Sudan, Germany discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations

Sudan's FM Ibrahim Ghandour receives German envoy for Sudan Rolf Welberts on Monday 28 November, 2016 (ST Photo)

November 28, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour and the German Envoy to Sudan and the Nile Basin Countries Rolf Welberts Monday have discussed ways to promote bilateral ties between the two nations in the various fields.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah said Ghandour has briefed the German envoy on Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan and to implement cooperation agreements signed between the two countries.

According to the statement, Ghandour also pointed to the ongoing efforts to implement water agreements among Nile basin countries.

For his part, the German envoy praised Sudan’s efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, hailing the role played by the Sudanese government to converge views between Egypt and Ethiopia on Nile waters agreements.

It is worth to mention that Germany had signed a strategic partnership agreement with the AU High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) by the end of 2014 allowing it to work with the Sudanese parties to facilitate a process aiming to bring peace and achieve democratic transformation in the east African country.

Also, Sudan and Germany have forged strategic partnership to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

Earlier this year, the German government earmarked €12 million for projects aimed at stemming illegal immigration of Africans across Sudan to Europe.

(ST)

  • 28 November 23:06, by Eric Reeves

    [1] “For his part, the German envoy praised Sudan’s efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, hailing the role played by the Sudanese government to converge views between Egypt and Ethiopia on Nile waters agreements.”

  • 28 November 23:07, by Eric Reeves

    [2] Germany here gives every sign of simply not caring about ongoing violent instability throughout Darfur, South Kordofan & Blue Nile. Indeed, in an effort to stanch the flow of African emigrants to Europe, Germany has signaled a willingness to build what will be “concentration” camps outside Khartoum—camps that will “concentrate” people on the basis of ethnicity, nationality & religion. Obscene…

    • 29 November 08:13, by ThaGoblin

      convincing statement and it’s true but that’s just the flow of politics as a result of the lack of development. Noone denies the sporadic violence and chaos. However it’s just the best option when things have calmed down since the peak of the war.

      • 29 November 08:28, by ThaGoblin

        You will concentrate people in camps to organize and control the flow of migrants to their final destination. Instead of havIng the choIce of Most to take a dangerous journey where thousands die on the way either the desert sea or gang related business. On top of all that Mr Reeves that flow of migrants provides funding to extremely dangerous groups that have the ability to cause more instability.

        • 29 November 08:48, by ThaGoblin

          I assume you haven’t seen the situation on the ground just digesting from media. But the free migrant population dont register themselves because they feel they can make their journey independently. Which boosts the unofficial economy, crime while at the same times stresses on the already underdeveloped state services and resources. The majority of migrants are poor and uneducated imagine the effe

