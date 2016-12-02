 
 
 
Friday 2 December 2016

Sudanese and British foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

Sudan's Ibrahm Ghandour and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson pose for a picture in Rome on 1 December 2016 (ST Photo)

December 1, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour Thursday discussed with the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson ways to develop relations and trade between the two countries.

The meeting between the top diplomats was held on the sidelines of the three-day MED (Mediterranean Dialogues) Forum, organised by the Italian foreign ministry in Rome.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Garib Allah Khidir said the meeting discussed ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries, and Sudan’s role to maintain regional peace and security particularly in South Sudan.

"Sudan looks forward to building strong relationship between the two countries especially in the economic field, calling on British companies to invest in Sudan," Ghandour told Johnson, according to the spokesperson.

As the British government prepares to trigger negotiations to leave the European Union next year, London considers to develop trade and economic relations with Africa before the Brexit.

British officials said they plan to develop a “pro-development trade policy with Africa,” reported the Financial times last October.

Sudan which is under U.S. sanctions has developed "South-South trade" ties with China, and Russia, India and other countries in Asia and Africa.

(ST)

  • 3 December 02:07, by Eric Reeves

    1. “Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour Thursday discussed with the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson ways to develop relations and trade between the two countries. The meeting between the top diplomats was held on the sidelines of the three-day MED (Mediterranean Dialogues) Forum, organised by the Italian foreign ministry in Rome.”

    repondre message

  • 3 December 02:07, by Eric Reeves

    2. Each such “meeting,” “dialogue,” “exchange” or other effort at rapprochement with the Khartoum regime legitimates its continuing brutal assault on Sudanese civilians in Darfur, Blue Nile, and South Kordofan. It entrenches impunity & encourages the belief that even egregious war crimes—including the use of chemical weapons—are simply what this vicious cabal does, and must be accepted. Appalling.

    repondre message

    • 4 December 14:00, by sudani ana

      First of all the UK government has clearly stated that there are no British sanctions on Sudan.

      Second, the Sudanese Army (SAF) only attacks armed rebels such as JEM, SPLA- N and SLA MM and SLA-AW. DO YOU UNDERSTAND. You claim to be an expert on greater Sudan, but I don’t see you concerning yourself with the systemic rape and looming genocide in South Sudan, which confirms to us that you have...

      repondre message

      • 4 December 14:03, by sudani ana

        Cont..have hidden agendas which is about specifically targeting Sudan, nothing to do with standing up for human rights. So take your business somewhere else and leave us alone.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

