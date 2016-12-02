 
 
 
Machar appoints deputy chairman of armed opposition

December 2, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s armed opposition leader, Riek Machar has appointed Henry Odwar as deputy chairperson of the rebel movement.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

Odwar, in a decree Sudan Tribune obtained, assumed office on 1 December.

“Pursuant of the SPLM (IO) constitution and reference to the political Bureau resolution of September 23rd 2016 on the restructuring of the SPLM/SPLA-IO political organ, I Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon chairman and commander –in-chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO) hereby appoint comrade Henery. L Odwar as the deputy commander-in-chief, SPLM/SPLA-IO with an effect on 1st December 2016”, partly reads the decree.

The deputy chairperson’s post fell vacant in July when renewed clashed between South Sudan’s rival factions forced Machar out of the capital, Juba.

Many of the armed opposition officials who remained in Juba were forced by government to nominate Taban Deng Gai as Machar’s immediate successor.

The position of the deputy chairman of the armed opposition was previously held by Gen. Ladu Gore, before renewed fighting broke out in Juba.

(ST)

  • 2 December 07:55, by Paul Ongee

    Haaaaaaaaa, Dr Loser Risk Machar. From Bari to Acholi to garner political and military support? A waste of time and space.

    repondre message

    • 2 December 10:31, by Midit Mitot

      Paul Ongee,
      It will not take you two months without sundering to SPLA-IO or leave Juba, otherwise you will die in vain, believe this @Yaaaah nincompoop.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 12:22, by Ater

        Midit,
        That is just but wishful thinking.President is not going anywhere.Again it is upto Equatorians to take wise decision becasuse riek is another reckless leader who may not meet their demands.

        repondre message

      • 2 December 12:45, by Paul Ongee

        What’s up brother Mitot Midit,

        It has almost taken more than two months since December 2013. Don’t you know that I have been dead and resurrected many times? The problem with you is wishful thinking which is always driving you crazy and your IO-Riek to come to Juba by force. The good thing about you is how you fight on computer keyboard. Have a nice day. Ok?

        repondre message

      • 2 December 14:31, by Akuma

        Mitot,

        SPLM-IO under Riek Machar is now briefcase movement for sure.

        repondre message

      • 3 December 04:27, by Joyuma John

        Machar has really released a big kick of a dying horse. What a dirty task is given to mr. Odwar to dupitise someone who is on his sick bed physically and politically. So mr.Odwar it is not too late to be advised to be careful on nursing this man whose his sick bed is embattled with so many viruses that you may contact them by any cost so easily, please take distance from him.

        repondre message

    • 2 December 11:01, by Eastern

      I have never met a VERY stupid person like Paul Ongee, a dinka Bor who grew up in Magwi county where the acolis leave.

      Dr Machar needs Equatoria, a region without tribal identity. If you know Henry Odwar, those in Lerwa even do not admire him!!

      Paul Ongee, revert to your dinka Bor name so that I lump you together with the other dinkas I hate.

      Get real,

      The Easrtern Rock

      repondre message

      • 2 December 12:16, by Ater

        Eastern
        you appointed him to beat him up and despise him like Lado Gore.hahahahahahahah mmm

        repondre message

      • 2 December 12:52, by Paul Ongee

        Eastern,

        Thank you for your concern about me and my thinking. Don’t you know that in every society or community you have to have a stupid person like you, Dr Loser Risk Machar and his ignorant followers. I have no idea if you’re following him. If you follow him, add your name on that list of ignorant followers who joined him since 1991 and signed KPA-1997. Have a very very nice weekend maan. Ok?

        repondre message

        • 2 December 13:54, by Paul Ongee

          Ya Eastern & Naath,
          What is this? “I have never met a VERY stupid person like Paul Ongee, a dinka Bor who grew up in Magwi County where the acolis leave.” Correction: No English? Acholi live (not acolis leave, you often hear the word but not able to spell it correctly). The same thing with Naath. It’s written Sudan Tribune he wrote Sudan Tribute (3) times in his comment.

          repondre message

          • 2 December 14:30, by Eastern

            Paul Ongee,

            The most important thing is you got the gist of my message. The word is Acoli not the anglesized Acholi you want the world to believe. Get real for once.

