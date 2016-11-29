Trial of Czech journalist and pastors continues in Khartoum

November 28, 2016 (KHARTOUM) – The trial of a Czech journalist and two Christian pastors charged with espionage, waging war against the state and inciting hatred against religious congregations, has continued in Khartoum on Monday.

police stands outside the courthouse in Khartoum 2007

Last December, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) arrested Czech missionary and filmmaker Petr Jasek four days after he entered Sudan carrying two bags containing a laptop, a mobile phone, a video camera besides other documents.

Jasek reportedly confessed that he received the documents and the video from a colleague by the name of Grad Phelps in South Kordofan in 2012.

In the trial which resumed in the Sudanese capital Monday, the prosecutor told the court that Jasek has entered Sudan to carry intelligence activities.

The Persecutor told the court NISS had expelled several foreigners from Sudan for carrying hostile activities against the state, jeopardizing national security, waging tribalism, documenting for the claimed human rights violations and incite waging war against the state.

“The Czech defendant has met the other two defendants during their participation in an intelligence linked conference in Addis Ababa,” claimed the persecutor, adding that the defendants have documented for alleged human rights violations and they have incited waging war against the state.

He went to say that a conference in Addis Ababa was organized to provide support to rebel groups, saying that the Czech defendant has documented for alleged students torture and use of chemical substances against Darfur students.

The trial of the Czech journalist and the two Christian pastors started last August.

Sudan has been designated a Country of Particular Concern by the U.S. State Department since 1999, due to its treatment of Christians and other human rights violations. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom recommended the country remain on the list in its 2016 report.

