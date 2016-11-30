 
 
 
South Sudan President in South Africa for bi-lateral talks

November 29, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir is on a visit to South Africa, amid reports of his deteriorating health situation.

JPEG - 16.6 kb
South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma (R) shakes hands with the visiting South Sudanese President Salva Kiir at his office in Pretoria on 24 October 2015 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

But the Minister for the Presidency, Mayiik Ayii Deng, said President Kiir was invited to South African by his counterpart, Jacob Zuma.

“The president of the republic is going for bilateral visit. He is responding to the invitation extended to him by the president of South Africa, his Excellency Jacob Zuma. It is therefore a very important visit. It will focus on bilateral matters and how the relations between the two countries could be strengthened,” stressed Deng.

“You know that South Africa is one of the countries which stood with our people during the war of liberation struggle and now it is playing another very important role in the peace process,” he added.

Despite the minister’s explanations, however, some government officials claimed President Kiir is in South Africa for medical reasons.

“The president will off course use the opportunity to go for routine checks. He was due for checks in October but he did not go because of other commitments”, a presidential source told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

The official, who asked not to be identified, downplayed the severity of the sickness, further saying it was just “a normal check for fitness”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 November 18:54, by Midit Mitot

    Minister Ayii,
    It,s your right to so, even-though many people knows that Juba president healthy condition is deteriorating, but just said it like that, so that your nincompoop government should not panic.

    repondre message

  • 29 November 18:58, by Son of Nuer

    Wululu Kiir was not receive by South Africa president in airport because he was not invited

    repondre message

  • 29 November 19:08, by mr.chris

    Politics a total game.

    repondre message

    • 29 November 20:46, by barbayo

      we hear it the results of visiting if i can saying now people may think i liar ,

      repondre message

  • 29 November 22:56, by Naath

    Dinka’s tribal gang leader kiir should be treated in his own country and should not worry about visiting the countries that their leaders are elected by people since he does not want to allow election to take place in his country.

    repondre message

  • 30 November 05:03, by Tilo

    I strongly believe sanction could bring about peace in the country, All the leaders of South Sudan are sick and can not survive without medical attention. Once they are sanctioned on travel ban and freeze their Assists and account, peace can reign in South Sudan.
    Now what happened to the suggested sanction, why not to implement it

    repondre message

  • 30 November 07:50, by Lumaria

    It’s disgusting how lissom big male run out to gossip, bring Dr Riek Machar with you if it’s not a liquify act.we need peace

    repondre message

  • 30 November 08:47, by Akuma

    President Kiir is a leader of South Sudan and had right to deport Riek Machar back to South Sudan. Soon Riek will be received in Juba international Airport

    repondre message

    • 1 December 14:43, by Chong Thow

      Akuma, do you think Kir bribe south Africa president to deport Dr Riek machar? I don’t think will happen my friend.The only thing that brings Dr Riek back to Juba is peace. President Kiir is failure leader in southern sudan history. He gets this leadership by chance, but he doesn’t know how to lead people. What he does, he uses country resource by is own benefite instead of development. Kir must g

      repondre message

  • 30 November 09:02, by james awel

    this vision-less president always spend a lot of money loitering around while people are suffering of economic hardship. every one will smile later when you are been return back in coffin.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