            Continuing to refer people to the now defunct 1997 KPA is akin to telling people about the dinosaurs whose existence can be seen in fossils and nothing more. Equatoria is moving on!!!!

            repondre message

    • 2 December 11:04, by Eastern

      Paul Ongee,

      There is a revolution boiling up of the Nation of Equatoria not tribes like bari, Kakwa. Ma’di,etc. Equatoria is beyond any single tribe!!!

      repondre message

    • 2 December 13:27, by jubaone

      Paul Ongee,
      As an MTN and not an Equatorian, I can excuse you. Henry Odwar is a Latuho and not an Acholi. As opposed to the jienge scum, Dr. Riak is mixing up his team. By the way, come to Parajok, a few of your relatives want to see you. I hope you don’t have the terrifying cuts on your forehead, it might cost your life, cos MTNs are being hunted like bush meat (lahm gaba)

      repondre message

    • 2 December 15:06, by Dinka-Defender-General

      I consent with you. Machar is loser and a fool leader who destroys his tribe or country for his personal position. Tell you the truth, I respect General Taban for his brevity not like Machar who likes to run away when a fire is close to his home or house. Be a man and handle things like a man. Machar was in the South Sudan government for 13 years. what he had done to the country. Nothing.

      repondre message

    • 2 December 15:07, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Ongee, I consent with you. Machar is loser and a fool leader who destroys his tribe or country for his personal position. Tell you the truth, I respect General Taban for his brevity not like Machar who likes to run away when a fire is close to his home or house. Be a man and handle things like a man. Machar was in the South Sudan government for 13 years. what he had done to the country. Nothing.

      repondre message

    • 2 December 15:59, by Naath

      Paul Ongee,

      Dinka’s leaders massacred Nuer in big number in 2013 with the aim of silencing Nuer and installing Dinkanization in South Sudan. When over 20,000 Nuer civilians were massacred in Juba, Dinka from all walk danced, sang joyful songs and shot guns in the air in appreciation of their leader for killing Nuer.

      repondre message

  • 2 December 07:55, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Sudan Tribune should respect the call by government of south Sudan that not item to be broadcast or printed pertaining Machar who the world has known to be sailor of sinking boat.Furthermore,Taban was not apponted because gov’t forced those members who remained in Juba after crisis of July 2016 but the article in the peace agreement mentions the necessity of appointing the chairperson of the party

    repondre message

    • 2 December 08:06, by Paul Ongee

      True Watchdog,

      Don’t take it as a news. This is for public consumption because this is ending note of a dying horse. He’s struggling to capitalize on the support from Equatorians since Lou-Nuer abandoned him because they don’t need guns anymore, but books and pens. His children are not in the fornt lines. They’re living lavish lifestyle abroad. The sons & daughters of de poor r paying the price

      repondre message

      • 2 December 09:32, by Dengda

        Oghee
        Same like children of Aweil very young as 15 & 16 being fully recruited by Malong to defense seat of president, thinking when Kiir gone he will took over by all means. While these children in Malong camp, youngest are been hide from UNICEF assessment been put several lodge in juba awaiting 18 years. instead the should be at school or open militarily college if Malong believe in militarily.

        repondre message

      • 2 December 15:02, by jubaone

        Paul Ongee,
        But dont forget, that Kiir and his jienge congregation of evilmen, jce have all their children abroad. These poor nyors dying in equatorian frontlines are just luakjiengs, hungry, illiterate and foolish. They are used as foot soldiers and none cares whether they die or get maimed in the process. Has Kiir sent his children to the frontlines? Just enjoying stolen money abroad.

        repondre message

    • 2 December 08:18, by Naath

      TRUE WATCHDOG,

      Understand that Sudan tribute is not South Sudan TV that is largely own by Dinka goons. Sudan Tribute is the most respected media not only in Sudan but also in the whole Africa. If the Dinka tribal gangs leaders in Juba try to mass up with Sudan tribute journalists, then president Bashir will hit Kiir’s in the ass deeply with his dick.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 11:04, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        @Naath
        You can’t tell me about Sudan Tribune.If I ask you now about other things of Sudan Tribune you won’t answer.The fact is to publish news which help any member state whether in security,development and so on.There’re other media which respect the petition or will of other country like you can’t get it in In-depth,Tamazuj etc. But only in Sudan Tribune.I haven’t once talked about tribes here.

        repondre message

  • 2 December 08:00, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    in case of any physical or other problems that may not let him exercise duties as chairperson in not more than 48 hours.So,those who remained in Juba are committed to successful and smooth implementation of the peace accord signed for and that’s why Taban as a right person assume the position after votes in political beaureu council of SPLM-IO.

    repondre message

    • 2 December 08:22, by Paul Ongee

      From Bari of Juba to Acholi? What next? To Latuka, Lango of Ikotos, Didinga of Budy County, Taposa, Kakwa, Zande/Azande or Fertit in Bahr El-Ghazal. Then again the cycle of appointing Deputy Chairman of Ignorant Organization-Riek (IO-Riek) will continue.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 13:40, by jubaone

