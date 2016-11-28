November 27, 2016 (EL-GENEINA) - Unidentified gunmen Sunday abducted three staff members of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur State.

The three workers, a Sudanese national and two foreigners, were kidnapped near the UNHCR office as they had been returning from a mission outside El Geneina.

"The abductees are two foreigners and a Sudanese, they have been kidnapped and transferred from the UN vehicle they used to a four-wheel-vehicle which headed to an unknown destination," said West Darfur Government Spokesperson, and State Minister of Information, Abdallah Mustafa Jarel-Nabi.

In press statements on Sunday, he said the state government took the necessary security measures to follow up the situation and secure the release of the captives as soon as possible.

He stressed that the state government has the capacity to release them, based on its large experience to deal with similar incidents. He further ruled out political motivations saying the armed gangs seek ransom.

An eyewitness said the kidnapping took place at 05:00 pm near El Geneina Grand Mosque in down town and not far from the police headquarters.

He added that the kidnappers were six men who came from Um Shalaya area where is a camp of Chadian refugees and headed towards Aljebel neighbourhood.

Earlier this month, the recently appointed Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl al-Mula al-Haga, vowed to impose the state authority, rule of law and fight against all forms of crime in the state.

