Sudanese and British foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

December 1, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour Thursday discussed with the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson ways to develop relations and trade between the two countries.

The meeting between the top diplomats was held on the sidelines of the three-day MED (Mediterranean Dialogues) Forum, organised by the Italian foreign ministry in Rome.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Garib Allah Khidir said the meeting discussed ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries, and Sudan’s role to maintain regional peace and security particularly in South Sudan.

"Sudan looks forward to building strong relationship between the two countries especially in the economic field, calling on British companies to invest in Sudan," Ghandour told Johnson, according to the spokesperson.

As the British government prepares to trigger negotiations to leave the European Union next year, London considers to develop trade and economic relations with Africa before the Brexit.

British officials said they plan to develop a “pro-development trade policy with Africa,” reported the Financial times last October.

Sudan which is under U.S. sanctions has developed "South-South trade" ties with China, and Russia, India and other countries in Asia and Africa.

