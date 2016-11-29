 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 29 November 2016

Sudanese security confiscates copies of two newspapers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 28, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Monday has seized copies of Al-Ayam and Al-Jareeda newspapers from the printing house without stating reasons.

JPEG - 39.1 kb
Sudanese men read sports news in the absence of ten political newspapers in Khartoum on November 18, 2008 (AFP)

Journalists working for Al-Jareeda told Sudan Tribune that the newspaper was likely confiscated for publishing reports on the recent civil disobedience act and trials of protesters.

For their part, some journalists at Al-Ayam said the newspaper was seized because it carried a headline saying “Calm reigns in the capital on the first day of civil disobedience”.

It is noteworthy that Sudanese from different walks of life on Sunday have engaged in a three-day civil disobedience to resist recent government decision to lift fuel, electricity and drug price.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese non-governmental Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) network has denounced the seizure of Al-Ayam and Al-Jareeda, saying the NISS was punishing the two newspapers for covering the news of the civil disobedience.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, JHR said the NISS had also seized copies of the Al-Ayam on Sunday before later allowing its distribution.
The NISS routinely confiscates newspapers either to prevent circulation of certain stories or to punish them retroactively on previous issues.

It uses seizures of print copies of newspapers, not only to censor the media but also to weaken them economically.

On Sunday, Sudanese authorities ordered to close down a TV station on Sunday, as the opposition called for a three day civil disobedience to protest the recent austerity measures and the lack of freedoms.

Also, on 6 November, the NISS confiscated copies of Al-Tayyar, Al-Jareeda and Al-Watan newspapers for publishing news reports criticizing the government decision to raise fuel and electricity price.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 November 03:51, by Eric Reeves

    Former Obama administration special envoy for Sudan Princeton Lyman: “We [the Obama administration] do not want to see the ouster of the [Khartoum] regime, nor regime change. ***We want to see the regime carrying out reform via constitutional democratic measures***.” (Interview with Asharq al-Awsat, December 3, 2011). Does Lyman still expect “reform” via “democratic measures”?

    repondre message

  • 29 November 04:00, by Eric Reeves

    [2] According to a militia defector speaking to Human Rights Watch (Sept 2015), Vice President Hassabo Mohammed Abdel Rahman addressed hundreds of army & RSF soldiers in Dec. 2014: “Hassabo told us to clear the area east of Jebel Marra. To kill any male. He said we want to clear the area of insects… East Jebel Marra is the kingdom of the rebels. We don’t want anyone there to be alive…” “Reform”??

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.