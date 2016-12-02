 
 
 
Friday 2 December 2016

S. Sudan army denies amassing troops in Equatoria for dry season offensive

December 1, 2016 (JUBA) - The command of South Sudan army (SPLA), denied on Thursday a report by United Nations mission in the country presented to it’s Security Council that it had facilitated and moved into Greater Equatoria region in support of an anticipated dry season offensive against armed opposition fighters.

JPEG - 23.3 kb
South Sudanese SPLA soldiers are pictured in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

The United Nations mission in the country, in a Thursday press release said the army’s move a ploy to “building a case for a regime change and sanctions".

The SPLA has, however, acknowledged that activities taking place in the region were rotation of soldiers, who have been serving in the area for the two years.

"These are not militias, but SPLA soldiers. They [UNMISS] are twisting this for reasons known to them," partly reads the statement.

It equated the ongoing military activities to regular military changes like the one the United States and other countries in the western world undertake in order to ensure continuity of the operation.

"In America, don’t they rotate their troops? Those soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan have they continuously been there since 2001? So what is this fuse? There should not be a panic. The public needs to remain calm and know that there is no building up of troops in the Equatoria region. It is just normal rotation of troops. Even our commanding officers are subject to regular movement. We rotated them last time. We took the one who was in Wau to Renk. And the one in Renk to Bentiu and so forth, this is done to ensure continuity of the command and operations”, it added.

This comes after ceasefire monitors also claimed they were denied access to the restive town of Yei but the SPLA spokesman denied it a deliberate action and explained that the SPLA had not been notified.

Brigadier Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, who speaks for government forces said, in a statement, that "the agreement says, whenever CTSAMM is going for assessment, for verification, they must have on their team representatives from the SPLA and from the SPLA-IO. In this case, none of those parties was present in the team that had wanted to go to Yei".

He further added that CTSAMM will be allowed to go to Yei once they adhere to proper procedures and protocols as per the agreement.

(ST)

  • 1 December 19:48, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    When has this government ever told the truth for consumption? What we hear is misinformation, lies while rape, looting, massacre goes on unabated. Even with pictorial evidence, eye witnesses of these massacres the government denies its evil acts without shame. The innocent civilians continue to die in this war of occupation Equatorian, Fertit, Shilluk and Nuer lands.

    repondre message

    • 1 December 21:33, by Naath

      Tribal gang army kills anything seem to living things but not Dinka in South Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 06:33, by Gatluak jal

        Naath
        You and I believe that Nuer are most worries in South Sudan but in this 21 century, war is not going to solve every problems. its will increase more severing to the people. so, let find the solution to this conflict and solve for-all.

        repondre message

        • 2 December 15:45, by Naath

          Gatluak jal,

          Hopeless, you have already surrendered to the killers of your parents, relatives, and friends. Why are you disturbing me with your cowardice comments. We went to Juba for peace in July but Kiir declared war on Nuer the second time. What peace are preaching in Juba? I told you stop responding to my comments several times and you do not listen. Is this how you get pay?

          repondre message

          • 3 December 05:59, by Gatluak jal

            naath,
            I am not going to use derogatory wards as you did by calling me "Hopeless". I will try to be kind enough to you which is needed now in South Sudan. Hatred will not take you anywhere and I am sure that you are not Nuer. you just an Arab which always use Nuer their intersects. For example, in 1991, Dr. Rick staged a coup against Garang, which many Nuer were misled by Dr. Rick.

            repondre message

        • 2 December 23:52, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          So you got your share of loot!!

          repondre message

    • 2 December 07:01, by Midit Mitot

      Kiir/Malong government had never accept their wrong doing and the crook planning of killing civilians.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 14:40, by Akuma

        Naath/mitot,

        Hatred will killed you guys. Abandoned rebellion and join South Sudan peace path for your young generations to have better life but to live you guys again.

        repondre message

        • 2 December 15:14, by jubaone

          Akuma,
          Go ahead to read more news in <radiotamazuj.org> about the killing of 28 nyor criminals amd goat-thieves in Eastern Equatoria. Equatorians will pick them one-by-one.

