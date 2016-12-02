

December 1, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth Thursday announced several exchange programmes to strengthen partnerships and collaboration between U.S. and Sudanese universities.

The American diplomat is visiting Sudan nowadays as he discussed with the Sudanese officials ways to resume peace talks in line with a Roadmap agreement to end armed conflicts and achieve democratic reforms in Sudan.

Also, Booth for the first time on Thursday visited Kadugli the capital of South Kordofan where he met the governor and civil society groups to discuss the humanitarian situation and ways to reach the needy in the conflict affected areas.

"After 20 years of programmes suspension, Special Envoy Booth announced the return of the American Fulbright Scholars and American Fulbright Specialists programmes to Sudan," reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune by the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum.

In line with these scholarship programmes, American experts will work with Sudanese universities in building capacity and strengthening U.S.-Sudan university partnerships

The statement said two American professors from Cornell University and Texas A&M University travelled to Sudan to assist Al Azhari University in medical curriculum and medical technology.

Booth further "announced that the Department of State will also send eleven Sudanese university vice chancellors and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to the United States next January to meet with U.S. universities.’’

In addition, the statement called on Sudanese youth to apply for three tracks of Young African Leadership Initiative Network (YALI)’s Mandela Washington Fellowship: Business and Entrepreneurship, Civic Leadership, and Public Management.

"We see these as positive developments in our relationship. We remain committed to the Sudanese public; to promoting direct people-to-people connections between our citizens; and to creating opportunities to build trust, encourage partnerships, and empower the next generation of leaders."

Since 1997 Sudan has been under economic sanctions, which include comprehensive trade embargo and blocked the assets of the Government of Sudan. In 2006, President Bush extended the sanctions to target government officials and militia leaders involved in Darfur conflict.

However this year, the American administration praised Sudanese government efforts in the fight against terrorism but excluded the removal of sanctions.

