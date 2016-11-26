 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 26 November 2016

UNAMID Sudanese workers released in South Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 25, 2016 (NYALA) - Four Sudanese national workers at the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) were freed late night on Thursday after hours of abduction by unknown gunmen in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state.

JPEG - 23.8 kb
A UNAMID peacekeeper during a routine patrol in Tawila, North Darfur.(Photo UNAMID/Hamid Abdelsalam)

Five masked gunmen riding a four wheel drive vehicle (Land Cruiser) without traffic plates intercepted four UNAMID staffers, including a female. Initial reports said the woman had been released and only the three men had been abducted, but it appeared that she had been kidnapped also.

The incident occurred near Nyala Technical College, as the employees were on their way to the mission’s headquarters in Sagra area 21 km north east of Nyala.

Mohamed Fadl, a family member of one of the abductees told Sudan Tribune on Friday that the unknown gunmen have released the abductees late Thursday night at Dama area, 40 km. north east of Nyala.

He said the gunmen stole 220,000 Sudanese pounds (about $12,000) from the mission’s workers besides their mobile phones and a vehicle, pointing the weary workers who were released at a remote area managed to contact their families.

According to Fadl, the workers were interrogated by the security services after they arrived in Nyala, saying that looting, kidnapping and terrorism charges have been filed against the unknown gunmen under articles “144”, “162” and “175” of the 1991 Criminal Code.

UNAMID is the world’s largest peacekeeping force in the world and has been deployed in Darfur since 2007. Almost 170 of its troops and police have been killed in the region since that time.

South Darfur has witnessed an escalation in violence and lawlessness in recent months amid clashes between Darfur rebels, Sudanese government forces and government militias.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.