 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 4 December 2016

Sudan welcomes return of U.S. university programmes

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 3, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese foreign ministry Friday has welcomed the return of American scholarships to Sudan and the visit of Sudanese university presidents to the United States after twenty years of suspension.

JPEG - 41.9 kb
A general view taken on June 13, 2012 shows the campus of the Sudanese capital’s Khartoum University,(AFP Photo/Simon Martelli)

On 30 November U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth announced the return of several exchange programmes to Sudan including American Fulbright Scholars and American Fulbright Specialists programmes to Sudan.

He also announced that a delegation of eleven Sudanese university vice chancellors led by Undersecretary of the ministry of higher education will visit the United States.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Na’im welcomed the move saying it would positively impact bilateral relations.

"This is a big and important step in the course of relations between the two countries," al-Na’im said, pointing that educational and cultural relations participate actively to strengthen understanding and communication between the two peoples.

The Sudanese official further said that this "cultural diplomacy" has a positive role in "the development of relations between the two countries so as to achieve bilateral interests, cooperation on issues of mutual interest and regional and international issues".

In November 1997, Washington imposed economic sanctions on Sudan over its alleged support to terrorist groups. However; last September U.S. Department of States praised Sudan’s counterterrorism cooperation with the United States but excluded the removal of sanctions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 December 03:42, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    We are so unfortunate for the current US administration especially the subsequent envoys to Sudan (Gration and Donald Booth). The two have shown no regard for humanity, no love for Sudanese people but only empowered the well known criminal government to keep killing, raping,imprisoning and upducting people committing genocide before the eyes of the world. Raproachment and appeasement policy wit

    repondre message

  • 13 December 02:36, by jellygamat

    Thanks a news fine pilose anlter capsule

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.