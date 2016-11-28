 
 
 
Monday 28 November 2016

Armed group loot Western Equatoria state market

November 27, 2016 (YAMBIO) – Unknown armed groups attacked Nabiapai, a border market located in South Sudan’s Gbudue state on Saturday, looting goods and burning vehicles.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

An eyewitness said the group first surrounded the market, prior to the eruption of sporadic gunfire forcing people to flee to nearby bushes.

“I went to sell my second hand clothes and surprisingly I found many armed group coming to the market and immediately gunshots were heard. Local shops and vehicles were burnt,” said the eyewitness.

Those who carried out the attack reportedly took several minutes before they withdrew from the market after looting motor bikes, bicycles and several items, heading towards neighboring Congo.

Immediate response came from the army who exchanged fire with the group that abducted civilians and looting items from the market.

Although no group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack, residents suspect armed elements loyal to Alfred Futuyo carried out the raid.

Meanwhile, Gbudue state spokesperson, Gibson Bullen Wande condemned the attack, which he blamed on followers of the armed opposition faction led by South Sudan’s former First Vice-President, Riek Machar.

Wande urged residents who fled their homes to return, while reiterating government’s commitment to protect innocent civilians.

(ST)

  • 28 November 06:21, by mr.chris

    The truth

    As long Riek machar lives,peace will never reign in south sudan Unless Riek involvement in the peace process. Though he may not win this war but political instability will continue across the country as long he is alive.

    • 28 November 07:30, by Morthon Akol

      By the will of God peace will come to South Sudan my dear. weather Dr. Riak is alive or dead.

      • 28 November 09:30, by Redeemer

        Bakasoro brought W.Equatoria to its knees, it will take life to correct it

        • 28 November 12:35, by jubaone

          Redeemer,
          Bakosoro was and is still the most respected Equatorian leader of al times. Calm, diplomatic and focused. He spearheaded Equatorian Unity and even had best opinion poll, as most loved politician. Kiir and jienges feared him and removed him. But he will be the first choice of an Independent State of Equatoria. Oyee!

      • 28 November 13:21, by Naath

        Peace will never ever comes to South Sudan as long as Dinka’s tribal gang leader Kiir is alive and still in power. The criminal Dinka’s tribal leader will continue destabilize South Sudan with the help of African dictators and Western Nations mostly Obama administration.

        • 28 November 14:37, by Akuma

          Naath,

          You better dig your grave right now as President Kiir will soon step down and he will be replaced by another Dinka.

        • 28 November 14:53, by Lino pitia

          Naath,
          you dont blame Obama administration,blame your leader Riek machar for failing to implement bloody assignment tasked to him by bloody Obama administration.Obama withdraw his support after realizing has now military capability to oust stupid warap Dinka president from power as he claimed.

  • 28 November 15:14, by mr.chris

    Akuma

    I do not support any party or tribe in south Sudan.

    The truth
    Don,t be deceived. refrain from that believe very soon power will move out from the tribe you believed would lead 4ever. See what happen to northern Uganda after its leaders mismanaged power. Northern Ugandans are now the cleaners,gate keepers,maids,etc which will happen to u soon. Stop proudness s.sudan now need a leader who w

