JEM leader fires close aide

JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim talks to reporters in Addis Ababa on 13 August 2016 (ST Photo)

December 1, 2016 (KHARTOUM) — The Chairman of Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Thursday, in an unexpected move, fired one of his aides without explanations, as the group holds consultations with the Sudanese government over humanitarian truce in Darfur.

In a short communiqué he issued, Gibril Ibrahim, the rebel leader relieved Abu Bakr Hamid from his position as secretary of organisation and administration.

The decision was made in ’’the interests of the revolution and to preserve its gains’’ says the text.

Hamid accompanied Ibrahim last October to meet the Chadian President Idris Deby in Berlin.

Deby sought to convince JEM leader to join the peace process in Sudan and to end a 13-year armed conflict that affects his country and hampers the development of economic exchanges between the two neighbouring countries.

Hamid who has good personnel relations with Deby, was more responsive to the efforts of the Chadian president.

On Wednesday the Sudanese government Top Negotiator for Darfur conflict, Amin Hassan Omer disclosed that secret discussions are taking place in Addis Ababa between the government, JEM and Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM).

The consultations which are brokered this time by the U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth who is currently visiting Sudan, deal with the cessation of hostilities and the humanitarian access.

The American diplomat seeks to narrow the gaps between the two parties over the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD). Khartoum insists it should be the basis for any political talks but the two groups demand a new process.

Also, talks are expected to resume soon as the African Union Chief Mediator Thabo Mbeki would visit Khartoum during the upcoming days to meet President Omer al-Bashir and his aides before to fix a date for the resumption of formal negotiations.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

