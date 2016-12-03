 
 
 
Saturday 3 December 2016

SPLA denies defection of 300 soldiers to rebels

December 2, 2016 (JUBA) - The command of South Sudan army (SPLA) denied on Friday reports that up to 300 soldiers have switched allegiance to the armed opposition forces loyal to former First Vice President Riek Machar.

An SPLA soldier is pictured behind a South Sudan flag as he sits on the back of a pick-up truck in Bentiu, Unity state January 12, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Andreea Campeanu)

The soldiers, according to James Yoach, spokesperson for the opposition in the area, decided to break out because the government was not able to establish cantonment sites in the area and feed them.

The defectors were allegedly led by a 2nd Lt. Gai Kongim, who crossed to opposition forces”.

However while the armed opposition claims it has received the soldiers, government officials and military officials loyal to the government under President Salva Kiir have denied any knowledge of these developments.

Northern Liech State Information Minister Lam Tungwar, denied the defection and lessened the news.

“This is baseless and unrealistic news. There is nothing like at all. No one from our gallant SPLA forces has ever defected to the SPLA-IO. This is just propaganda to project themselves as still existing but in fact they are not in the area. They are practicing hit and run," he said.

"The Governor of Northern Liech state is in Mayom right now. our people should not panic. This is a lie and should not be taken seriously,” stressed Tungwar.

SPLA spokesman, Brigadier General, Lul Koang Ruai said he was not aware of any defection.

(ST)

  • 3 December 04:36, by Joyuma John

    IO leadership must learn on how to feed public on an edited information, this story lack most of backup at all.

    • 3 December 12:50, by Chang Kuony

      John

      Lam Tunguar is just cover up the Juba mass defection to SPLM IO under leadership of democratic leader Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon. The defection of 300 strong men in uniforms is true history. Lam was just concealed the panicky of President Salva _ their boss bossy or breadwinner.

    • 3 December 19:51, by Midit Mitot

      Government of JCE will not accept their defeat until the World ended, go-head to deny even your daily death in the corridor.

  • 3 December 07:50, by real Dinka

    defection is now becoming not something new

  • 3 December 08:39, by Samsung7

    Rebels of Riek Machar like lying to restore their hope.

    • 3 December 09:54, by jubaone

      Samsung7,
      Believe it or leave it. Do you believe that on Thursday/Friday Dec 2016, close to 30 nyors were killed in a roadside ambush in Obbo/Magwi? About 28 killed around Ikotos/Torit? Equatorians are meaning business and little by little Equatorians will wipe them out. Check <southsudanliberty.com>

  • 3 December 13:01, by Son of Nuer

    Let the government denied it today but the will accept it tomorrow because Mr.Lul Ruach and Makuei Kaiyah will not accept because the fear to told the true

