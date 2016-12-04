South Sudanese rebels claim capture of area near Congolese border

December 4, 2016 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) Sunday said they are in full control of Lasu\Lonbongo in Yei River State.

SPLA soldiers in Malakal, capital of the battleground oil-state of Upper Nile on 15 May 2014 (Photo AFP/Ivan Lieman)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune the commander of the SPLA-IO forces John Sunday Martin said they captured arms and ammunitions, including armed vehicle and killed at least 16 government soldiers.

He further said the government forces crossed into the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo, adding they are now under the protection of Congolese army in Aba area.

The rebel commander further reported clashes on Saturday near Korogulu in Yei River State.

The South Sudanese army spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

Several reports warned that fighting would resume in South Sudan, saying that the peace agreement signed in August 2015 would not end the three year conflict, especially after July clashes in Juba and the dismissal of Riek Machar.

(ST)