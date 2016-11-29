 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 29 November 2016

Trial of Czech journalist and pastors continues in Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 28, 2016 (KHARTOUM) – The trial of a Czech journalist and two Christian pastors charged with espionage, waging war against the state and inciting hatred against religious congregations, has continued in Khartoum on Monday.

JPEG - 23 kb
police stands outside the courthouse in Khartoum 2007

Last December, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) arrested Czech missionary and filmmaker Petr Jasek four days after he entered Sudan carrying two bags containing a laptop, a mobile phone, a video camera besides other documents.

Jasek reportedly confessed that he received the documents and the video from a colleague by the name of Grad Phelps in South Kordofan in 2012.

In the trial which resumed in the Sudanese capital Monday, the prosecutor told the court that Jasek has entered Sudan to carry intelligence activities.

The Persecutor told the court NISS had expelled several foreigners from Sudan for carrying hostile activities against the state, jeopardizing national security, waging tribalism, documenting for the claimed human rights violations and incite waging war against the state.

“The Czech defendant has met the other two defendants during their participation in an intelligence linked conference in Addis Ababa,” claimed the persecutor, adding that the defendants have documented for alleged human rights violations and they have incited waging war against the state.

He went to say that a conference in Addis Ababa was organized to provide support to rebel groups, saying that the Czech defendant has documented for alleged students torture and use of chemical substances against Darfur students.

The trial of the Czech journalist and the two Christian pastors started last August.

Sudan has been designated a Country of Particular Concern by the U.S. State Department since 1999, due to its treatment of Christians and other human rights violations. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom recommended the country remain on the list in its 2016 report.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 November 15:03, by Eric Reeves

    The anti-Christian animus guiding NIF/NCP policies has become much more vicious & destructive since the independence of South Sudan (2011). Increasing harassment, arrest, & illegal appropriation of Christian-owned lands, including church land. The current trials indicate that the regime intends to eradicate the presence of Christianity in Sudan, which has a history of hundreds of years.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.