 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 4 December 2016

Ethiopia accepts S. Sudan’s request to close rebel offices

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 3, 2016 (JUBA) - The Ethiopian government has accepted a request by South Sudan government to shut down all offices belonging to its armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) loyal to ex-first vice president-turned rebel leader, Riek Machar in Addis Ababa.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

"Our relations with the countries in the region are increasingly improving to the better. The visit of the first vice president, General Taban Deng Gai, has made a significant improvement in the relations with our neigbouring countries. Now Ethiopia has accepted in principle to close down all the offices run by individuals are still loyal to Riek Machar," a presidential source knowledgeable of events said Saturday.

"They have also agreed to not allow these elements to not carry out their activities in Addis Ababa," added the source.

The official who spoke to Sudan Tribune said the move will be part of bilateral agreement which the two countries have agreed to implement with immediate effect as part of the arrangement to halt support and to rebels operating in each other’s territory.

It is not clear what will happen the armed opposition officials if the deal is implemented.

Many observers have expressed fear that members of armed opposition will be forced to either stop talking politics, go to refugee camps outside Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, return to country in their rebel held areas or join Machar’s successor faction.

Ethiopian authorities had earlier dismissed claims that it denied the South Sudanese armed opposition leader from, who arrived from South Africa, from landing in its territory.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 December 19:31, by Midit Mitot

    Hahahha
    Blindfolds, Ethiopian government got her Independence in 1940s, it can not be blind-fool by the foolish government, shame on those who does not know the shame is on their side.

    repondre message

  • 3 December 20:26, by Joyuma John

    Machar rebellion has now reached it’s declined stage, please IO be proactive enough to join general Taban before hand or else you will face dangers in Ethiopia , and remember Ethiopia government has to close down your offices to save a tough retaliation from the government of s.sudan. If dog has it’s day, then why s.sudan has no one card to play for Ethiopia government to take this move. Thanks

    repondre message

  • 3 December 20:28, by Eastern

    Like I said earlier, most of the hotels in Juba are owned by the Tigrinya - closely associated to the Ethiopian government. These folks in Juba leased land to develop these properties. Prolonged war means no business. The Ethiopian government and the prime minister are in a catch 22 position!!!

    repondre message

  • 3 December 20:58, by William Atak Garang.

    I agreed with the decision taken by Ethiopian Government to close down Dr. Machar offices, the war has eventually destroyed the Country. Whoever still not certified with the current inhuman crimes and extra judiciary killing in the Country, should face deportation back to Juba or go for political asylum.

    repondre message

    • 3 December 21:39, by Naath

      Too early to believe the Dinka’s gangs leaders liars reporting. Let the Ethiopia and the SPLA-IO report it but not those criminals and killers of civilians in Juba to report this development. Bear in your frozen brain that the closing of the rebels office in Ethiopia will not be the end of the struggle either.

      repondre message

      • 3 December 22:33, by barbayo

        that is an ended of Raik Machar his group rebels things from them

        repondre message

        • 4 December 03:35, by NyanDengdit

          It’s good to the government of South Sudan to close the office of IO party.
          Good Job to Ethiopia government to cooperate with South Sudan.

          repondre message

      • 3 December 22:41, by barbayo

        Naath
        why your boss done waited election to become president like Gambia the opposition part is now going resume his work next month state house as president , no single person die during election . why your boss Raik Machar like short cut

        repondre message

        • 4 December 08:11, by Gatluak jal

          barbayo, let Naath run is big mouth. Dr. rick, know better than anyone that he can win his home town, which is Unity State. I am from Unity State, which is Guity county. let me repeat myself here. Dr. Rick, can not Bentiu for two reasons. In 1991 mascara of Dinka Bor, Dr. Rick, wage the war, which majority of Nuer did not agree with him. In 2013, Dr, Rick, repeat it again. leave Naath Alone

          repondre message

    • 4 December 06:18, by Eastern

      William,

      The factors that have screwed the country are not only external; they are right inside the country - at J1 and Crown hotel, airport road. Let Kiir and Taban cede power which they can’t manage. Isolating Dr Machar will drive South Sudan aground. Don’t tell me I didn’t warn you. People following Dr Machar aren’t morons!!!

      repondre message

    • 4 December 13:05, by Chang Kuony

      William Atak

      Don’t celebrate in vain, I am in Addis Ababa right now. Nothing like that news. Don’t believe your tribal government lies and praproganda. Dinka have failed themselves and South Sudanese people at large. Salva Kiir el awiir is the most idiot,visionless and puppet leader remotely control by President M7 of Uganda and Jaang Council of Evils ( JCE ).