        Paul Ongee aka Deng, Garang??
        This shows that it is a popular movement unlike such losers like Kiir and the jienge ciminals enterprise, jce. If Kiir and his jce can’t do anything for their jienges back in Bahr elghasal, how can they do anything for the South? Now the jce chiefs are doing the thinking, Kiir is doing the drinking. The senile and jobless jce’s better take care of their grandchildren

        repondre message

      • 2 December 13:50, by jubaone

        Paul Ongee,
        Sorry man, just as much you want to be an Equatorian (Acholi) you can’t. A lizard that soaks itself in water will NEVER turn into a crocodile, that is our saying. You’re a jienge and will remain so even if you have lived all your jienge life in Juba. By the way, do have a home at all? We hear most jienges sleep in nest-like structures together with their cows. Uh! that stinks.

        repondre message

      • 2 December 14:16, by Wau son

        please ,please you fake man don’t utter the name of Azande or Zande or even fertit with your Dirty mouth. Because if its with fertit, your grand father will not stay in Juba for the next 24 hours.

        repondre message

  • 2 December 08:07, by mountain boy

    Good done grate man, now our movement is going to be more active again as our gallants forces are due to march to Juba as soon as possible to rescure the citizens of the republic from intimidation. I know Gen. Ladu is still there for you and for the SPLM-IO as the whole. what is there is that General Gore is tightly restricted but he will get way at any time.

    repondre message

  • 2 December 08:10, by Naath

    Tribal gangs’ leader Kiir thought that by ousting Dr. Machar in Juba he would be permanent dictator but this would not happen. South Sudanese will not accept colonization and recolonization. Dr. Machar will never let Dictator Kiir bully South Sudanese citizens in his watch. Dr. Machar is coming back despite the conspiracy of Dinka’s tribal gangs’ leader Kiir in July that was nearly took his life.

    repondre message

    • 2 December 10:06, by Augustino

      I see no problem with Sudan Tribune broad casting for Riek Machar but the question is implementation of the Orders. Collection of garbage and put them in leadership is a problem with Riek Machar now. He loss strong team to Gen Taban Deng Gai for those lying that government forced IO to nominate Gen Taban Deng Gai, is a weak thinking of a defeated enemy. IO wisely and freely appointed Gen Taban.

      repondre message

    • 2 December 10:07, by Augustino

      I see no problem with Sudan Tribune broad casting for Riek Machar but the question is implementation of the Orders. Collection of garbage and put them in leadership is a problem with Riek Machar now. He loss strong team to Gen Taban Deng Gai for those lying that government forced IO to nominate Gen Taban Deng Gai, is a weak thinking of a defeated enemy. IO wisely and freely appointed Gen Taban.

      repondre message

    • 2 December 16:08, by Naath

      Paul Ongee,

      However, today UN has been reporting that Dinka are fleeing into Sudan from Sudan’s borders. Over 4000 Dinka arrive in East Darfur every day from Bar El Gazal only in search of food and safety. The Dinka’s joyfulness for death of Nuer is now turned into unstoppable tears. Kiir is the wiser Dinka but the most foolish tribal gangs leader on the earth.

      repondre message

  • 2 December 08:19, by mountain boy

    Paul Ongee $ the so called watch-dog
    keep watching and continue seeing how the true leaders who are really fighting for the reform in the government can work thing.

    repondre message

    • 2 December 08:34, by Paul Ongee

      Mountain Boy keeps hiding over the mountain for fear that he might get hurt. That’s why you name yourself mountain boy. I know why you don’t wanna use your real name for fear of identification of the mountain you’re hiding in because bombs will rain there soon.

      repondre message

  • 2 December 08:37, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Let him come back to join his team in South Sudan rather than him in out side of the country.

    repondre message

  • 2 December 08:47, by mr.chris

    South Sudan doesn’t have problems, but problems are probably two failed PhD engineers who shifted to politics in earlier 1980s after their graduation with wrong concepts of spreading hatred, bitterness, envy, jealousy, and building political blocks against nation buildings and nationalism. With these doctors driving the nation in a wrong direction, they defined any South Sudanese leader senior to

    repondre message

  • 2 December 08:49, by mr.chris

    as a dictator, for example Dr. John Garang during struggle and now President Kiir, but instead to deal with President Kiir politically minus Dinka, they combine together community and mixed with gestures of their hatred against the community which will not help them achieve their political goals by all means.

