mayardit and Riek Machar can’t come together to bring peace to the people of South Sudan. Otherwise handing over the power to another person should be a solution if Kiir Mayardit accept the meeting with Riek Machar once again.

    repondre message

  • 5 December 08:28, by Lumaria

    The Country situation is out of control it’s even beyond government expectations, government should switch to plan B
    as symbol of dialogue or allow Doctor Riek Machar to visit his
    patients because they won’t survive without him.

    repondre message

  • 5 December 15:25, by Angelo Achuil

    Is there any wonder why our so-called "Leaders decline to meet each other" and solve the mess they caused us? My opinion is that if anyone is wondering why not, the answer is right here on the net - look at how we talk about one another, about other tribes? Our leaders reflect our extreme indifference, mistrust, hatred or violence of us citizens. Want peace?? Start with way you talk right here!!!

    repondre message

