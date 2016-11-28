 
 
 
Schools students protest against price hikes in N. Darfur

Policemen are deployed in El-Fasher streets on November 27, 2016 (ST Photo)

November 27, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - Students at four high schools in El-Fasher, North Darfur capital on Sunday have staged a demonstration to protest against the high cost of living and recent increase in drug price.

A police source told Sudan Tribune under the condition of anonymity that the students of El-Fasher, Darfur, Al-Sharqia and Al-Namozagia high schools demonstrated on Sunday against high price level, saying “the police have dispersed them in order to avoid acts of vandalism”.

Also, an eyewitness told Sudan Tribune that the police used tear gas and fired shots in the air to disperse the demonstrators, pointing to cases of fainting and light injuries among the students.

He added that some of the students were arrested by the police and security services.
For its part, the pro-government North Darfur Students Union (NDSU) said the protesters sought to destabilize the security situation.

In a statement seen by the Sudan Tribune, the NDSU said it developed a plan to address the situation, saying the students have been deceived and given false information in order to create a crisis.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on Sunday saw the first day of a three-day civil disobedience against the recent government austerity measures that led to a significant increase in general price level especially fuel, electricity and drugs.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

