 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 30 November 2016

Nigerian president “disappointed” over S. Sudan situation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 29, 2016 (JUBA/ABUJA) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation in war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 30.6 kb
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (Getty image)

Buhari, the Vanguard newspaper reported, made these remarks during a meeting with South Sudan’s envoy, Paul Malong Akaro in the capital, Abuja.

"I was a little disappointed with the subsequent developments in your country. I was hoping that we can move forward and develop the great potentials of your country after the peace accord," said Buhari.

"The African Union will continue to hold your leaders to account in implementing the peace process. And the leaders should be able to accommodate one another for the good of your people,’’ he added.

South Sudan’s peace process, Buhari said, will be more effective if implemented by the country’s leaders without external intervention.

South Sudan experienced renewed violence in July this year when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir clashed with those allied to his main political rival and the former First Vice-President, Riek Machar.

Both Kiir and Machar were part of a Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) necessitated by the August 2015 peace agreement.

The two rival faction leaders have agreed on several peace deals, but failed to control their troops, hence affecting implementation of the peace deal.

Akaro, however, said South Sudan government was committed to implementing a peace deal signed by warring sides in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Latest estimates from aid agencies say at least 4.6 million people across the country are facing hunger, amid fears food crisis might deepen as the conflict has now spilled into the Equatoria regions.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) recently accused South Sudan’s two warring sides of committing crimes against humanity including killings, rape, torture and the use of child soldiers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 November 19:06, by Son of Nuer

    south Sudan will not achieve peace in absent of H.E Dr.Riek Machar, Mabior Garang, Pagan Amum, Mama Rebecca Nyadeng, Dr.Lam Akol, Kosti ,Hiteng etc

    repondre message

    • 30 November 06:12, by Akuma

      Son of Nuer,

      All those that you have mentioned above are all rebels and they have nothing beneficial to South Sudanese citizens. They are power greedy leaders and they will die like slave in foreign countries. South Sudanese people have forget those rebels in their mind if you are still remembering them. They are forgotten in South Sudan history

      repondre message

      • 30 November 08:19, by Dengda

        @ Akuma
        You are reckless, ignorance or doesn’t know politics at all. Rebel the word you use often like your uncle Makueth Lueth. I don’t know your understand of it. It positive word for your information. I think you use as insult but it not at all. All war around the world is fought between rebels and government. Tell me about Taban is not a rebel? S.Sudan is not country without Nuer and Equaoria.

        repondre message

        • 30 November 08:52, by Akuma

          Yes, South Sudan is not a country without Nuer & Equatorian militias everyone is aware of that Deng. It is their myopic behavior that make South Sudan to be at that current situation. They are all warlords and I agree with you. So advise them to abandoned rebellion and develop nationalism among themselves then developing warlordship everytime

          repondre message

        • 1 December 06:29, by Mr Point

          @Dengda

          You waste your time arguing with Akuma.

          September 27 Akuma said that Machar is dead. Here is the evidence

          http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60356

          Update: Machar is not dead.

          repondre message

      • 30 November 08:23, by Son of Nuer

        Mr.Akuma,

        called them today rebels and tomorrow you will call them they eyes of the nation believe me brother

        repondre message

      • 30 November 09:23, by jubaone

        Akuma,
        First, there is no need to be disappointed, after all we expected nothing at all. It is like expecting a monkey that has lived all its life with human beings to start talking and speaking altogether. Let’s be realistic, Kiir and his jienges are not different either.

        repondre message

      • 30 November 09:37, by Chang Kuony

        @ Akuma,notice morons, without democratic,charismatic,populis,visionary and competent leader Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon the peace and reformation of Salva Kiur’s messess will be a big dream. The submissivers,yesman Taban Nyakek Lam had already cucumbed and completely surrendered to JCE genocidal regime. He does not represent SPLM IO whatsoever he is pretended.

        repondre message

        • 30 November 09:46, by Chang Kuony

          It is really heartbreak and shock that Salva Kiir Kuethpiny had abondaned and disowned his former comrades in struggles but chosen to work with assess stamped South Sudanese Muslims like Tor Deng Mawien,Dr Riak Gai Kok,Bona Malual Madut,Mohd Tutkew Gatluak the killer and deputy of Mohd Chamsideem who killed half population of RSS.Salva Kiir is betrayer and failure President of Mathiang Anyoor.

          repondre message

    • 30 November 08:22, by South South

      I am not sure what make Nigeria president surprise about situation in South Sudan. Nigeria today has identical problems like South Sudan. Big economy recession is in Nigeria today. Teachers are not paid for months. Insecurity is higher than South Sudan. Book Harm and Fulani herds men are killing everyone. Corruption is reaching sky. Kidnapping on high way and asking for ransom is normal in Nigeri

      repondre message

    • 30 November 08:22, by South South

      I am not sure what make Nigeria president surprise about situation in South Sudan. Nigeria today has identical problems like South Sudan. Big economy recession is in Nigeria today. Teachers are not paid for months. Insecurity is higher than South Sudan. Book Harm and Fulani herds men are killing everyone. Corruption is reaching sky. Kidnapping on high way and asking for ransom is normal in Nigeri

      repondre message

  • 29 November 19:13, by Midit Mitot

    More disappointment are coming to South Sudan, take it easy, South Sudan will not be stable forever since Kiir is still roaming as president of this country.

