UNMISS SRSG Ellen Margrethe Loej (R) shakes hand with the FVP Tabab Gai at the Diplomatic farewell reception organized in Juba on 28, 2016 (UNMISS Photo)
November 28, 2016 (JUBA) - The outgoing head of United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) said the peacekeeping mission is not "finished" and lamented lack of peace in the war torn country.

Speaking to reporters for her last press conference before leaving South Sudan, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, Ellen Margrethe Loej, urged South Sudanese leaders across political divide to put their nation first.

"We have not yet finished our job, we don’t have peace in South Sudan, we don’t have prosperity in South Sudan, but I think we all have to work for that," said Loej on Monday.

The resumption of violence in Juba in July aborted the implementation of a fragile peace agreement signed in August 2015 by President Salva Kiir and armed opposition group, the SPLM in Opposition leader and former Vice President Riek Machar.

Machar fled the country and was replaced in controversial procedures by Taban Deng Gai. Following what, the fighting has escalated in the Equatoria Region which remained peaceful at the onset of conflict in December 2013. In other areas, sporadic clashes are reported also.

Loej who took over the leadership of the peacekeeping mission one year after the start of the conflict in 2014 expressed her hope for peaceful South Sudan and applauded the resilience of its people. She regretted that the hopes at independence in 2011 have not been fulfilled.

"I am extremely depressed that their hopes and aspiration at the time of independence has not yet been fulfilled, the conflict that erupted in December 2013 continues to make many South Sudanese homeless, internally displaced or refugees in neighbouring countries and I am also worried about the threat to their security wherever they are and not least by the economic hardship they have to endure," she said.

More than a million South Sudanese have taken refuge in neighbouring countries, over 200,000 others sought protection at six UNMISS camps accords the country and millions others are internally displaced across the country.

Loej said the rival leaders must end the war.

"I urge all South Sudanese and especially the leaders of South Sudan to put the well-being of their people, including the the boys and girls [first]," she said.

The conflict has increased food insecurity and nearly half the country’s 11 million people need help from humanitarian organizations.

Loej expressed hopes that with peace South Sudanese take care of their families, develop their country, and that South Sudan becomes a prosper country.

"It is possible because South Sudan is such a rich country in terms of resources and fertile land and when I am flying up country I am always surprised to see all that fertile land and there is not anything, it’s not being harvested, that you are not growing your own food," she said.

Loej met President Kiir in Juba on Monday to bid him farewell. She announced her intention to quit the job in October at the end of November.

Initially, she had planned to leave South Sudan at the end of her contract last August, but the July crisis forced her to extend her mandate until the end of November.

(ST)

  • 29 November 08:16, by Akuma

    Idiot,

    South Sudan will have peace. What make peace not to be there is your present inside South Sudan without adding anything for the betterment of South Sudanese citizens. Peace was there before you play in dirty game in name of UNMISS who are failure of South Sudan aspiration.

    repondre message

    • 29 November 09:41, by hamil

      Akuma

      Could you elaborate that in details to back up your claims? South Sudanese had problems among themselves way back before the UN set it’s foot in the country...there is always a genesis to everything don’t forget that. You should point your fingers at the JCE who orchestrated this mess with their dubious 200 years’ plan of dominance..these wild dreams won’t go well with other tribes.

      repondre message

      • 29 November 09:48, by hamil

        People can not just sit back and let Kiir make South Sudan a Northern Bar-el-Ghazal honey comb this nation belongs 64 tribes I know the Dinka paid a huge price and lost many souls but do you give up your life for your generation to take up other lives who share the same home with you? Think about that. South Sudan became a nation because of a vision if the vision was for tribal dominance....

        repondre message

        • 29 November 09:53, by hamil

          There wouldn’t be South Sudan and all those countries that stood with South Sudanese in the liberation struggle wouldn’t contribute to the existence of this land we are destroying...think about that my brother. What is there that you can be proud of in South Sudan tell me....is it the killings of innocent civilians, the ambushes on the roads, the ailing economy, the bad infrastructure tell me....

          repondre message

          • 29 November 09:56, by hamil

            What is it that makes you proud a proud South Sudanese? Other countries attach pride to what they have built among their diverse communities which attract Global admiration but for us South Sudanese our pride is seen when a given tribe massacres another one and we boast about that "tough guy" mentality. This country needs you and me to tell our brainwashed communities that if we keep drifting...

            repondre message

            • 29 November 10:00, by hamil

              Far apart someone from far will reap the benefits while we get lost in our tribal pride and remain poorer as if this country doesn’t have resources we will keep begging for assistance from out when actually we have all the wealth beneath our land. Go and tell your people and I will tell my own that a Dinka, a Nuer, a Zande, a Kakwa, a Bari, a Shulluk, a Lotuko and all those other communities....

              repondre message

              • 29 November 10:04, by hamil

                Of South Sudan can live together and join their hands to build this nation without any need to beg from outside....How do we solve the mess in South Sudan it is by simply not accepting our tribal elders from brainwashing us they are soon dying we are a new generation and should reason beyond our comfort zones. Our problem is our elders....Think about this my brother Akuma.

                repondre message

              • 29 November 10:13, by jubaone

                Hamil,
                Let us not be sentimental. South is a failed state and has been reduced into a "jiengdom". The contributions of other nationalities doesnt count. I care much for my tribe and Equatoria only. Thats why I strongly advocate for complete separation of Equatoria as a country. There is no difference between a jellaba and jienge, both are hopeless and have no added value to Equatoria.