          repondre message

  • 2 December 04:49, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Repositioning the soldiers is a normal route and we need to drive out the bandits or criminals out the Equatoria areas during the Summer. Thus, be ready to confront the Mighty SPLA soldiers. There is no denying soldiers are coming to the Equatoria areas.

    repondre message

    • 2 December 06:13, by Gatluak jal

      So Call Dinka-defender General, your comment is very disgraceful and should not be tolerated by S. Sudanese. Secondly, you are not Southern Sudanese citizen. you are from North Sudan, who is very happy to see Southern Sudanese killing themselves. My message to all Southern Sudan is this: the Unite is only way forward to Democracy rather war. I believe that war is not a solution and will never be

      repondre message

      • 2 December 14:46, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Jubaone, Jal, Jur, and many other critics who disagree with me. I am pure South Sudan SPLA Loyal General. I fought with Arabs when you were hiding in foreign countries. I never ran away in South Sudan or scare fighting Arab soldiers. They know me very well here in Equatoria areas. Thus, I will never change a position before someone wanted me to.

        repondre message

    • 2 December 06:36, by jubaone

      Jienge Defender General,
      I hope we will find in the frontlines in Equatoria. Equatorians are well prepared. Since 2014 till now close to 3400 nyors have been killed by surprise roadside ambushes. We have the records. Good that their areas are getting depopulated. We shall cut off supply routes and starve them to death. We shall use our secret weapon against these jienge drifters and vagabonds.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 07:23, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        @Jubaone
        Thank God that gov’t is handling issue with you guys and that’s why you boast of the people you’ve lost their lives but if it goes out of gov’t hand you will rash to DRC,Uganda etc because those whose relatives are innocently killed will take vengeance.

        repondre message

        • 2 December 08:44, by jubaone

          True Watchdog,
          This is of course a jienge govt for jienges by jienges. For this reason other South Sudanese must destroy it and each goes his/her way. Squatting in Equatoria won’t help you. Sooner or later we shall get you. You’re all pinned down in Juba waiting for the ultimate explosion. You are trapped like rats in a mousetrap. Which exit strategies do you have left? None. Hopelessly a loser.

          repondre message

          • 2 December 10:50, by TRUE WATCHDOG

            @Jubaone
            Do you think everyone commenting oppositely to your point is Dinka? I am not Dinka but when right thing is being skipped then one has to be corrected my dear.Gov’t represents all tribes in South Sudan and your problem might be exclusion from holding any govt portfolio.

            repondre message

            • 2 December 15:21, by jubaone

              True watchdog,
              Jienges think only about positions, but we Equatorians think about justice, fairness and equality which lead to development for all. Now jienges have 14 out 28 states, Ministers, governors, ambassadors, benydits/bandits/misfits etc. What have they achieved? NOTHING. Go to jiengeland and develop it instead of leading a refugee life in Uganda, Kenya, USA, Europe, Australia etc

              repondre message

    • 2 December 10:13, by Resolution

      Mr. defended general,

      for your info let all dinkas pull up their socks this times to face south Sudanese(63 tribes), all are against your fake regime in Juba since dinkas are the ones killings of other tribes in the country.

      repondre message

    • 2 December 10:39, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Ya Dinka lunatic,

      What re-positioning are you talking about? Go and look after your cattle. You know nothing about army deployment. Equatoria is not ready for occupation by Dinka.

      repondre message

  • 2 December 06:10, by Wau son

    what I know is that they failed in Wau and its surrounding areas, when they were defeated by Faratit lions. Now they want to go and try their chances in Equatoria region especially in Yei.I know this Mathiang Aynor are militia of Dinka Malual geirnyang and soon all of them are going to finish in Equatoria Jangols.Masacare is Loading Yei and its areas.

