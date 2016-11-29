Wau state governor sacks Bessilia county commissioner

November 29, 2016 – (WAU) – The Governor of Wau, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states, Andrea Mayar Acho has sacked the Bessilia County commissioner, Charles Anthony Barande.

Acho, in a decree issued on 28 November, appointed Francis Ibrahim Patricio as the new commissioner for Bessilia county.

No reason was given for Barande’s removal, less than three months after he was appointed to a position, which he declined to take up.

Barande had, in the past years, served as Wau county commissioner.

He, however, said he was willing to work in any post in the state, but not as a county commissioner, a post he considers for young men.

