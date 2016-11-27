 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 27 November 2016

S. Sudan bank governor denies introducing new bank note

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 26, 2016 (JUBA) - The Governor of the Central Bank of South Sudan (CBoSS) has dismissed as false reports alleging that the bank was printing new notes with the denominations of 200, 500 and 1,000.

JPEG - 36.8 kb
Men from South Sudan display new currency notes outside the Central Bank of South Sudan in Juba July 18, 2011 (Reuters)

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Governor, Kornelio Koriom Mayiik, described these reports as “baseless and misleading”. He urged the public to not take the reports as credible.

He says the bank has no plans to print, replace or change the current banknotes.

“It’s therefore unequivocally evident that these rumors are aimed at destabilizing the economy and create unnecessary panic among the population,” he said.

The bank, he explained, is only injecting new notes into the market to replace the damaged ones and those that are worn out.

“The CBoSS is therefore requesting the general public not to get misled by these rumours,” he continued, “as we reiterate our commitment to keep the population informed about any possible changes on banknotes,” he stressed.

Last July, the National Bureau of Statistics said the inflation in the five-year old country reached an annual rate of 661.3 percent.

The fall of oil prices and the armed crisis since three years have ruined the country and stopped development plans.

UN agencies say 4.8 million people in South Sudan are affected by the food insecurity.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 November 05:56, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Kiriom totally destroyed the country economic
    No problem they will go one by one.

    repondre message

  • 27 November 05:57, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

    Bravo governor of CBOSS for having openly broken unbearable news. I personally saw a note of 1000 ssp in social media. This is not a laughing matter & it can drive citizens on streets to demonstrate against unilateral destructive decisions.

    repondre message

  • 27 November 10:55, by Lumaria

    It’s therefore unequivocally evident that these rumors are aimed to destabilizing the economy and create unnecessary panic among population", he said. ran akuma" folks how can people panic when every General own a printing machine
    in his house.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.