    repondre message

    • 2 December 07:31, by TRUE WATCHDOG

      @Wau Son

      I think you have nothing to say because neither lion nor lioness is in Wau except some Jalab colonised farateits like you. Mathiang Anyor is not from Dinka Malual only please,it’s comprised of other tribes in south Sudan if you haven’t been to their training field.If you singled the case to Dinka Malual earlier you would have learned a lesson that you may not forget.Arabs know them well.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 12:50, by jubaone

        True Watchdog,
        The "nyors" are just a bunch of thugs and wayward criminals who are looters and rapists. They target unarmed civilians and their deaths in large numbers during ambushes in Equatoria is clear, which Kiir will not disclose. Why can’t you use them to defend Abyei? Cos they are not fighters but only cattle rustlers and thugs.

        repondre message

    • 2 December 12:23, by wacjak

      Son of Wau! Are your useless Fertit rebels in Wau now? When are they going to reach Wau town? Aren’t you in churches and UNMISS in Wau as you write? My man, know that if you touch the tail of a lion, you face its wrath. You tested it in Wau,Central and Western Equatoria tested it. Come on, just believe, these guys are mighty.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 15:24, by jubaone

        Wacjak or wasak,
        Kindly send your mighty nyors to defend Abyei from your masters and cousins the jellaba. Mighty only in stealing and raping teenage girls and old women.

        repondre message

  • 2 December 06:42, by hamil

    whenever this rotten government denies something don’t even waste your precious time to believe anything they say, what they deny is what they actually do or keep doing...In Juba you can clearly see the build up is there they are ferrying soldiers to Yei, Kajokeji and Mundri, there was an influx of new recruites last month Kiir and Malong are wasting South Sudanese children’s lives....

    repondre message

  • 2 December 06:47, by hamil

    Over a good for nothing war this quest for peace with the barrel of the gun will not bear fruits even if they fight for the next 100 years. I wonder why the people of Aweil allow their children to be wasted for a bad cause, do they actually ask where those who died in July fighting are or when they will return home? Come dry season or rainy season this fighting will not stop....

    repondre message

  • 2 December 06:48, by hamil

    It will suck in more lives, more resources and leave the country completely deflated

    repondre message

    • 2 December 07:39, by TRUE WATCHDOG

      @Hamil
      South Sudan is a sovereign state and so it can equip itself at all times in anticipation to any aggression whether externally or internally.You can’t attribute recruitment to military preparedness for internal foes only.Even in the first countries to get their independences you can get recruitments and they’re not making it to fight certain group! Let’s be smart in dealing with our affairs

      repondre message

  • 2 December 07:10, by real Dinka

    Jubaone!

    your hatred over mighty Dinka will never solve the matter unless you people accept your weakness of destroying this beautiful country and call for peace

    repondre message

    • 2 December 08:35, by jubaone

      Real Jienge
      I like jienges and have some good friends, but they should keep their nonsense to themselves. We didn’t go to jiengeland to cause chaos. So we must drive them out cos they are a nuisance disturbing our peace. Jiengeland is beautiful so go home, jienges DON’T belong to Equatoria.

      repondre message

  • 2 December 07:16, by mountain boy

    Lul Ruay when will you learn how to tell the truth and stop betray your fellows Nuer to the husband of your mother Dinkas.

    repondre message

  • 2 December 07:18, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The question to UN and US whether or not they don’t rotate their troops is wise and should not be despised.This a normal and usual military activity.Unless they have other intention behind,they won’t talk more like talkie walkie.To my fellow citizens,most especially those with negative attitudes toward this country,there is nothing you will attain except jeopardy of your future.

    repondre message

    • 2 December 10:12, by Paul Ongee

      UN should not worry about troops’ buildup in Equatoria because its so-called experts are the one who designed the formation of Ignorant Organization-Riek. Did UN experts condemn Dr Risk Machar’s declaration of war on the government of South Sudan in Khartoum? The experts manufacture wide range of weapons, sell them to potential buyers and when the buyers make use of them they turn around & blame.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 10:20, by Paul Ongee

        UN experts are supposed to be content with what they sell because the buyers are effectively making use of them. They already have their customers base. They have their rights and democracy to sell weapons and the buyers also have their rights and democracy to use them the way it’s intended. So why make senseless complaint about buildup of troops in Equatoria region? War means using weapons.

