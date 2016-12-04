 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 4 December 2016

South Sudanese rebels claim capture of area near Congolese border

December 4, 2016 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) Sunday said they are in full control of Lasu\Lonbongo in Yei River State.

JPEG - 61.9 kb
SPLA soldiers in Malakal, capital of the battleground oil-state of Upper Nile on 15 May 2014 (Photo AFP/Ivan Lieman)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune the commander of the SPLA-IO forces John Sunday Martin said they captured arms and ammunitions, including armed vehicle and killed at least 16 government soldiers.

He further said the government forces crossed into the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo, adding they are now under the protection of Congolese army in Aba area.

The rebel commander further reported clashes on Saturday near Korogulu in Yei River State.

The South Sudanese army spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

Several reports warned that fighting would resume in South Sudan, saying that the peace agreement signed in August 2015 would not end the three year conflict, especially after July clashes in Juba and the dismissal of Riek Machar.

(ST)

  • 4 December 10:00, by Binen

    Late those who like denying of the fact deny that.

    

  • 4 December 11:45, by Augustino

    Looting a displaced camp is not a captured government held area. Just wait for Mathiang Anyoor for some time. Lies reporters will still be convince by actions.

    

    • 4 December 13:16, by jubaone

      Agustino,
      Cool down, these nyors are simply thugs and criminals who are not trained fighters. They just like to go raping and looting goats and chicken of peasants. Sorry man, more updates coming soon.

      

  • 4 December 12:15, by Son of Nuer

    Victories after ,after victories

    

  • 4 December 12:43, by Binen

    Cool your pain heart down by waiting for unexpected Mathiang anyoor

    

  • 4 December 14:33, by Alony

    Those who celebrating should mind that war will not bring any development only bad reputations and destruction. Kindly dream of peace. We all will be sorry when this country fall apart. We are the right youth in the wrong hands. When will you people think of educating your children. The good part is we are enjoying the Internet posting nonsense while poor people and uncivilized youth pay prices.

    

    • 4 December 21:16, by Work force

      Kiir,Taban,Wani,Malang,Lokonga and Makua must go!!!! Spla io should teach them un forgettable lesson

      

    • 5 December 02:33, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Along,

      Neither has peace brought us development too. Rhetoric warfare failed as such another means to bring change is going on.

      

  • 5 December 05:16, by Whortti Bor Manza

    These Dinkas talk big for nothing. Just keep fighting, soon they will give up. People should learn from the examples of the Fertits. Mathiang El moors will not dare to enter any Fertits village now. This is yet the beginning. We know these guys.

    

    • 5 December 14:09, by Redeemer

      Even if you remain in that village for 10 years, how is it going to help SSudan as a country

      





