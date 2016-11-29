Sudan, Germany discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations

November 28, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour and the German Envoy to Sudan and the Nile Basin Countries Rolf Welberts Monday have discussed ways to promote bilateral ties between the two nations in the various fields.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah said Ghandour has briefed the German envoy on Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan and to implement cooperation agreements signed between the two countries.

According to the statement, Ghandour also pointed to the ongoing efforts to implement water agreements among Nile basin countries.

For his part, the German envoy praised Sudan’s efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, hailing the role played by the Sudanese government to converge views between Egypt and Ethiopia on Nile waters agreements.

It is worth to mention that Germany had signed a strategic partnership agreement with the AU High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) by the end of 2014 allowing it to work with the Sudanese parties to facilitate a process aiming to bring peace and achieve democratic transformation in the east African country.

Also, Sudan and Germany have forged strategic partnership to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

Earlier this year, the German government earmarked €12 million for projects aimed at stemming illegal immigration of Africans across Sudan to Europe.

