President Kiir says ready to open "a new page" with Sudan



November 25, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has vowed to “cut loose the shackles of the past", and to work together with his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir to improve bilateral relations for the benefit of the people in both countries.

In a meeting held Wednesday on the sidelines of the 4th Africa-Arab Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Bashir and Kiir agreed to implement the security arrangements and to expel rebel groups in the two countries.

The encounter comes after several announced and secret meetings between officials from two countries over security matters and disputed border areas between the two countries during the past months.

A minister at the South Sudanese presidency said that President Kiir, is resolved to work for mutual benefits with neighbouring Sudan from which the new country seceded in 2011 after a referendum vote.

Upon Kiir’s return from Equatorial Guinea Thursday, Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng who accompanied him told the state owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation that people in the two countries are one people.

“The president is serious. He wants to open a new page with Sudan because we should keep in mind that one can choose his friends or enemies but not neighbours and the reality is we want to have good relationship with our neighbours. So, we have to be prepared for it,” said Deng.

He added that the meeting of the two presidents agreed to form a committee to implement the outcome of the meeting to “begin a new chapter of relations between the two countries" .

During Malabo meeting, the two presidents agreed to establish a hot line in order to communicate and resolve any issue that might hamper the work of the committees.

Ethiopian officials said rebel leader Riek Machar had attempted to enter into Sudan before to travel to Addis Ababa in abide to join the headquarters of his troops in Pagak, South Sudan, near the Ethiopian border.

