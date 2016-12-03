 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 3 December 2016

Germany’s Siemens to supply five power plants to Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

STPGC's Planning and Projects General Director Mohamed Osman Mahgoub Osman, and Siemens Vice President Sales Africa Marcus Nelle sign the contract in Berlin on 1 December 2016 (Siemens Photo)
December 3, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The government-owned Sudanese Thermal Power Generating Company (STPGC) and Germany’s Siemens last Thursday signed an agreement to supply five power plant units.

the five gas turbines, which will be operational by the end of 2017, will deliver will deliver a combined electrical generating capacity of some 850 megawatts for the Sudanese national grid.

In a statement issued Friday, the German company said it would also five associated generators and five control systems.

Three of the machines are destined for Garri Power Station in the North of the Sudanese Capital Khartoum, while the remaining two units will generate electric power further east in Port Sudan on the country’s Red Sea coast.

"Our power plant engineering is making a decisive contribution to very rapidly improving the power supply system in Sudan," said Willi Meixner, CEO of Siemens’ Power and Gas Division.

"We’re thus in a position to help the people of Republic of the Sudan to develop a modern yet affordable electrification system that brings forward efforts to advance the nation’s economic and social development," adds Meixner.

Over 35% of the Sudanese population have access to electricity. 63% of the urban areas are electrified in the east African country.

According to the statistics of 2014, Sudan’s annual electricity consumption has reached 10 billion kWh.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 December 21:31, by Eric Reeves

    Again, each such “meeting,” “dialogue,” “deal” or other effort at rapprochement with the Khartoum regime legitimates its continuing brutal assault on Sudanese civilians in Darfur, Blue Nile, and South Kordofan. It entrenches impunity & encourages the belief that even egregious war crimes—including the use of chemical weapons—are simply what this vicious cabal does, and must be accepted. Appalling.

    repondre message

    • 4 December 11:46, by sudani ana

      Eeeasy man you’ll give yourself a heart attack if you’re not careful. This is development, do you begrudge the Sudanese people a little development while at the same time crying Wolf about "marginalisation" and the economy that’s "about to implode".

      repondre message

  • 4 December 12:23, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    We as the marginalised people of Sudan are deeply sorry for the continuous disregard of our grievances. Its important for the international community to know that more than three quarters of the Sudanese do not benefit from the deals between them and the criminal regim in Khartóum. However,we continue to call for distancing of relations with Sudan government. Because the more we deal with the gov

    repondre message

  • 4 December 12:53, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    The marginalized Sudanese people are continually being broken hearted by the continuous relations between the genocidal government of Sudan and the European nations.The on going relations and coorperations with the government of Sudan means ignoring genocide and wars that enormously affect the vast majority of the Sudanese people.

    The government of Sudan is continuing to kill its on citizens bas

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.