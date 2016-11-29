IGAD : why not a South Sudanese head?

By Amb. Dhano Obongo

Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), in Eastern Africa Community was formed in1996 succeed the Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development (IGADD) which was formed as far back as 1986.

The objective for the formation of IGADD goes back to 1974 and 1984 when droughts, manmade and natural disasters hit the Eastern Africa countries badly, and as a result the leaders of the Eastern Africa nations came up with the idea of formation of IGADD.

IGAD is composed of eight nations in the Horn of Africa namely, Uganda, Sudan , Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia , Djibouti, South Sudan as well as Eritrea. It is worth mentioning here that, IGAD was mutually formed via the United Nations , and in 1986, the Assembly of Heads of States and Governments was held in Djibouti to sign the Accord which formally launched IGADD with main office based in Djibouti capital.

In 1996 in Nairobi, Kenya the Assembly of Heads of States & Governments amended the IGADD Charter & Agreement and changed and gave it a new name the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The official language of IGAD is English and IGAD is headed by the Executive Secretary, Amb. Mahaboub Maalim, a Kenyan national. Amb. Maalim’s two terms has come to an end and IGAD is looking for a new candidate from two countries namely Somalia and South Sudan. However, it’s likely that the position of the Executive Secretary may be taken by a South Sudanese national. Am sure our leadership is doing its homework diligently and will recommend experienced , competent and seasoned candidates.

IGAD rules and regulations that, IGAD request three candidates to be nominated from a country who wants to contest for the position, then a panel goes through each candidate’s CV and eventually they select the suitable candidate. The selected candidate would then be appointed by the Assembly of Heads of states and Governments for a tenure of four years renewable once. Furthermore, IGAD has a Committee of Ambassadors of IGAD composes of IGAD member state’s residence Ambassadors accredited to the country of head office. These Ambassadors as frequently as the require advise and guide the Executive Secretary.

The purpose of this article is make our political leadership aware that, it would be significant to recommend three candidates as soon as possible, who are well experienced, competent as well as strong personalities. If I were our leadership I would recommend the following candidates for thier rich CV for the position of the Executive Secretary and they are:-

• Dr. Hon. Barnaba Marial Benjamin

• Amb. Emmanuel Lo-Willa

• Dr. Kuel Maluil Jok

From my point of view these three candidates are experienced and competent to compete for the position without any doubt and they can really represent South Sudan.

The current Executive Secretary was elected and appointed on 14th June 2008. I strongly believe that, it’s a time for the South Sudan to play and demonstrate an active role in the regional multilateral diplomacy or in other words the conferences diplomacy. Let us not miss this golden opportunity.

Author can be reached via E-mail: dhano01obongo@gmail.com

