 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 29 November 2016

Jonglei state dismisses ex-official’s claims of nepotism, corruption

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 28, 2016 (BOR) – Jonglei’s government dismissed the ex-secretary general’s claimed of nepotism and corruption in the state.

JPEG - 102 kb
Jonglei state governor, Phillip Aguer speaks during the independence occassion July 9, 2016 (ST)

The ex-secretary general Mawut Achiek, who resigned on 25 November, claimed the state was heavily indebted to 17.9 million pounds, making it difficult to make incentive payments to about 200 of the governor’s guards; majority of who belong to the latter’s clan.

Achiek said he been forced by some officials, who to include names of people already in public service into the pay roll, or replace some existing staff in higher salary grades, with people from the governor’s clan.

But in reaction to statements from the ex-secretary general, the minister of information Akech Deng said government had never had any new appointments since the new Jonglei state was created.

“Since the appointment of Aguer Panyang no single new appointment was made, in all the ministries because we inherited all staff of former Jonglei whom we found operating. If you want, go to finance and check all the staff there name by name, to see if there is any cashier who belongs to the governor”s clan”, he said.

“The governor never authorized any one to appoint cashier”, he added.

About-unpaid incentives for the guards since April, the minister said it was the responsibility of secretary and finance ministry to pay them.

But the secretary general said he was not able to get money to pay.

“It is not the governor to pay his guards, it is the secretary general and finance who do those duties”, Akech added.

Although the information minister declined to disclose the state financial position, whether debts of 17.9 million SSP were untrue, and why it was difficult for the secretary to meet money to pay the guards, he later on highlighted that the state had financial deficit.

“If there is something like debts or deficits, talk to the finance minister,” said Akech.

“There is overstaffing in the state, and the governor has formed a ministerial committee to screen the employees, and order the physically count of the working force to address the issue of deficit and this is to show that the governor has not authorized any new appointment since he was appointment”, he added.

The minister said the government does not belong to a particular clan, and that rules of the land do not allow anyone to threaten people.

“If there is anyone who attempted to do so, then the ex-secretary general should have reported this”, he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 November 07:41, by Man’s of People

    Whom should we Finger Pointing now, Mawut Achiek you have done what worth the leader does, how come the Jonglei State is in deficit of such amount where did money go for the State Civil employee.

    repondre message

  • 30 November 05:13, by Tilo

    Why should a governor have 200 Guards isn’t that abnormal
    Country governance system need to be reviewed
    How can one person have more than 200 people in his compound

    repondre message

  • 1 December 07:19, by Majongdulthii Anyang-majongduldit

    what Ex-SG did is what exactly hyena do when hyena get satisfied with the meat it urinate on it and mixed it with soil such that the meat will be of no use to others mr SG was satisfied with the state resources and start ushering some abusive words to the government that he was working for

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.