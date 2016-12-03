 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 3 December 2016

S. Sudan commends allies for forcing U.S. to abandon sanctions

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Samantha Power, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, speaking with Akuei Bona Malwal, UN's S. Sudanese envoy to the UN, at the Security Council meeting on 13 July 2016 (UN Photo)
December 2, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan Friday commended the diplomatic efforts exerted by Russia, China, Egypt, Angola and Venezuela for the diplomatic efforts exerted to convince the United States to withdraw a proposal of arms embargo and targeted sanctions on three key government and opposition figures.

“We are appreciative and grateful to the government and people in the Russia Federation, the Chinese government and people, Angola, Egypt and Venezuela,” said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Cooperation Mawien Makol.

His comments come following media reports that Obama administration has abandoned a plan to submit a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council resolution imposing arms embargo on South Sudan and targeted sanctions.

Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N, was quoted by unnamed official saying Obama administration decided to put off a plan to call for a Security Council vote for the arms embargo.

Government supporters in Juba claimed the move shows the U.S. administration is coming to a realisation that the measure won’t have passed with a fierce opposition from South Sudan’s allies, the veto-power Russian Federation and China.

The move was opposed by China, Russia, Egypt, Angola, Senegal, Venezuela, and Japan with Malaysia also expressing reservations. The American draft resolution was supported by its traditional allies, the British, French and other nations like Ukraine.

On 18 November Power disclosed its intention to submit the arms embargo and sanctions to the Security Council, saying that all the ingredients for a genocide exist in South Sudan.

She added that the international community should shoulder its responsibility to protection civilians and prevent an "imminent genocide" as in was said by the UN Special Adviser for the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng last wek.

"In the coming days, the United States will put forward a proposal to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan and targeted sanctions on the individuals who have been the biggest spoilers to achieve lasting peace in South Sudan," Power said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 December 23:06, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Now your door is open for you to run amock in your thirst for human blood.You can continue to kill in order to establish a Dinka nation devoid of other tribes.

    repondre message

    • 3 December 05:24, by Gatluak jal

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      That is statement premature, I am completely disagree with you. This war is not about creating the nations, it was just to change the leadership and that was an issue.

      repondre message

      • 3 December 07:36, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Sorry Gatluak,

        No the war is all about establishing a constitution that is people made in which a Yulu from Khor Gana, Bongo from Tonj or Makaraka from Tore are not alienated from running for any office in the country for being from minority tribes in the country in long term while in short term it is about a leadership change.

        repondre message

    • 3 December 09:44, by jubaone

      Jur,
      Russia, China, Egypt,Angola etc. are all rogue states like SS and non- democracies that NEVER contributed anything towards independence of SS. They are parasite states that simply want SS to remain in chaos so they can exploit it. Or rather they want to oppose the US out of principle. Did these rogue states provide material help to SS? No. So just ignore them.

      repondre message

      • 3 December 16:17, by akita mary

        Russua, China etc can let the killing of innocent but God the Almighty is watching. He will never forget the other tribes because He created them and settle them where they were but uprooted by hunger for power, violation of God given right to His people to live in peace compromised by said countries including the SS leaders themselves. May the innocent blood be upon the SS leaders and allies.

        repondre message

    • 3 December 20:05, by Midit Mitot

      Conflict of interest from Western power will finishing all MTN, since South Sudanese have united against them. otherwise JCE will regretted to lobby for those countries.

      repondre message

  • 3 December 06:07, by Eastern

    .....USA can always have Plan B. It’s too early for Dinkocrats to begin celebrating.....

    repondre message

  • 4 December 08:10, by Lumaria

    Who cares! although they own big machines guns but they’re likely to escape to refugees camps.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.