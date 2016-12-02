Sudanese and British foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

December 1, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour Thursday discussed with the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson ways to develop relations and trade between the two countries.
The meeting between the top diplomats was held on the sidelines of the three-day MED (Mediterranean Dialogues) Forum, organised by the Italian foreign ministry in Rome.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Garib Allah Khidir said the meeting discussed ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries, and Sudan’s role to maintain regional peace and security particularly in South Sudan.
"Sudan looks forward to building strong relationship between the two countries especially in the economic field, calling on British companies to invest in Sudan," Ghandour told Johnson, according to the spokesperson.
As the British government prepares to trigger negotiations to leave the European Union next year, London considers to develop trade and economic relations with Africa before the Brexit.
British officials said they plan to develop a “pro-development trade policy with Africa,” reported the Financial times last October.
Sudan which is under U.S. sanctions has developed "South-South trade" ties with China, and Russia, India and other countries in Asia and Africa.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)
Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)
South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)
MORE