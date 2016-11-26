 
 
 
Jonglei state secretary general resigns

November 25, 2016(BOR) – The Secretary General of South Sudan’s Jonglei state has resigned, over lack of a political system in government.

Jonglei state governor, Phillip Aguer speaks during the independence occassion July 9, 2016 (ST)

Mawut Achiek Guarak also accused the government of nepotism and misuse of powers by few individuals to “confuse” the system.

“I was constantly asked by people who are close to the governor to promote them to higher positions, sometimes, they come and ask me to replace some top government officials in the pay role with their own names, because they are relatives of the governor. This is against the public policy”, Mawut to Sudan Tribune on Friday.

“They even threatened me in the office [that] if you don’t do this, you will be terminated, and the governor didn’t care as I told him many times”, he added.

The former secretary general further said his bodyguards, majority of them untrained, all hailed from the governor’s clan and that their incentives had not been paid since April, due to lack of money.

“Every month, I am directed by the governor to borrow money and food from traders but the governor has never thought of paying back the debts”, he explained.

“The government is finished; there is no system in place”, he added.

In one scenario, Mawut said, he was forced to include names of nine people on the lists of cashiers who were to be included in ministries.

“The minister of finance had a proposal that the state cashiers in the ministries were to be reshuffled. The list was prepared and brought to my office. I came and noticed nine people who were not employed by the public Service as cashiers. These people were from the same clan as the governor”, he further told Sudan Tribune.

Meanwhile, the governor has already approved Mawut’s resignation letter.

(ST)

  • 26 November 07:06, by jubaone

    The same picture of dinkocracy and jiengeism in Juba; anarchy, chaos, hopelessness, parasitism that is the real life of jienge who want leadership but can’t lead. Unlearned luakjiengs as cashiers in ministries cos of money only.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 07:06, by Independent Thinker

    Dear Mawut Achiek Guarak,
    Thank you that good step have you taken. In Kiir’s authoritarian regime there is no systems, no rule of law, human rights, accountability,transparency. You can see the Govt is for Dinka, Kiir, Malong,Kuol Manyang,Makueri,Akol, Director of Immigration and Passports and Police all are headed by Dinkas. It is not a govt. It is just groups of useless Dinka.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 09:13, by De Maybe

    LORD HAVE MERCY...

    repondre message

  • 26 November 11:20, by Mawienmarko

    That General secretary is an indispline worker who doesnt obey his boss though he is ordered to do something in the interest of the governor. He has his interest,hidden agenda,he might want to join rebels believe me.

    repondre message

    • 26 November 11:48, by Mayom2016

      Prof. Mawut will join rebels but he will still work for south Sudanese as a University professor. He is a good guy who always love his people. May God bless your ways.

      repondre message

      • 26 November 11:51, by Mayom2016

        I.e He will not join rebel....

        repondre message

Comment on this article



