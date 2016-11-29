SPLA-IO accuses army of killing civilians in Unity State

November 28, 2016 (LEER) – The armed opposition forces allied to South Sudan ex-First Vice-President, Riek Machar soldiers allied to Machar’s successor, Taban Deng Gai of allegedly killing civilians in Daplual and Male villages, northwest of Mayiandit county headquarters.

People wait to fill up their water containers at a camp for internally displaced people in Unity state capital Bentiu (Photo: Matthew Abbott/AP)

The area opposition spokesperson, James Yoach Bideng, claimed soldier, commanded by Lt-Gen. Dor Majur, combined with the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) and killed dozens of civilians.

He said over 20 civilians were killed and thousands fled their homes as pro-government forces and troops allied to the first Vice President entered the villages and surrounded areas over the weekend.

“For the last two days the pro-government troops and those allied to Taban Deng have been mopping the population there. It is very sad to hear civilians got killed and with their homes being burned and chopped down,” Yoach told Sudan Tribune Monday.

Last week, the official added, armed groups launched major offensives against Machar forces in the area, with an intention to dislodge and regain more territories within the oil-rich Unity state.

Also, clashes were earlier this month reported between forces allied to President Salva Kiir and those loyal to South Sudan’s armed opposition leader in Nhialdiu and Jazeera areas of Rubkotna county.

About 20 aid workers were reportedly caught up in the clashes between rival forces, but later released by the rebels in the area.

In the last two year, however, Daplual and Male villages have hosted thousands of civilians who abandoned their homes in Koch, Rubkuay and Leer areas, as a result of the ongoing skirmishes.

It is believed the area was safer for humanitarian agencies assisting those in need, but thousands fled due to recent attacks between the rival factions.

(ST)