November 25, 2015 (JUBA) - South Sudan President, Salva Kiir has nominated former internal affairs minister, Aleu Ayieny Aleu for the position of Secretary General for East African regional bloc (IGAD), South Sudan Broadcasting Cooperation (SSBC) reported.

Aleu Ayeny Aleu (Getty Image)

The rotational seat has been given to the world’s youngest nation.

It was not immediately clear when Aleu takes over the secretariat.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development was established in 1986. It succeeded the earlier Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development (IGADD), a multinational body founded in 1986 by Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda and Kenya, with a focus on development and environmental control.

IGADD’s headquarters were later moved to Djibouti, following an agreement signed in January 1986 by the member states. Eritrea joined the organization in 1993, upon achieving independence.

In April 1995, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government met in Addis Ababa, where they agreed to strengthen cooperation through the organization. This was followed with the signing of a Letter of Instrument to Amend the IGADD Charter/ Agreement on 21 March 1996.

The revitalised IGAD was launched on 25 November 1996 in Djibouti.

