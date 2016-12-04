 
 
 
S. Sudan’s football president resigns over fraud

S Sudan's players pose on June 13, 2015 in Bamako during their 2017 African Cup of Nations qualification football match between Mali and South Sudan (AFP/Habibou Kouyate Photo)

December 3, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) president, Chubar Goc, offered to resign after being suspended over allegation of financial irregularities.

The association suspended Chubar this week when an auditing company found transfer of $400,000 from SSFA’s account to a private bank account in 2015.

Chubar, according to the Kenyan auditing firm (KPMG) “borrowed” $12,000 from SSFA without the knowledge of the association’s board members.

The football body in Juba called for independent investigation after lifting his immunity.

In a post on social media site, Facebook, Chubar, said he will return to Juba and hand over office to his deputy and acting chairman of SSFA, Andrea Abdulla.

World football governing body, FIFA, reportedly suspended financial support to SSFA over financial mismanagement.

Football is popular in South Sudan and the national team made headline in 2015 for wining some games in the qualification for the African tournament 2017. The South Sudanese team, however, ecorded more defeats and was knocked out of the qualifiers.

(ST)

  • 4 December 00:49, by dinkdong

    Everyone is learning corruption from Kiir and Riek. That country is done.

  • 4 December 03:20, by marie

    Will anything good come out of an organization headed by Dinka in South Sudan?

    • 4 December 16:09, by jubaone

      Marie,
      Nothing! If a jienge can’t do anything for his luak, how can he do something for others? Greed for money and power. A jienge can bootlick you as long as you guarantee him money and some power. That’s why all jienges like to be benydits then bandits then misfits.

  • 4 December 06:21, by Eastern

    What’s wrong with Dinka people? In government, institutions of learning, communities, etc where they claim leadership, Dinka people are corrupt. It will save their image if Dinka people stop vying for leadership which they can’t handle!!!

  • 4 December 09:46, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Nothing good can come out of this cursed community. It is sad we are bundled with them in the same country. Lado Enclave project would be good for peace loving citizens.

Sudan Tribune

