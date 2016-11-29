Sudanese security confiscates copies of two newspapers

November 28, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Monday has seized copies of Al-Ayam and Al-Jareeda newspapers from the printing house without stating reasons.

Sudanese men read sports news in the absence of ten political newspapers in Khartoum on November 18, 2008 (AFP)

Journalists working for Al-Jareeda told Sudan Tribune that the newspaper was likely confiscated for publishing reports on the recent civil disobedience act and trials of protesters.

For their part, some journalists at Al-Ayam said the newspaper was seized because it carried a headline saying “Calm reigns in the capital on the first day of civil disobedience”.

It is noteworthy that Sudanese from different walks of life on Sunday have engaged in a three-day civil disobedience to resist recent government decision to lift fuel, electricity and drug price.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese non-governmental Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) network has denounced the seizure of Al-Ayam and Al-Jareeda, saying the NISS was punishing the two newspapers for covering the news of the civil disobedience.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, JHR said the NISS had also seized copies of the Al-Ayam on Sunday before later allowing its distribution.

The NISS routinely confiscates newspapers either to prevent circulation of certain stories or to punish them retroactively on previous issues.

It uses seizures of print copies of newspapers, not only to censor the media but also to weaken them economically.

On Sunday, Sudanese authorities ordered to close down a TV station on Sunday, as the opposition called for a three day civil disobedience to protest the recent austerity measures and the lack of freedoms.

Also, on 6 November, the NISS confiscated copies of Al-Tayyar, Al-Jareeda and Al-Watan newspapers for publishing news reports criticizing the government decision to raise fuel and electricity price.

(ST)