    repondre message

    • 30 November 06:18, by Akuma

      Mitot,

      Yes I agree, South Sudan will not have peace and stability because we have Nuer militias who beleived on doom prophesy of Riek Machar become President of South Sudan like Boko Haram of Nigeria under Abubaker Shiek-Kau. Nuer militias are ISIL of South Sudan for your information. Unless we get rig of them out of South Sudan then South Sudan will feel peace at all level of life

      repondre message

      • 30 November 09:58, by Chang Kuony

        Akuma Dinka Bor mafia, I know your madness,chronic hatreds and bitterness towards Nuer warriors. When did you become courageous to face Nuer warriors? Dinka thuggers,refrain from tribal conspiracy,plotting,and domestic,regional and international lobbying against non Dinkas special the Nuer. Dinka often fight Nuer warriors behind others and later claim false victory over us.what a cowardice?

        repondre message

        • 30 November 10:06, by Chang Kuony

          Notice ya Dinka Haram terrorist known as Mathiang Anyor ( Dot ke Bany), we Nuer shall never be terrorists like Dinka Haram terrorist known as MTN. Look, your poor untrained militias who are killings civilians on tribal lines, gang rapings young girls n women, castrated young boys and men to death, bisect babies from mothers’wombs and hanging elderly people on trees and mocked at the victims.

          repondre message

  • 29 November 19:15, by mr.chris

    South Sudan will achieve peace only if dissolution is done for so called councils of elders. With/without present or absence of the current leadership

    repondre message

  • 29 November 21:53, by S. Sudan Nationalist

    Shame on us South Sudanese for others to pity our situation while we are not feeling anything at all!

    repondre message

    • 30 November 00:23, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      S.Sudan Nationalist,

      It is polite to be deplomatic but the truth of the matter is those who are responsible for the mess in the country are Jieng Council of Elders members plus Kiir and no body should carry the cross for this calamity in the country.

      repondre message

      • 30 November 14:30, by S. Sudan Nationalist

        Thanks Jur likang a likang. It is true that some people have spoiled governance in our country. But what would be the solution? Do away with them or reach out to them for some redress?

        repondre message

  • 30 November 04:39, by Eastern

    The collaboration between Kiir and Taban is just a farce.....fighting, displacements and killing of civilians continue unabated. The two evil men in Juba will be held to account for their action in future. JMEC is also responsible for letting world get hoodwinked that a peace agreement is being implemented in South Sudan while it’s not!

    repondre message

  • 30 November 06:30, by Work force

    Mr.President Muhammadu surely you know the situation of South Sudan Mr.Kiir and his mediocres Taban are responsible for the collapse of peace in SS and they will be held accountable leave Akaro who claimed that the government is implementing the peace the question is implementing with whom? The able Dr.Riek with his forces are nolonger in Juba

    repondre message

  • 30 November 06:34, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That is correct, the rebellion of Riek Machar, is worse than Boko Haram.

    repondre message

  • 30 November 07:33, by Man’s of People

    Dear Buhari thanks indeed for your concern, we have militant here in south Sudan and this group need exercise like what you have done to Buko Haram, some individuals Politician here are like Rig Leader of ISIL and Alqada or All-SHABAB

    repondre message

    • 3 December 03:06, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Boko Haram are terrorists and we believe they are wrong in what they are doing. but the people of South Sudan have every right to fight oppression, rape, land grabbing and mass murder of their loved ones. they are fighting to restore dignity, justice, freedom and independence within a constitutional framework that is accepted by all the people of South Sudan. Buhari is correct. Zuma should follow.

      repondre message

  • 30 November 10:32, by james awel

    Thank y Mr Buhari, but soon we are going to get rid of this useless president aka kiir mayar so that peace and stability return to our country.

    repondre message

  • 30 November 12:52, by Black Nation

    Please kiir’s supporters tell Kiir that HELL is still hot in case he forgot!!! And make sure that Kiir is a wave, wave comes and go

    repondre message

  • 30 November 14:54, by real Dinka

    South Sudan will one day be stable

    repondre message

  • 1 December 14:06, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I’ve welcomed the remark by president Mohamed of Nigeria that solution to the current south Sudan crisis can be ascertained by south Sudanese and doesn’t need external intervention.Yes! external intervention could contribute to mitigation of problems better if outsiders most specially westerners were impartial to warring factions but now we can do it ourselves.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.