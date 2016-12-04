December 3, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) president, Chubar Goc, offered to resign after being suspended over allegation of financial irregularities.

The association suspended Chubar this week when an auditing company found transfer of $400,000 from SSFA’s account to a private bank account in 2015.

Chubar, according to the Kenyan auditing firm (KPMG) “borrowed” $12,000 from SSFA without the knowledge of the association’s board members.

The football body in Juba called for independent investigation after lifting his immunity.

In a post on social media site, Facebook, Chubar, said he will return to Juba and hand over office to his deputy and acting chairman of SSFA, Andrea Abdulla.

World football governing body, FIFA, reportedly suspended financial support to SSFA over financial mismanagement.

Football is popular in South Sudan and the national team made headline in 2015 for wining some games in the qualification for the African tournament 2017. The South Sudanese team, however, ecorded more defeats and was knocked out of the qualifiers.

(ST)