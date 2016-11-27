 
 
 
South Sudan says ready for regional force without conditions

Chinese peacekeepers of UNMISS, patrol outside the premises of the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba on October 4, 2016. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP Photo)
November 26, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government has relinquished conditions it previously attached to the deployment of the regional protection force, declaring readiness to accept the deployment of the force at any time.

The circumstances under which the government changed its position remain unclear. Although it previously said it consented in principle to the protection force in September, officials said at the time that details still needed to be worked out.

Observers associate the decision to the international pressure to accept the force, which will help the existing United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to stabilise the five-year-old nation, where a civil conflict erupted in December 2013 and a peace deal in 2015 failed to hold, despite the issuance of repeated messages of assurances to implement it.

Speaking to reporters after the regular cabinet meeting on Friday, Deputy Information Minister Akol Paul Kordit the cabinet chaired by President Salva Kiir himself and attended by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and ministers of the unity government, agreed unanimously on outstanding issues to allow deployment of the regional protection force anytime.

He did not say what the contentious matters were. But Government Spokesperson and Information Minister Michael Makuei said in September that the outstanding matters relates to nationality and number of soldiers, type of weaponry and exact role of the new force.

“The council of ministers in its regular meeting today chaired by his excellency the President of the Republic, General Salva Kiir Mayardit, resolved and agreed unanimously to accept and allow the deployment of the regional protection force.

There are no conditions attached. We have agreed without preconditions, because the resolution is clear and we want the country to move forward," said Kordit in a statement broadcast by the state owned South Sudan television on Friday.

"So our committee is going to finalise the deployment process, he added"

After deadly clashes erupted in Juba in July, between troops loyal to President Kiir and soldiers backing his main political rival and leader of armed opposition, Riek Machar, who returned to the country to take up his position as the First Vice President in accordance with the August 2015 peace agreement, the Security Council authorized a 4,000-strong regional protection force to enhance the fighting capacity of the existing 12,000 of the United Nations mission peacekeeping troops in the country.

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), a body of international officials and experts set up in 2015 to monitor the shaky peace deal, welcomed the cabinet’s decision and said the deployment could start with "immediate effect".

South Sudanese Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro told diplomats on Friday during a briefing that “all outstanding issues" related to the deployment had been resolved with the United Nations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 November 20:30, by Angelo Achuil

    I think it is a good move by the government if they will stick to their word. UN presence however will not solve S. Sudan problem but may help reverse the possible collapse of our country if we cooperate. God, kindly forgive us and help our country reconcile & heals!!!

    repondre message

  • 27 November 00:03, by Naath

    Look at the Dinka’s tribal gang leader Kiir is twisting himself in the win. He accepted the coming of regional forces into South Sudan today tomorrow they will say no. However, what is the point of bringing in more regional force actually? Dr. Riek propose the regional forces to be bridge between his forces and Kiir’s forces.

    repondre message

  • 27 November 00:09, by Naath

    As we all know Dr. Riek and his forces have been ousted from Juba. Taban is under Kiir and does not seek any change. Hence, there are not opposing forces in Juba anymore, so what is the reason of bringing regional troops? I think the JCE should continue with their objection of regional army because there is no need anymore to bring them.

    repondre message

  • 27 November 07:14, by Whortti Bor Manza

    The circumstances in which the government has changed its position drastically is because the Sudanese rebels are leaving, and Kiir fears imminent defeat by the Rieks IO. Present Omer El Bashir made it absolutely clear that he will enter South Sudan if JEM, SPLA-N do not leave South Sudan by Dec. 2016.

    repondre message

    • 27 November 10:31, by jubaone

      Whorrti,
      Kiir has to be judged by his actions not his empty words. The RPF will come in, secure Juba and ensure Riak gets his position as FVP as agreed in ARCISS 2015. From there, things gear toward 2018 elections. Anything short of this is just jienge bullshit and will only further the armed struggle.

      repondre message

  • 27 November 13:43, by Son of Nuer

    Let them accepted by words of mouth and not implemented but this time around the war will reached Warrap and those of Juba will be teach by Almighty freedom fighters with good lesson that the will not forget instead of four day fight with 1000 freedom fighter this time will be more 20,000 well train soldiers

    repondre message

  • 27 November 15:57, by Nationalist

    Those who are close to this government or rebels should tell them that having too many peace keepers in our country won’t bring ever-lasting peace. It is the willingness of the leaders to dialogue with their opponents; is the only solution to any calamity that we are facing now. please note this:
    Peacekeepers only keep peace if it there, but in a situation where peace is nowhere to be kept......

    repondre message

    • 28 November 09:44, by Redeemer

      Naath
      The world has come to know you better than before, the government has accepted your demand with no condition, now just waiting for Riek to denounce war and come back home as the FVP nothing more. Is it not an easy way for you? Just wait and see if Riek don’t denounce the war and come back, he will suffer more rejection than what happened

      repondre message

      • 28 November 11:55, by jubaone

        Redeemer,
        Good that you finally see the facts. The RPF will be deployed in Juba and all nyors aka jienge-SPLA will move 25km out of Juba. When that is done, Riak will come with the nr. of soldiers as agreed in ARCISS 2015 then he MUST assume his rightful position as FVP OK? Thats it. If not, the choice is one-war.

        repondre message

      • 29 November 11:05, by Chang Kuony

        Baaw! It is shame for JCE to hate Dr Machar to death physically but politically grabbing his precious ideas and developmental plans.In 1991,Dr Machar proposed to amended SPLA/M MANIFESTO to installed the Right of Self deternmination but Dinka elites rejected it first and later embraced it in Chukerdum CONFERENCE of 1994, 21 federal states turned now 28 States were also proposed by SPLMIO but

        repondre message

        • 29 November 11:15, by Chang Kuony

          Rejected first by death machinery government of Salva Kiir Mayardit. Finally, Dr Machar had suggested third party forces to created peaceful atmosphere between his Freedom Fighters and Mathiang Anyor militias but Salva and JCE urged their rival Dinka to made big hovac by demonstrated across their States but in vain. Hence,it is good to acknowledge Dr Riek Machar’s national contributions towards RS

          repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

