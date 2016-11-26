SPLM-N supports popular uprising to topple Sudanese regime : Arman



November 25, 2016 (KHARTOUM) – The rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) Friday reiterated its support for a popular uprising to topple the Sudanese government, amid calls for non-violent civil disobedience next Sunday.

Protests continued in several areas across the Sudan against government’s decision to lift fuel, electricity and drugs subsidies. Also, opposition groups minimized the withdrawal of a new drug price list saying it was a tactical measures.

“SPLM-N is ready to participate in a unified center for the forces of change to lead the uprising towards its ultimate goals, and prevent any cosmetic change that does not deal with the foundations of the regime,” said SPLM-N Secretary General Yasir Arman in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday.

Further, the rebel leader called on the Sudanese armed forces and police to support popular uprising and contribute with change forces to topple the regime.

He further stressed on the SPLM-N’s readiness to work with them (the regular forces) to face ’’anyone who attacks the uprising forces and implement an immediate ceasefire to help them to deter the forces that stand against our people and their uprising and it right to change".

Arman was alluding to the government militia of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which is under the command of the National Intelligence and Security Services.

Activists say the RSF killed over two hundred people who peacefully protested in September 2013 against the first austerity plan implemented by the government.

The SPLM- N secretary general welcomed the rejection of the new economic measures by the Islamist political groups, Reform Now Movement, Popular Congress Party, and pointed that al-Bashir’s regime has destroyed the Islamic Movement as well as the Sudan.

He further called them to support the uprising and to reach an agreement with the other democratic forces on a new agenda for the future of the country based on "democracy, citizenship and providing food and peace for our people.

Sudanese activists launched an electronic campaign in the social media calling for a three-day civil disobedience from Sunday to Tuesday to protest the recent economic measures.

Sudanese Health Minister Bahar Idriss Abu Garda Friday downplayed these calls saying Sudanese understand the government decisions.

Earlier in November, the government deployed large police units and security forces on strategic buildings and streets in the capital Khartoum in anticipation of popular protests against the measures.

(ST)