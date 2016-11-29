 
 
 
Wau state governor sacks Bessilia county commissioner

November 29, 2016 – (WAU) – The Governor of Wau, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states, Andrea Mayar Acho has sacked the Bessilia County commissioner, Charles Anthony Barande.

Acho, in a decree issued on 28 November, appointed Francis Ibrahim Patricio as the new commissioner for Bessilia county.

No reason was given for Barande’s removal, less than three months after he was appointed to a position, which he declined to take up.

Barande had, in the past years, served as Wau county commissioner.

He, however, said he was willing to work in any post in the state, but not as a county commissioner, a post he considers for young men.

(ST)

  • 29 November 12:39, by Wau son

    That shall we do;Mr.Mbarende Charles Anthony deserve to be treated like because he can’t respect himself after the humiliations he got from his opponent Mr. Rizik Zachariah the former Governor of WEBG.again imposing himself to Andrea Mayar Acho ,Silva Kiir’s sugar daddy.
    Really this is how rulers of little country South Sudan rule it.they have left us with nothing to do, only laughing ,hahahahah.

    • 29 November 12:56, by Morthon Akol

      Mr. Wau son, may be you are right on that point simply that man if he really need to serve the people of Bessilia county he should accept the position. but to me its look like a greedy person he need to be a governor or a deputy governor so that he can get more money.

