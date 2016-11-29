Jonglei state dismisses ex-official’s claims of nepotism, corruption

November 28, 2016 (BOR) – Jonglei’s government dismissed the ex-secretary general’s claimed of nepotism and corruption in the state.

Jonglei state governor, Phillip Aguer speaks during the independence occassion July 9, 2016 (ST)

The ex-secretary general Mawut Achiek, who resigned on 25 November, claimed the state was heavily indebted to 17.9 million pounds, making it difficult to make incentive payments to about 200 of the governor’s guards; majority of who belong to the latter’s clan.

Achiek said he been forced by some officials, who to include names of people already in public service into the pay roll, or replace some existing staff in higher salary grades, with people from the governor’s clan.

But in reaction to statements from the ex-secretary general, the minister of information Akech Deng said government had never had any new appointments since the new Jonglei state was created.

“Since the appointment of Aguer Panyang no single new appointment was made, in all the ministries because we inherited all staff of former Jonglei whom we found operating. If you want, go to finance and check all the staff there name by name, to see if there is any cashier who belongs to the governor”s clan”, he said.

“The governor never authorized any one to appoint cashier”, he added.

About-unpaid incentives for the guards since April, the minister said it was the responsibility of secretary and finance ministry to pay them.

But the secretary general said he was not able to get money to pay.

“It is not the governor to pay his guards, it is the secretary general and finance who do those duties”, Akech added.

Although the information minister declined to disclose the state financial position, whether debts of 17.9 million SSP were untrue, and why it was difficult for the secretary to meet money to pay the guards, he later on highlighted that the state had financial deficit.

“If there is something like debts or deficits, talk to the finance minister,” said Akech.

“There is overstaffing in the state, and the governor has formed a ministerial committee to screen the employees, and order the physically count of the working force to address the issue of deficit and this is to show that the governor has not authorized any new appointment since he was appointment”, he added.

The minister said the government does not belong to a particular clan, and that rules of the land do not allow anyone to threaten people.

“If there is anyone who attempted to do so, then the ex-secretary general should have reported this”, he said.

(ST)