      repondre message

    • 5 December 07:15, by Planetmars

      Ethiopia has to shut them down to keep her business going with the S.S. government because ethiopian business thrive in areas under government control than areas held by rebels. In this war , the looser are southern sudanese. UN and other external agencies are benefiting more from this war that is what ethiopia is try to do as well. Sending more UN troop to SS means more money for the UN.

      repondre message

  • 3 December 22:22, by Binen

    It IS VERY NICE TO ME TO HEAR THAT NEWS OF THE CLOSURE OF ALL THE OFFICES BELONGING TO SOUTH SUDAN’S REBEL LEADER. WHAT IMPRESS ME ON THAT IS BECAUSE ALL THE FIGHTERS WILL COME DOWN AND PARTICIPATE EFFECTIVELY ON THIS LIBERATION. FOR THOSE WHO ARE LAUGHING THINKING LIKE IT IS THE DESTRUCTION OF THE MOVEMENT, THAT IS ABSENT OF MIND TO REALIZE WHAT IS NOW APPROACHING THEM. WAIT FOR YOUR DESTRUCTION.

    repondre message

  • 3 December 22:54, by Naath

    Barbayo,

    Dinka do not want election because they know that my boss is going to win the election without doubt. Your Dinka tribal gang leader Kiir knows nothing but killing of civilians only. In December 2013, when the Dinka’s gang leader kiir massacred Nuer civilian in Juba, all the Dinka from all walk sang joyful songs, danced, celebrated the killing of Nuer civilians.

    repondre message

    • 3 December 23:00, by Naath

      The Dinka thought the killing of Nuer would boost their economy. By massacring Nuer civilians indiscriminately, the Dinka thought they would take dead Nuer positions and the dead Nuer salaries will increase their economy but today Dinka are frequently fleeing to Sudan in large number on foot more than ever before from all directions of Sudan borders looking for food and safety.

      repondre message

      • 3 December 23:03, by Naath

        Probably the dead Nuer salaries did not help the Dinka’s economic collapse. Over 4000 Dinka arrives in difference Darfur regions every week from Dinka Bar El Gazal only. The Dinka joy for the death of Nuer is now turned into continuous flow of tears. Dinka tribal chief kiir is the most foolish gang leader on earth.

        repondre message

        • 4 December 00:52, by Dinka-Defender-General

          Sorry Machar and supporters. Just report yourself in South Sudan within 30 days otherwise you will go to the Camps. Now, we are talking business. I told you last time to go to exile or face heavy consequences. Khartoum, Kenya, and Uganda will follow Ethiopia government rules next. Remember, 2017 will be the end of rebels operation in South S. Mark my words. We are working day and night on this.

          repondre message

          • 4 December 06:34, by Redeemer

            Naath
            Those who were killed in Juba were the defeated Riek’s army.
            The facts is that we have close friends whom we regret their death after we tried to convinced them not to join the fight ignored us but they just got kill.

            repondre message

          • 4 December 08:00, by jubaone

            Jienge Defender General,
            Closing SPLM-IO offices and trying to isolate Riak will not impact on the fight against jienge regime in Juba at all. IGAD countries are f**led up with SS and mean bad peace is better than no peace. They have no money for endless talks,no time and nerves. Riak shouldn’t care about IGAD but consolidate his forces.

            repondre message

  • 4 December 06:36, by Mike Mike

    The decision that was taken by the Ethiopian government is welcome and we want them to stick to their words of promising. There is no need of pursuing a war that doesn’t have benefit to our people across the Country. Our leaders should think wisely on how to rescue this current bad situation our Country is facing. To wage a war within us can not help at all.

    repondre message

    • 4 December 20:51, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Mike Mike,

      Then tell your master Kiir to step down for unbiased elections to take place. The people need services and development. People do not need rape, looting and mass murder.

      repondre message

  • 4 December 08:07, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    South sudan. will be peaceful, when salva kiir resign.

    repondre message

  • 4 December 08:51, by Binen

    It is just a matter of time those frail leaders (Kir and Taban) of South Sudan will come down soon.

    repondre message

  • 4 December 13:39, by Mayom2016

    Congrats the people and government of Ethiopia for a good moved. What we want in the republic of South Sudan is peace not war so there is no need for keeping those criminals in neighboring countries like Ethiopia. We all know that the government is not delivering but what is needed is peaceful transfer of power . I know it will stop the violence and madness of s. Sudanese but let’s advocate 4peace

    repondre message

  • 5 December 04:44, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    Closing SPLM-IO office in Ethiopia won’t mean the end of rebellion. The fact is 4 South Sudan 2 attain a sustainable peace and security, Kiir government must go. This regime lost legitimacy back in 2013.

    Call an election, Kiir will win Dinka occupied areas only. Believe me! The rest will be SPLM-IO win.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.