November 29, 2016 (JUBA/ABUJA) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation in war-torn South Sudan.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (Getty image)

Buhari, the Vanguard newspaper reported, made these remarks during a meeting with South Sudan’s envoy, Paul Malong Akaro in the capital, Abuja.

"I was a little disappointed with the subsequent developments in your country. I was hoping that we can move forward and develop the great potentials of your country after the peace accord," said Buhari.

"The African Union will continue to hold your leaders to account in implementing the peace process. And the leaders should be able to accommodate one another for the good of your people,’’ he added.

South Sudan’s peace process, Buhari said, will be more effective if implemented by the country’s leaders without external intervention.

South Sudan experienced renewed violence in July this year when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir clashed with those allied to his main political rival and the former First Vice-President, Riek Machar.

Both Kiir and Machar were part of a Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) necessitated by the August 2015 peace agreement.

The two rival faction leaders have agreed on several peace deals, but failed to control their troops, hence affecting implementation of the peace deal.

Akaro, however, said South Sudan government was committed to implementing a peace deal signed by warring sides in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Latest estimates from aid agencies say at least 4.6 million people across the country are facing hunger, amid fears food crisis might deepen as the conflict has now spilled into the Equatoria regions.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) recently accused South Sudan’s two warring sides of committing crimes against humanity including killings, rape, torture and the use of child soldiers.

(ST)