        repondre message

        • 2 December 10:28, by Paul Ongee

          People used to fight with spears, bows & arrows, and hands or sticks but now new western technology has advanced the sales of weapons and its application on global scale. Let Africans and Arabs use them and when they realize that the use of weapons does not solve any problem they resort to finding peaceful solution to their problems. But Will de West allow 3rd world solve its problem without guns?

          repondre message

          • 2 December 10:34, by Paul Ongee

            The case of "regime change" has been built by UN Experts since the formation of Ignorant Organization-Riek (IO-Riek). But they keep failing because most of the plans are nibbed in the bud as they (UN and its Experts) apologized for the interception of weapons in Rumbek last time. They play a role of supporting government while the same people are the one stabbing the government in the back.

            repondre message

  • 2 December 08:55, by Samsung7

    There is conspiracy going on between rebels and UN. Those who are planning to launch attacks are rebels.

    All the plans that rebels planned to cause havoc in Juba are intercepted. There are some groups living within who are gearing up and catalyzing genocide to take place in South Sudan by all means.

    repondre message

    • 2 December 10:14, by Redeemer

      The build up of SPLA will paint your ass but IO will abandon operation in Equatoria the way they did it in Upper Nile, SPLA will continue to build up at your face, the operation must start as planned. They are IO before and now on seeing the possible move on them, they become civilians, they are no longer those you call them out from public cars and kill them

      repondre message

  • 2 December 10:34, by wise Gabriel

    Stupids

    why are you again cried?

    you were killing Jieng civilians who are innocents along the roads, lets us continues doing that ya poltroon. do you think you were so wise than Jieng? In this country whether you want or not Jieng must shows you ,what you will never ever forget in your life. stay tune. otherwise go for Exile.

    repondre message

    • 2 December 10:54, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      You are lucky you had the upper hand on possession of weapons on the account of South Sudanese oppression and murder by Jallaba. Now use these national tools to rape, loot and kill the citizens. You will definitely answer for that eventually.

      repondre message

      • 2 December 14:15, by Paul Ongee

        Ya Jur_ Likang/Jur_Nyikang,

        Lee inta ki mang-mang wara Dr Loser Risk Machar if you don’t have the upper hand of possessing weapons? You don’t remember what Dr John Garang said last time that he hides behind the door of weapon market and when Bashir walks out he walks in, but the rest he gets from the battle fields. Dr Loser Risk Machar likes imitating Dr. GARANG in all his endeavors.

        repondre message

        • 2 December 23:48, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Ongee,

          Your brain is filthy. You lack an atom of intelligence in your skull that is why your reasoning is processed with mud. You think people will continue accepting your oppression, rape, looting of property and mass murder of citizens who rhetorically stood for justice and freedom in within a new constitutional order. Resistance is the option left till you come to sense.

          repondre message

    • 2 December 13:03, by jubaone

      Wise Gabriel,
      Good that your talking outside the fence. Today, no jienge can freely move out of Juba, cos all roads have become deathtraps. You will have to remain a refugee for life cos once Equatorian fighters catch a MTN, it’s over. This is a war of cleansing, now Yei, Maridi, Mundiri smell good, no filthy MTNs anymore except nyor soldiers.

      repondre message

  • 2 December 13:13, by NAATH 1

    I thanks the governmentfor trying to restore law and order in greater equatoria, greater upper nile regions. I don’t see the reason to wage war against the government(the government own by these cowards,first vice president, vice president, cabinet affairs, SPLM party secratary general,and so on) and they didn’t participate fully during liberation period. Now you got a person who rewards you.

    repondre message

  • 4 December 08:31, by beny gaar

    offensive against armed militias in the Equatoria region is the only available option remaining now .those folks need to be deal with in this dry season .they have refused peaceful mean to resolved the current crisis.
    what we may caution our gallant forces is to be cautious in dealing with civilians in this region .they need to be discipline and avoid atrocities .

    repondre message

