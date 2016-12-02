Machar appoints deputy chairman of armed opposition

December 2, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s armed opposition leader, Riek Machar has appointed Henry Odwar as deputy chairperson of the rebel movement.
- Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015
Odwar, in a decree Sudan Tribune obtained, assumed office on 1 December.
“Pursuant of the SPLM (IO) constitution and reference to the political Bureau resolution of September 23rd 2016 on the restructuring of the SPLM/SPLA-IO political organ, I Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon chairman and commander –in-chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO) hereby appoint comrade Henery. L Odwar as the deputy commander-in-chief, SPLM/SPLA-IO with an effect on 1st December 2016”, partly reads the decree.
The deputy chairperson’s post fell vacant in July when renewed clashed between South Sudan’s rival factions forced Machar out of the capital, Juba.
Many of the armed opposition officials who remained in Juba were forced by government to nominate Taban Deng Gai as Machar’s immediate successor.
The position of the deputy chairman of the armed opposition was previously held by Gen. Ladu Gore, before renewed fighting broke out in Juba.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)
Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)
South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)
MORE