Swedish group plans to close 20 aid centres in South Kordofan

November 26, 2016 (KHARTOUM) -A Swedish humanitarian group announced this week it would gradually end its activities in the troubled South Kordofan State where they provide nutrition and health assistance to some 200,000 people.

New arrivals wait in line to register with the UNHCR at the Yida refugee camp along the Sudan-South Sudan border on 3 July 2012 (Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Save the Children Sweden (SCS) is operating 20 health centres in South Kordofan in different areas including Dalami (1 centre), Al Goz (1), and Abu Kershola (1), Habila (2) and Kadugli (2), Kalogi (3), Diling (5) and Al Reif Ashargi (5).

With the support of USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA), the group provides health and nutrition services for more than 58,000 displaced persons and 142,000 people from the host community.

The SCS " announced that it is phasing out health and nutrition services in 20 centres in South Kordofan State due to funding constraints," reported UNOCHA in its weekly bulletin last Thursday.

The announcement comes as over 27,000 Sudanese refugees have returned to South Kordofan from Yida camp in South Sudan due to the increasing insecurity in the neighbouring country.

The returnees are hosted in the government and SPLM-N controlled areas.

In a separate development, South Kordofan Humanitarian Commissioner Kamal Ahmed Rahama Saturday said the government humanitarian body is ready to receive the civilians who arrive from the rebel held areas and to provide them with humanitarian services.

Rahama further pointed to the good coordination between the state humanitarian authorities, UN agencies and local and international groups on this respect.

The government and the SPLM-N last August failed to reach an agreement over humanitarian access to the civilians in the war affected areas.

The African Union mediators did not yet announce a new round of peace talks as the two parties stick to their positions and refuse to make any concessions.

