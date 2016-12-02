Machar appoints deputy chairman of armed opposition

December 2, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s armed opposition leader, Riek Machar has appointed Henry Odwar as deputy chairperson of the rebel movement.

Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

Odwar, in a decree Sudan Tribune obtained, assumed office on 1 December.

“Pursuant of the SPLM (IO) constitution and reference to the political Bureau resolution of September 23rd 2016 on the restructuring of the SPLM/SPLA-IO political organ, I Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon chairman and commander –in-chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO) hereby appoint comrade Henery. L Odwar as the deputy commander-in-chief, SPLM/SPLA-IO with an effect on 1st December 2016”, partly reads the decree.

The deputy chairperson’s post fell vacant in July when renewed clashed between South Sudan’s rival factions forced Machar out of the capital, Juba.

Many of the armed opposition officials who remained in Juba were forced by government to nominate Taban Deng Gai as Machar’s immediate successor.

The position of the deputy chairman of the armed opposition was previously held by Gen. Ladu Gore, before renewed fighting broke out in Juba.

