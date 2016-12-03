Germany’s Siemens to supply five power plants to Sudan



December 3, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The government-owned Sudanese Thermal Power Generating Company (STPGC) and Germany’s Siemens last Thursday signed an agreement to supply five power plant units.

the five gas turbines, which will be operational by the end of 2017, will deliver will deliver a combined electrical generating capacity of some 850 megawatts for the Sudanese national grid.

In a statement issued Friday, the German company said it would also five associated generators and five control systems.

Three of the machines are destined for Garri Power Station in the North of the Sudanese Capital Khartoum, while the remaining two units will generate electric power further east in Port Sudan on the country’s Red Sea coast.

"Our power plant engineering is making a decisive contribution to very rapidly improving the power supply system in Sudan," said Willi Meixner, CEO of Siemens’ Power and Gas Division.

"We’re thus in a position to help the people of Republic of the Sudan to develop a modern yet affordable electrification system that brings forward efforts to advance the nation’s economic and social development," adds Meixner.

Over 35% of the Sudanese population have access to electricity. 63% of the urban areas are electrified in the east African country.

According to the statistics of 2014, Sudan’s annual electricity consumption has reached 10 billion kWh.

