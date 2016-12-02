 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 2 December 2016

U.S. Booth announces exchange programmes with Sudanese universities

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


December 1, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth Thursday announced several exchange programmes to strengthen partnerships and collaboration between U.S. and Sudanese universities.

The American diplomat is visiting Sudan nowadays as he discussed with the Sudanese officials ways to resume peace talks in line with a Roadmap agreement to end armed conflicts and achieve democratic reforms in Sudan.

Also, Booth for the first time on Thursday visited Kadugli the capital of South Kordofan where he met the governor and civil society groups to discuss the humanitarian situation and ways to reach the needy in the conflict affected areas.

"After 20 years of programmes suspension, Special Envoy Booth announced the return of the American Fulbright Scholars and American Fulbright Specialists programmes to Sudan," reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune by the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum.

In line with these scholarship programmes, American experts will work with Sudanese universities in building capacity and strengthening U.S.-Sudan university partnerships

The statement said two American professors from Cornell University and Texas A&M University travelled to Sudan to assist Al Azhari University in medical curriculum and medical technology.

Booth further "announced that the Department of State will also send eleven Sudanese university vice chancellors and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to the United States next January to meet with U.S. universities.’’

In addition, the statement called on Sudanese youth to apply for three tracks of Young African Leadership Initiative Network (YALI)’s Mandela Washington Fellowship: Business and Entrepreneurship, Civic Leadership, and Public Management.

"We see these as positive developments in our relationship. We remain committed to the Sudanese public; to promoting direct people-to-people connections between our citizens; and to creating opportunities to build trust, encourage partnerships, and empower the next generation of leaders."

Since 1997 Sudan has been under economic sanctions, which include comprehensive trade embargo and blocked the assets of the Government of Sudan. In 2006, President Bush extended the sanctions to target government officials and militia leaders involved in Darfur conflict.

However this year, the American administration praised Sudanese government efforts in the fight against terrorism but excluded the removal of sanctions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.