Kiir says regional assurances encouraged his acceptance of protection force

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (L) greets the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa on January 5, 2013 - (AFP Photo)
November 28, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir Monday said he accepted the deployment of the regional protection force because he has received numerous assurances of support and cooperation from the United Nations and regional leaders.

Also, the president disclosed he received assurances from regional leaders that the force would never take unilateral decision.

“Many leaders from the region have been calling and asked me to accept on behalf of the people of South Sudan the deployment of the regional protection force. I told them this is not a personal thing for me to just decide. I said I will consult with the people. And so we did this with the stakeholders," Kiir said.

He added that his first deputy Taban Deng Gai who leads a splinter faction of the SPLM-IO and his team consulted among themselves and they agreed that this should be taken to the cabinet where a formal decision was taken to accept the 4000 strong force on Friday .

The head of state was speaking to some members of the Dinka council of elders who visited him at his residence on Sunday to congratulate him on the acceptance of the deployment of the regional protection force and for a successful foreign trip to Equatorial Guinea for Arab- Africa summit.

President Kiir, according to one of his top aides, also requested the group to help him and to campaign for peace, forgiveness and reconciliation in the country, saying war does not resolve differences. He further declared his personal commitment to end the conflict.

“We have accepted the deployment of the regional protection force because of peace. We need our people to return to their homes and resume their normal lives. If this force will play a positive role, then let them come,” said president Kiir according to one of his top aides.

The South Sudanese government initially rejected the deployment of troops from countries sharing immediate borders with the young nation saying “they have interests in the country.”

But after a visit of the Ethiopian Prime Hailemariam Desalegn, at the end of October 2016, Juba said it accepts the participation of the Ethiopian troops in the regional force and said they signed a security agreement providing to stop hosting armed opposition groups in their respective countries.

(ST)

  • 29 November 00:07, by Naath

    The foolish Dinka’s tribal gang leader say things unknowingly when got drunk but denies everything he said when his alcoholic level is dropped down to normal.

    repondre message

    • 29 November 18:11, by Midit Mitot

      Kiir is always consult his subordinates who have no good idea to help this Country.

      repondre message

  • 29 November 06:14, by Lorolokin

    Kiir,

    You need to know from now onward that South Sudan as a Country is not the property of your tribal Elders (JCE)instead it belongs to all 64 tribes otherwise is shame to neglect the other 63 tribes and make them poor Innocent Victims(PIV)
    In other word not all the JCE are your people instead most of them are after their bread, You remember those who stole the money in your office are all JCE

    repondre message

  • 29 November 07:03, by Sir King

    Lokoridin,
    Where were you when Dinka fought Arabs for 21 years. You just run to Uganda, Zaire, and some of you were selling their mothers and sisters at Atalabara, Lubath Mapi, Rujal Mapi in Juba. Shame on you Equatorians................

    repondre message

    • 29 November 12:53, by Wau son

      my dear Kiir’s Sir,
      to my knowledge n experience you were not there at that time when use to eat mads and drink urines in the deserts of Kapoeta,lafone,Bor bebor Nasir.I was one those liberated land man, your were either in Kakuma lingering in Nairobi .I liberated your mom,grandmam in Gongerial ,Tong Rumbek and Aweil.What did you gave after all this sacrifices,, mother sacker.

      repondre message

    • 29 November 16:27, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      When Equatorians started Anyanya 1 (1955-1972), you jienges were running naked after your cows while some were domestic servants of jellaba. Even the senior jellaba slave Abel Alier signed AAAgreement for his masters. After 1972 many naked jienges came to Juba, we called them Aryan jienges till today. Just useless squatters so we went for kokora cos we can’t live with animals

      repondre message

    • 29 November 17:15, by Chong Thow

      King,who tell you that only Dinka are fighting with Arabs for 21 years.What about others tribes in southern sudan? Are they not fighting for this war? Please do not tell something false. All tribes in southern sudan are fighting for this country.

      repondre message

  • 29 November 07:23, by gakthon

    Naath. Kiir did this for u to return home stupid idiot, he is not the one going to be protected but u, bz u always starte the war n call for help.

    repondre message

  • 29 November 08:06, by james awel

    those regional leaders fool you because they knew that you are foolish enough, you will be their first target if those forces arrive later in juba.

    repondre message

    • 29 November 10:06, by Frak Cho

      Attention to those bragging of intervention force! the coming of 4,000 UN troops are not enough even for one town. Angola had up to 200,000 troops from Portugal apart from South African and Namibia apartheid regime and logistics support from the United States to fight MPLA but didn’t succeed in all their attempts. Decolonization and cold war aided by uninformed locals is for foreign entities

      repondre message

  • 30 November 13:31, by du-guecdit

    Insulting the whole tribe Dinka, simply because of one - two people’s mischievous is clear hate speech punishable by the law, please hesitate from such behavior for the betterment of our country.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