    repondre message

  • 2 December 08:50, by mr.chris

    I don’t think there must be a successful politician in South Sudan politics if we don’t change gears and realize for sure without Nuer, Dinka, or other tribes’ members in your politics, or avoid target killing of tribes for political advancement as others do, none of these politicians will follow Dr. John Garang in recognition and paying tributes, otherwise failures of Dr. Riek and Dr. Lam in Sout

    repondre message

  • 2 December 08:51, by mr.chris

    South Sudan politics was prevented by Dr. John Garang’s prophesies against them, although if one may manage to reached South Sudan top leadership, he falls off like leaves of trees with curses poured on them during bush struggle because this is what Dr. John Garang said about them, “brothers I forgive you, but the history will not”.

    I am neither a Dinka nor Nuer or Equatoria this is the truth

    repondre message

  • 2 December 09:06, by Samsung7

    Appointing people in exile will not work ya Riek Machar Teny. You are politically done but we know those who wanted to waken you up from the grave.

    Your plans are dumped.Is just matter of time and your soldiers in the field will surrender themselves to the government as soon as possible. They will not tolerant hunger and lack of ammunition and other needs.

    repondre message

  • 2 December 10:02, by wise Gabriel

    look at sycophant call Riak or Riek or Nyariak, how can he appointed people in Exile? he is logging , comfortable him self and others are suffering in the Bush, I can,t blame him but I can blame those who followed him, I can,t blame him, but I can blame a one who taught him to be a Doctor, he is the most stupid Dr. on this planet (earth).

    repondre message

  • 2 December 10:08, by wise Gabriel

    mountain boy

    look at you, the guy who is currently appointed was with you in the bush, what do you think he will add into your movement? your spurious has come to an end.

    repondre message

  • 2 December 10:13, by wise Gabriel

    Dengda

    you are Dead from the neck up,

    repondre message

  • 2 December 11:33, by Son of Nuer

    zillion congratulations to the newly appoint deputy commander in Chief of SPLM/A IO Hon Henry L Odwar for the trust of movement and thank to H.E Dr.Riek Machar for appointment of right person in right position thank Dr.Machar Teny

    Viva SPLM/A IO

    repondre message

  • 2 December 11:47, by Work force

    Ya Paul,watchdog,Augustin,Samsung.
    You guys are contributing nothing in this forum this is due to lack of education you possessed,therefore I am recommending the above names to go back for further studies to allow them for effective contribution in future Dr.Rick has full right to appoint or fire whether within or out of the Country

    repondre message

    • 2 December 13:06, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Workforce,

      Don’t you know that I have full right like Dr Loser Risk Machar to appoint you head of my workforce or fire you at my disposal if you disagree with me? I don’t have to have a PhD that’s why you know that I am contributing effectively in this forum and in the future as well. Have a very very nice weekend brother. Ok?

      repondre message

      • 2 December 14:02, by Mopedi

        Ongee

        Right is different from Power, Dr Riek used his executive power to appoint but not his right. that is why Killer(Kiir)is messing. God forbid you are there to seat Killer in the expense of providing services to citizen

        repondre message

  • 2 December 13:26, by NAATH 1

    power greedy, you will perish while assuming your powers, i doubt of your doctrate?. you are a great devil who wannted to eliminate Nuer from the map of south sudan and the world in particular. just consult properly your housband Bashir in Khartoum about to whom you are waging useless war against him? good luck if war is the only solution to your demands.

    repondre message

  • 2 December 13:53, by Mopedi

    Comrades

    Jubaone, Midit, Mountain boys and all supporters of peace lovers in our beloved country south Sudan, I apologising for being out of of the forum for at least a week due to some social factor, but now am back.

    Those of Ongee with supporters of kIIR are killers whom we should not waste must time arguing with them cos are devils putting on the angles’ coat useless to his own nation.

    repondre message

    • 2 December 14:00, by Paul Ongee

      Mopedi,

      You are welcome back. Were you wounded in the front line or computer wounded you fingers because you’re very good at fighting on the internet? "...we should not waste must time arguing with them.....". No English? Much time, please. Have a very very nice weekend. Ok?

      repondre message

      • 2 December 14:11, by Mopedi

        Mr Ongee

        Logically you suffered in the bush for 21 years to protect Kiir’s position but not to bring total freedom and development to Jonubin I must speak little at the moment cos I have big mission to accomplished for my people, they need peace you denied them they need freedom you are killing them, your children are in USA now killing some people children God will count on your Gvt.

