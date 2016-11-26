 
 
 
S. Sudan nominates ex-minister for IGAD postition

November 25, 2015 (JUBA) - South Sudan President, Salva Kiir has nominated former internal affairs minister, Aleu Ayieny Aleu for the position of Secretary General for East African regional bloc (IGAD), South Sudan Broadcasting Cooperation (SSBC) reported.

JPEG - 34.1 kb
Aleu Ayeny Aleu (Getty Image)

The rotational seat has been given to the world’s youngest nation.

It was not immediately clear when Aleu takes over the secretariat.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development was established in 1986. It succeeded the earlier Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development (IGADD), a multinational body founded in 1986 by Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda and Kenya, with a focus on development and environmental control.

IGADD’s headquarters were later moved to Djibouti, following an agreement signed in January 1986 by the member states. Eritrea joined the organization in 1993, upon achieving independence.

In April 1995, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government met in Addis Ababa, where they agreed to strengthen cooperation through the organization. This was followed with the signing of a Letter of Instrument to Amend the IGADD Charter/ Agreement on 21 March 1996.

The revitalised IGAD was launched on 25 November 1996 in Djibouti.

(ST)

  • 26 November 08:26, by Independent Thinker

    To served as IGAD SG, the people of South Sudan has no judgement on him. He did nothing when he was Minister of Internal Affairs. This man useless Dinka old man will do nothing. Only nominate Dinka, why not other tribes like Nuer, Equatorians, Shullk. Dinkas they are everywhere in S.Sudan. MTN is their name. No CV for him.

    repondre message

    • 26 November 10:04, by Eastern

      Kiir loves dealing with morons. No wonder South Sudan and South Sudanese are held in low esteem out there....

      repondre message

  • 26 November 10:05, by Eastern

    This was the man who said that there are no Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in South Sudan...

    repondre message

    • 26 November 11:29, by Mawienmarko

      That position is too complicated to him.South Sudan has to send someone who has enough experience in the field of secretariate.Ann Itto is fit in that post.Aleu Ayieny is a hardworking individual,he must be reinstated in the ministry of Interior.Security was good during his time of rule

      repondre message

  • 26 November 15:16, by J P Puok

    let him and tell us the truth killed Dr john Garang he was very eager since 2006 in Khartoum lead to his dismissal from SPLM

    repondre message

  • 26 November 16:49, by Dinka Fighter

    Gen. Aleu Ayieny is the most qualified man for this secretarial work of IGAD. He will put S.Sudan first before his interest. Aleu Oyeee

    repondre message

    • 27 November 09:47, by jubaone

      Jienge Fighter,
      Well, that’s the best Kiir can offer, semi illiterate, poor English, lack of diplomatic qualities, ugly face with terrifying tribal facemarks, poor pronunciation due to busted dental (removal of lower teeth). He is best as nyor police trainer and should be kept away from fine and cultured diplomats.

      repondre message

    • 27 November 13:46, by Mayom2016

      How can the say Gen. Aleu is the most qualified person for the position of IGAD’s SG. First of all, if U need Dinka to fill the position then why not Nhail Deng who hails from Bahr el ghazal then to support the decision made by president blindly. South Sudan got educated Dinkas not drunken/idiot Gen. Aleu.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