                repondre message

                • 29 November 15:30, by Frak Cho

                  Jubaone, fight first for 50 years, lost 2 million lives and you will get a new country. Otherwise you can’t be killing people along highways and claim to be fighting for freedom

                  repondre message

                  • 29 November 16:57, by jubaone

                    Frak Cho,
                    Bla..bla..bla jienge bullshit. What 50 years? We are not killing people, we are killing animals, which are eating our field crops, so there´s no need for 50 years. They say even one man with a good and sharp knife can slaughter 100 cows.

                    repondre message

    • 29 November 12:28, by Chang Kuony

      Akuma you are stupid. Definition of a word stupid: knowing the truth, seeing the truth but still believed in lies, praproganda and basseless allegations. Dinka Haram know the weaknesses of JCE and Sultan Salva Kiir Kuethpiny but backing them due for being from Jieng. This Jiengism, Nuerism, Cholloism, Barism and Murleism wouldn’t unite us but S.Sudanesm will do.

      repondre message

    • 29 November 16:28, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma,
      The fact must be tell, do we have peace in South Sudan now ? we don,t have it at all since there is daily murdering, raping, robberies, killing, let us be sincere please.

      repondre message

  • 29 November 09:25, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That true.

    repondre message

  • 29 November 09:25, by Ater

    you go,we dont want you anymore.you are as good as Obama Administration.useless

    repondre message

    • 29 November 09:50, by jubaone

      Ater,
      If it were not for USA, Norway etc. you could have been taken by Muraheleen or Messiriya as domestic slave, ya wisik. Typical jienge, he eats from the same plate he shits into grrhh! Please, jienge go home to develop your luaks and dont hide outside there as a worthless refugee begging help from USA, Norway or UK.

      repondre message

  • 29 November 09:38, by Tharjiath

    Since Government of Kiir and Taban planned conspire to the pillar of peace Dr Machar,South Sudan will not achieve peace and less World learned to bring back the backbone of marker peace Dr Machar.

    repondre message

  • 29 November 09:39, by Tharjiath

    Since Government of Kiir and Taban planned conspire to the pillar of peace Dr Machar,South Sudan will not achieve peace and less World learned to bring back the backbone of marker peace Dr Machar.

    repondre message

  • 29 November 09:54, by S. Sudan Nationalist

    I think what this lady has said is true. There is no peace. And we need to look for this peace in South Sudan itself without blaming non-South Sudanese. I think our problem are the leaders who have spread propaganda of hate among tribes in their search for political positions. This happened for a long time even during the war with Khartoum. To be loved and seen as serious politicians people are

    repondre message

    • 29 November 09:59, by S. Sudan Nationalist

      to hate. Politicians and supporters who do not hate are considered puppets. During Kokora hatred against tribes was widespread as a strategy to achieve political gains. People are hated just because they belong to a tribe not because they have done anything wrong as individuals.

      There is need for South Sudanese to change their political mindsets and find better methods of seeking solutions.

      repondre message

  • 29 November 10:31, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Margret Loej,

    You have just called a spade spade. Unfortunately you have erroneously continued to keep peace that is a mirage. In South Sudan you do not need peace keeping soldiers but peace making soldiers. So elevate your integrity on this matter.

    repondre message

  • 29 November 11:05, by Thadeus

    No peace in S.Sudan! We are not doing anything to bring peace among ourselves; the future of our children is too dark. The violence trend in our nation may continues for hundred years if our leaders and the general population do not preach about peace.

    repondre message

  • 29 November 12:00, by Son of Nuer

    My dear countrymen and women ,what make our country not achieve the lasted peace is so-called organization of Jieng council of elders that look only the interest of President not the interest of the nation believe me

    repondre message

  • 29 November 14:58, by du-guecdit

    I am always surprised to see all that fertile land and there is not anything, it’s not being harvested, that you are not growing your own food," What a good remark? Madam Ellen Margrethe Loej. But remember that, u are part of the messing up this country with yr Boss Ki-Moon.

    repondre message

    • 29 November 22:14, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Mr Duec_dit,

      You should not push your faults to others. Our problem is caused by Dinka a people who are selfish, anti-social, tribalistic and corrupt. People who believe South Sudan is their property and they had it all when all the people of the country voted for independence during the international organised referendum for self-determination.

      repondre message

  • 29 November 18:20, by mr.chris

    For peace to reign,dissolve your so called Jieng council of elders. What elders are you talking about? Salva kirr can make good president without JCE

    repondre message

  • 29 November 18:26, by Work force

    I agreed with you that there is no peace in South Sudan Taban and Kiir have hijacked the peace in July 2016, I wondered why illustrate people in South Sudan always claimed to be Leaders and yet they know they can’t!!! Dr.Rick is the only able leader who can bring peace to our country leave those mediocres in Juba let us be honesty more special those who were in Juba on July 8th.Io have shown reall

    repondre message

    • 30 November 11:53, by Chang Kuony

      The toothless Taban Deng Gai and his boss Salva Kiir Kuethpiny has failed the hard won independence South Sudan and put it as world most failed state via rampant corruption and dictatorship.The Juba tribal government has failed in all aspects but remain with two decisive policies :widen bribery practices to lure in blinds supporters and foreign allies. Second is tribal/clan politics or division.

      repondre message

  • 30 November 13:56, by du-guecdit

    Hi Brother, jur_likang_a_ likan’g, indeed we cannot be blaming others so much for our own Problem. However, bear in mind that our problem in this country is not the Dinka as u put it, but the corrupt system installed and spearheaded by sons and Daughters of each and every tribes within 64 tribes who are in this set up system in our country South Sudan.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



