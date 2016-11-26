 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 26 November 2016

President Kiir says ready to open "a new page" with Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


November 25, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has vowed to “cut loose the shackles of the past", and to work together with his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir to improve bilateral relations for the benefit of the people in both countries.

In a meeting held Wednesday on the sidelines of the 4th Africa-Arab Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Bashir and Kiir agreed to implement the security arrangements and to expel rebel groups in the two countries.

The encounter comes after several announced and secret meetings between officials from two countries over security matters and disputed border areas between the two countries during the past months.

A minister at the South Sudanese presidency said that President Kiir, is resolved to work for mutual benefits with neighbouring Sudan from which the new country seceded in 2011 after a referendum vote.

Upon Kiir’s return from Equatorial Guinea Thursday, Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng who accompanied him told the state owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation that people in the two countries are one people.

“The president is serious. He wants to open a new page with Sudan because we should keep in mind that one can choose his friends or enemies but not neighbours and the reality is we want to have good relationship with our neighbours. So, we have to be prepared for it,” said Deng.

He added that the meeting of the two presidents agreed to form a committee to implement the outcome of the meeting to “begin a new chapter of relations between the two countries" .

During Malabo meeting, the two presidents agreed to establish a hot line in order to communicate and resolve any issue that might hamper the work of the committees.

Ethiopian officials said rebel leader Riek Machar had attempted to enter into Sudan before to travel to Addis Ababa in abide to join the headquarters of his troops in Pagak, South Sudan, near the Ethiopian border.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 November 06:28, by Eastern

    ...he better does that the soonest to save his butts....

    repondre message

  • 26 November 07:26, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    I highly doubt if Kiir is sincere. He is just lying and fear that Khartoum can get him down to his knees.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 07:31, by Naath

    World foolish tribal chief, he has broken thousands of agreement with Sudan. How he is going to succeed working with Sudan this time around? You need to go to Sudan without hat on your head this time so people can see your face clearly. Sudan should make this a requirement.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 08:20, by Independent Thinker

    ’’President Kiir says ready to open ’’a new page’’ with Sudan’’ I cannot trust Kiir only I can trust prostitute rather than Kiir in South Sudan. Yes means no, no means yes according to Kiir

    repondre message

  • 26 November 08:47, by ThaGoblin

    Kir speaks as if he has his options open. In reality he’s a step away from falling off a cliff of chaos. South sudan’s major source of income won’t function unless he cooperates. If he makes any wrong move sudan has all the cards in its hands.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 09:26, by De Maybe

    Being negative all the time potrays low level of intelligence. if you can not beat them, JOIN them, Kiir is playing long term economical benefit, politics is interest. however much you hate someone or something, in politics interest comes first. people who talk ill when appointed or employed by government becomes worst.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.