        repondre message

    • 2 December 16:13, by Son of Nuer

      welcome back Mr.Mopedi ,those of Kiir, Makuei Lueth and Ateny wek Ateny supporters will surrender to us as soon as possible their days are very near brother leave them alone

      Viva SPLM/A IO
      Viva south Sudanese
      Viva Dr.Machar

      repondre message

    • 3 December 10:37, by jubaone

      Mopedi,
      Welcome back bro. we held the ground firm against these jienge drifters and vagabonds. You can continue where you left. We are on the right side of justice and truth against children of Satan.

      repondre message

    • 3 December 10:43, by jubaone

      Mopedi
      Welcome back bro, we held our ground firm and never lost an inch to the tailless monkeys. You continue where you left bro. It’s about principles, we must fight these jienge drifters and vagabonds as long as it takes. Just like Riak, educated and smart CAN’T be pushed around by illiterates. It just can’t happen. It’s like God surrendering to Satan. No.

      repondre message

  • 2 December 14:35, by Eastern

    Both Dr Machar and Kiir need Equatoria more than the region need each of them. Stupid!!!!!!

    repondre message

  • 2 December 14:59, by du-guecdit

    What a misleading? Dr. Riak, You should have first dismissed yr current deputy chairperson Hon. Lado Gore before appointing Henry Odwar as yr deputy chairperson or is it another way of accepting the isolation.

    repondre message

  • 2 December 15:34, by Kerem

    Hahahahah! It is only a foolish fisherman that goes fishing with a net that has hole. Machar is just gambling by appointing those Equatorians just to win the regional support not knowing that he has left other regionals unrepresented. A man of people should have an inclusive appointment in his top leadership. Equatorians mission is different from you sir

    repondre message

    • 2 December 16:21, by Naath

      Kerem,

      You Dinka, you are really wild dogs with human bodies. Are Equatorians not human or they are not South Sudanese? Do you think they cannot be rewarded for their work? The bad leadership of Kiir has affected all South Sudanese but not only Nuer. Henry was appointed Deputy not because he is an Equatorian but the Charman of SPLA-IO has rewarded him for his hard work in the SPLA-IO since 2014.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 16:22, by Naath

        Dinka’s leaders massacred Nuer in big number in 2013 with the aim of silencing Nuer and installing Dinkanization in South Sudan. When over 20,000 Nuer civilians were massacred in Juba, Dinka from all walk danced, sang joyful songs and shot guns in the air in appreciation of their leader for killing Nuer.

        repondre message

        • 2 December 16:23, by Naath

          Dinka’s leaders massacred Nuer in big number in 2013 with the aim of silencing Nuer and installing Dinkanization in South Sudan. When over 20,000 Nuer civilians were massacred in Juba, Dinka from all walk danced, sang joyful songs and shot guns in the air in appreciation of their leader for killing Nuer.

          repondre message

          • 2 December 16:28, by Naath

            In the contrary, today in recent days the UN has been reporting that Dinka are fleeing into Sudan in on foots from all Sudan’s borders. Over 4000 Dinka arrive in East Darfur every day from Bar El Gazal only in search of food and safety. The Dinka ’s tribal leader Kiir and his double blind supporters thought that by killing Nuer the economy of Dinka would Dinka would grow.

            repondre message

            • 2 December 16:33, by Naath

              Kiir thought the killing of Nuer would grow the economy of Dinka. And the Dinka population was happy for the dead of Nuer thinking that the Dead Nuer salaries would boost their economy. However, today, the Dinka’s joyfulness for death of Nuer is now turned into unstoppable tears. Kiir is the wiser Dinka leader but the most foolish tribal gangs leader on the earth.

              repondre message

  • 3 December 01:18, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Henry Odwa is a capable leader. A well educated, good mannered gentleman who did well in a college around Mukono in Uganda in seventies. He is a patriot who follows the footsteps of Abuna Joseph Oduho, Taffeng, and South Sudanese notable leader Saturlino, founder of South Sudan independence movement.

    repondre message

  • 4 December 13:14, by NAATH 1

    stop talking my dear cowards, lets enjoy our camps here in ethiopia, sudan and many more countries. we will do nothing if singing the names ok Dinkas in this country! i am anuer with integrity .

    repondre message

  • 7 December 09:02, by Dean Keak Tegn

    Fantasy Dr.Riek Machar for appointed Henry Odwar to deputize in SPLM-IO. You are a visionary leader unlike NyanKiir Mayardiit Thuuk. NyanKiir e ken dieth. Paan e ci lueldi muony?
    Viva SPLM-IO!

    repondre message

