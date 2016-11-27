November 26, 2016 (JUBA) - Joint Monitor ping and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) has welcome swift approval for deployment of United Nations Security Council authorized forces.

JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

"The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission welcomes the decision taken today (Saturday) by the Council of Ministers of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) on the issue of the deployment of the Regional Protection Force (RPF) pursuant to United Nations Security Council resolution 2304 (2016)," JMEC said in a statement on Saturday.

UN Security Council approved deployment of 4,000 troops for Juba, the South Sudanese capital in August. The government of President Salva Kiir has been hesitant to accept the arrival of the regional forces.

On Friday, the government decided swift deployment of the strong UN troopers to join 12,000 blue helmet forces already serving in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro Minister communicated government approval to JMEC on Saturday. UNMISS, a move Peace Monitor applauded.

"Minister Lomuro stated that all outstanding issues related to the deployment had been resolved with the United Nations and that deployment of the RPF could commence with immediate effect," JMEC added.

"The decision to move forward with immediate deployment of the RPF is critical to providing a secure and safe environment in Juba and creating an enabling environment for the implementation of the peace agreement," the peace monitors said.

(ST)