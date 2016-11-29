 
 
 
SPLA-IO accuses army of killing civilians in Unity State

November 28, 2016 (LEER) – The armed opposition forces allied to South Sudan ex-First Vice-President, Riek Machar soldiers allied to Machar’s successor, Taban Deng Gai of allegedly killing civilians in Daplual and Male villages, northwest of Mayiandit county headquarters.

JPEG - 69.3 kb
People wait to fill up their water containers at a camp for internally displaced people in Unity state capital Bentiu (Photo: Matthew Abbott/AP)

The area opposition spokesperson, James Yoach Bideng, claimed soldier, commanded by Lt-Gen. Dor Majur, combined with the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) and killed dozens of civilians.

He said over 20 civilians were killed and thousands fled their homes as pro-government forces and troops allied to the first Vice President entered the villages and surrounded areas over the weekend.

“For the last two days the pro-government troops and those allied to Taban Deng have been mopping the population there. It is very sad to hear civilians got killed and with their homes being burned and chopped down,” Yoach told Sudan Tribune Monday.

Last week, the official added, armed groups launched major offensives against Machar forces in the area, with an intention to dislodge and regain more territories within the oil-rich Unity state.

Also, clashes were earlier this month reported between forces allied to President Salva Kiir and those loyal to South Sudan’s armed opposition leader in Nhialdiu and Jazeera areas of Rubkotna county.

About 20 aid workers were reportedly caught up in the clashes between rival forces, but later released by the rebels in the area.

In the last two year, however, Daplual and Male villages have hosted thousands of civilians who abandoned their homes in Koch, Rubkuay and Leer areas, as a result of the ongoing skirmishes.

It is believed the area was safer for humanitarian agencies assisting those in need, but thousands fled due to recent attacks between the rival factions.

(ST)

  • 29 November 06:59, by Sir King

    Riek Machar is dead politically and he is just a greedy leader. Why does he want to fight, fight, fight..... every year. He went and joined Bashir government but where would he become a President if Arab had taken the whole South Sudan from Dinka who were struggling for 21 years?

    

    • 29 November 09:57, by Chang Kuony

      Sir King, notice lunatic boy, Dr Machar is political and military active and strong than before after submission of Arab ’s son Taban Hassan Beshir to Salva Kiir’s tribal/genocidal government. It is madness and bias to concluded the Regional leaders, outgoing John Kerry and Donald Booth’s conspiracy and assassination attempt they plotted against Dr Machar due to their self interest.

      

    • 29 November 17:50, by Midit Mitot

      Shame to Dor Manjur and Taban Deng, killing your own community while you don,t know when and where this War will ended. Sorry! the blood of those innocence people will judge you @Yahahahaha forks.

      

  • 29 November 07:04, by Lumaria

    Al_Taban has started sellout game, it’s sad to killed your tribes men’s because of money.

    

  • 29 November 07:05, by Lumaria

    Al_Taban has started sellout game, it’s sad to killed your tribes men’s because of money.

    

  • 29 November 08:02, by Jebel

    Taban Deng Gay is a vulture eating the death body of his brothers.

    

    • 29 November 10:20, by Chang Kuony

      Bravo Jebel, u got it correct. Taban ( tiresome or fatigue ) is and shall be taban all the times. He is illegitimate son, sellout, betrayer and failure person. He had failed Unity State during his gubernatorial term in office 2005_2013 via corruption,clanish politics,buying power from Kirrians through bribery practices and terrorized Bentiu Nuer civilians and political activists as well.

      

    • 29 November 16:50, by Chong Thow

      This is show the failure government of southern sudan. What kind of government is this that kill civilian? The government must protect civilian not killing them. This government is failing us. We need reform a new government that protect us, and respect the law. This government is tribal.

      

  • 29 November 09:12, by mr.chris

    As government expand,liberty contracts." what a situation?

    

  • 29 November 09:17, by Ater

    Very unfortunate situation. Riek minus Taban is but nothing.The president has finished Riek politically and militarily.Sustaining Kiir in power is total suicide to economic and diplomatic relationship of our nation.it is upto us to choose between Ebola-Riek(curable)and HIV/AIDS-(incurable infections)Kiir.Or shun our tribal differences and work for peace.

    

    • 29 November 10:07, by Chang Kuony

      Ater of SPLMG3,notice moron, Dr Machar is a weighful politician within the RSS and region as well. It is wishful thinking and madness to isolated him while leading almost 300,000 gallantry SPLAIO across the country. Dr Machar is only hope for hopeless and voice for voiceless South Sudanese people minus Kiirians blind followers at the moment. He not ebola disease as u alleged.

      

  • 29 November 09:43, by young mg

    😂😂Oooh oooooh oooooh my brothers n sisters south Sudanese.
    Oooh oooh my mother south sudan,when will u be happy n when
    Will u experience the joy with your children.when will u
    Settled???😂😂😂

    

  • 29 November 09:57, by mr.chris

    Alfred Taban lo-gune

    Dr.marial Benjamin

    Hon onyoti Adigo

    Rebecca nyadeng

    I wise are given chance to rule south sudan. You will see how south sudan will be a better place to leave.

    

  • 29 November 10:06, by young mg

    1.first u were married to TURKO-EGYPTIANS rule n u were treated like not my mother south sudan,your children r being taken as slaves to Egypt n turkey.
    2.secondly u were abandoned n got married to ANGLO-EGYPTIAN rule,which they took your children from bahr el gazel n equatoria n sell them as slaves to world.
    Ooh ooh my mother south Sudanese.

    

    • 29 November 10:30, by young mg

      3.thirdly your second husband TURKO-EGYPTIANS was tired of your body n he sold u to Arabs,who was stays at your home as a visitors,who later raped u.that rapping touched u a lesson.n then u decided to divorced,thougtht its better to be alone than to stay with ex-husbands.and u decided to divorced.
      4.later two years after your divorce,your two elder sons RIEK n KIIR wanted to rapped u forgettin

      

  • 29 November 10:34, by young mg

    4.later two years after your divorce,your two elder sons RIEK n KIIR wanted to rapped u forgetting that u r their mother.they forgot to take care of their younger brothers n sisters.
    Oooh oooh mom south Sudan😂😂😂

    

  • 30 November 11:42, by De Maybe

    @Chris
    recircling isn’t progress. all had their chances kindly revisit the list of the most corrupt.

    to all,
    lets not abuse our leaders regardless of what they were, are or will be, because if some of us are to be investigated and ask to give prove of their judgements it will amount to some serious consequences. lets be idealistic not arogant and abusive. Good day all.

    

