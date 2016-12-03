Sudanese, Italian foreign ministers discuss Libya’s border control

December 2, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour and his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni Friday discussed the situation in the regional situations and especially the Libyan crisis and Sudan’s efforts to control border with the North African country.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the MED (Mediterranean Dialogues) forum, organised by the Italian foreign ministry with the participation of over 40 ministers from around the world to discuss security, terrorism, the Syrian and Libyan crises, illegal immigration, and energy.

"The two sides discussed the regional situation, especially the situation in Libya. The Foreign Minister spoke about Sudan’s efforts to support stability in Libya. The meeting agreed on the need to support the national unity government," said the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Garib Allah Khidir.

Ghandour further briefed Gentiloni "about Sudanese government efforts to control the border south of Libya and called for the support of the international community in this regard," Khidir added.

Also, the two sides discussed other regional issues, such as the situation in Syria, South Sudan and Yemen, where there is a need to reach peaceful and viable solutions to these crises. The spokesperson said they stressed that these conflicts cannot be solved militarily.

Italy and Sudan have good diplomatic relations and security cooperation. Last November Khartoum arrested and handed over Moez Fezzani, a member of the Islamic State group convicted in Italy for terrorist recruitment.

Khartoum and Rome cooperated recently to repatriate number of Sudanese nationals who arrived illegally in Italy. Last June Sudan extradited to Italy an Eritrean national allegedly involved in migrant-smuggling operations.

According to Khidir, the Italian foreign minister stressed that his country has good relations with Sudan, pointing out that there is an entente and joint interests on the bilateral and multilateral levels, especially with regard to issues raised in the MED forum such as illegal immigration and human trafficking.

In press statements following the meeting with Ghandour, the Italian foreign minister said Sudan is a strategic player in the regional stability,

"A stable Sudan means more peace and stability in Sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa,” said Gentiloni at the end of the meeting.

“We want to cooperate even more actively in supporting Sudan, as it hosts more than two million refugees, and in combating illegal migrations together,” he added according to the website of the Italian foreign ministry.

Gentiloni confirmed Italy’s willingness to open a constructive dialogue to overcome the Sudan’s deep internal conflicts and thus facilitate easing tensions with the international community.

The majority of African migrants arrive to Europe through the Italy. They cross the Mediterranean form the troubled Libya.

On 26 November, the Italian government announced that over 171,000 migrants have arrived this year. It is estimated that over eight thousands are from Sudan.

