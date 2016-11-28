 
 
 
Monday 28 November 2016

Sudan shuts down private TV channel

November 27, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese authorities ordered to close down a TV station on Sunday, as the opposition called for a three day civil disobedience to protest the recent austerity measures and the lack of freedoms.

JPEG - 17.8 kb
Omdurman TV

In a statement released on Sudan evening the Director General of Omdurman TV, Husseil Khojali said he had received an order from the Director of Sudan’s General Authority for Radio and Television Broadcasting to cut its transmission, under the pretext that the private TV didn’t yet the administrative authorization to broadcast.

However Khojali denied the explanation of the General Authority saying "This is not true. We got the permission from the former minister of information and another letter from the chief registrar of companies. "

Omdurman TV is a private TV channel that had been broadcasting since six years, its owner Khojali is a known Islamist journalist.

Several journalists from the TV house told Sudan Tribune that the editorial line and the coverage of the news related to the government’s decision to lift subsidies on fuel, electricity and drugs.

Khojali said that Omdurman TV would contest the closure’s decision and seek resume their activities very soon.

Last Thursday, another new private TV channel Sudaniya 24 was warned by the security services that the content of a political talk show ’’exceeded the red line’’.

Freedom of the press and expression is very restricted by the security service which censors printed newspapers and confiscates.

(ST)

