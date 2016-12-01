 
 
 
Ceasefire monitoring team finally reach S. Sudan’s Yei town

November 30, 2016 (JUBA) - The IGAD joint ceasefire monitoring mechanism announced the arrival of its team to the troubled Yei town in Central Equatoria were reports mention about insecurity and grave human rights violations.

JPEG - 39 kb
The South Sudanese army (SPLA) has been attempting to quell a rebellion led by former vice-president Riek Machar since December 2013 (AFP)

Last Monday, South Sudanese security forces prevented a CTSAMM team had been prevented from travelling to Yei to assess the security situation there after reports about clashes between armed groups and the government forces but also attacks on civilians.

At the time, the CTSAMM said the incident took place while had obtained the needed authorisations and informed all the concerned authorities, including the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission.

"The CTSAMM team have now successfully carried out their journey and reached Yei Town today, the 30th November, 2016. The team will now undertake a five day mission in the area," said a short communiqué extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The monitoring mission added the move came after "after multiple discussions between the CTSAMM leadership and the authorities".

South Sudanese authorities often speak about unilateral decision by officers on the ground, and point it was not a deliberate act.

(ST)

  • 1 December 07:18, by choldit

    How can igad call it a ceasefire team for south Sudan peace while the igad dismissed the SPLA io team member. How can u assess the SPLA io area while their igad team is made up of govt and igad members from other ciuntries not including SPLA ii.

    repondre message

    • 1 December 09:26, by Augustino

      Meaningless comment, check your spelling first.

      repondre message

    • 1 December 11:44, by Rami Tot

      you are correct Choldit, IGAD is made up of government representative only you can not differentiate between STD IO members with that of KIIR and they should not be allowed to visit SPLA IO areas because it is not the SPLA STD and SPLA IG fighting there in greater Equotoria region let us be clear on that point, we will arest them if they ever dare to come to our areas as they do to our comrad

      repondre message

  • 1 December 18:01, by Eastern

    All the area of Yei with burnt houses including where there were killing of Kakuwa civilians won’t be accessible to CTSAMM. The Dinka SPLA is a terror Organization!

    repondre message

  • 2 December 07:42, by mountain boy

    this CTSAMM even are doing nothing just enjoy the cohort of Kiir. SPLAM-IO should arrest and torture them if they a cross their territory so that they will know how to negotiate in Juba.

    repondre message

Sudan Tribune

