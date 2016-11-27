 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 27 November 2016

Peace monitors welcome S. Sudan approval for regional force

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 26, 2016 (JUBA) - Joint Monitor ping and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) has welcome swift approval for deployment of United Nations Security Council authorized forces.

PNG - 222.2 kb
JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

"The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission welcomes the decision taken today (Saturday) by the Council of Ministers of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) on the issue of the deployment of the Regional Protection Force (RPF) pursuant to United Nations Security Council resolution 2304 (2016)," JMEC said in a statement on Saturday.

UN Security Council approved deployment of 4,000 troops for Juba, the South Sudanese capital in August. The government of President Salva Kiir has been hesitant to accept the arrival of the regional forces.

On Friday, the government decided swift deployment of the strong UN troopers to join 12,000 blue helmet forces already serving in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro Minister communicated government approval to JMEC on Saturday. UNMISS, a move Peace Monitor applauded.

"Minister Lomuro stated that all outstanding issues related to the deployment had been resolved with the United Nations and that deployment of the RPF could commence with immediate effect," JMEC added.

"The decision to move forward with immediate deployment of the RPF is critical to providing a secure and safe environment in Juba and creating an enabling environment for the implementation of the peace agreement," the peace monitors said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 November 06:28, by Augustino

    Well done job

    repondre message

  • 27 November 11:22, by Lumaria

    @Festus Mogae has created buzzard Company in cheapest process
    prove me right, if you Google JMEC+Festus Mogae=Bloodstream.
    how can you allowed dying dog to be a peace mediator.

    repondre message

  • 27 November 13:51, by Work force

    Festus Mogae and the team you really have nothing to do than enjoying bloody money for innocent civilians who were killed in July in Juba this time the first bullets will be yours.

    repondre message

  • 28 November 14:20, by Lino pitia

    chairman of JMEC is now convinced,problem in south Sudan is not only lack of strong leadership but also lack of nationalism and patriotism in South Sudanese.

    repondre message

  • 28 November 14:34, by Lino pitia

    Deployment of regional forces is prolonging of war in the nation.This is going to be another organization which will break up communities ties and cohesiveness leading to formation of multiple tribal base militias.An environment which is threatening distinct species in South Sudan.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.