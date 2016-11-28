Armed group loot Western Equatoria state market

November 27, 2016 (YAMBIO) – Unknown armed groups attacked Nabiapai, a border market located in South Sudan’s Gbudue state on Saturday, looting goods and burning vehicles.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

An eyewitness said the group first surrounded the market, prior to the eruption of sporadic gunfire forcing people to flee to nearby bushes.

“I went to sell my second hand clothes and surprisingly I found many armed group coming to the market and immediately gunshots were heard. Local shops and vehicles were burnt,” said the eyewitness.

Those who carried out the attack reportedly took several minutes before they withdrew from the market after looting motor bikes, bicycles and several items, heading towards neighboring Congo.

Immediate response came from the army who exchanged fire with the group that abducted civilians and looting items from the market.

Although no group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack, residents suspect armed elements loyal to Alfred Futuyo carried out the raid.

Meanwhile, Gbudue state spokesperson, Gibson Bullen Wande condemned the attack, which he blamed on followers of the armed opposition faction led by South Sudan’s former First Vice-President, Riek Machar.

Wande urged residents who fled their homes to return, while reiterating government’s commitment to protect innocent civilians.

(ST)