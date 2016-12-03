

December 2, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan Friday commended the diplomatic efforts exerted by Russia, China, Egypt, Angola and Venezuela for the diplomatic efforts exerted to convince the United States to withdraw a proposal of arms embargo and targeted sanctions on three key government and opposition figures.

“We are appreciative and grateful to the government and people in the Russia Federation, the Chinese government and people, Angola, Egypt and Venezuela,” said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Cooperation Mawien Makol.

His comments come following media reports that Obama administration has abandoned a plan to submit a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council resolution imposing arms embargo on South Sudan and targeted sanctions.

Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N, was quoted by unnamed official saying Obama administration decided to put off a plan to call for a Security Council vote for the arms embargo.

Government supporters in Juba claimed the move shows the U.S. administration is coming to a realisation that the measure won’t have passed with a fierce opposition from South Sudan’s allies, the veto-power Russian Federation and China.

The move was opposed by China, Russia, Egypt, Angola, Senegal, Venezuela, and Japan with Malaysia also expressing reservations. The American draft resolution was supported by its traditional allies, the British, French and other nations like Ukraine.

On 18 November Power disclosed its intention to submit the arms embargo and sanctions to the Security Council, saying that all the ingredients for a genocide exist in South Sudan.

She added that the international community should shoulder its responsibility to protection civilians and prevent an "imminent genocide" as in was said by the UN Special Adviser for the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng last wek.

"In the coming days, the United States will put forward a proposal to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan and targeted sanctions on the individuals who have been the biggest spoilers to achieve lasting peace in South Sudan," Power said.

(ST)