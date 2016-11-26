 
 
 
Saturday 26 November 2016

South Sudan says Sudanese rebel agreed to leave its territory

November 25, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government under President Salva Kiir has struck a non-aggression deal with Sudanese rebels, pointing their agreed to leave the country voluntarily.


Darfur rebel forces gather as they guard during the visit of Joint Special Representative (JSR) Ibrahim Gambari at Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra (West Darfur), 88 km from Tawilla March 18, 2011 (Reuters)

Last September the South Sudanese army spokesperson Ruai Koang admitted the presence of Darfur rebels in the country saying First Vice President Taban Deng Gai promised to expel them. He further said they are waiting instruction before to take necessary measures.

A high ranking presidential aide told Sudan Tribune on Friday that they have reached a deal with Sudanese rebels to cease using the young nation as a launching pad of their operations against the government of Sudan.

“We reached an understanding with them that it would be an embarrassment if we take a unilateral decision. So we asked them to tell us the best way to do it, and they agreed that they will no longer be using South Sudan as the area from which they launched their attacks. And they have agreed. Now we expect them to cooperate and leave,” he explained.

The deal came at the end of more than two months of secret talks between the government and leaders of Sudanese rebels to cease using the young nation for training their fighters, seeking medical care and launching pad of their operations into Sudanese territory.

Last September, a SPLM-N delegation chaired by Malik Agar was in Juba t the invitation of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. The meetings discussed efforts Juba government exert to facilitate a negotiated solution to end five-year conflict in Sudan’s Two areas bordering South Sudan.

South Sudanese officials also told their former comrades about the implementation deal of security agreements they reached with Khartoum and urged them to no longer use the South Sudanese territory to cross to the SPLM-N controlled areas.

South Sudanese peace agreement of August 2015 provides that Sudanese rebel groups should leave the country or be disarmed.



  • 25 November 20:42, by Naath

    Foolish Dinka’s tribal leader Kiir cannot afford to let Sudanese rebels leave. It is just a pure lies. The Sudanese rebels are the very one fighting rebels in the forests of Greater Equatoria defending the dictatorship of tribal leader kiir. Kiir is war criminal, power greedy, tribalist and the most idiot Dinka’s tribal chief on the planet.

    

    • 26 November 07:48, by Midit Mitot

      Naath,
      They have just said it by mouth, but there will be no implementation since they are still fearing with freedom fighters.

      

  • 25 November 20:56, by Naath

    The Darfurians rebels may leave Juba for Raja but the SPLA-N is not going anywhere because they are part of South Sudanese army since 1983. The agreement among South Sudanese leaders before and after CPA was signed was that when South Sudan got independent, then the S. Sudanese army would stationed in Blue Nile and Central Sudan (Nuba maintains) to continue the war with Sudanese government.

    

  • 25 November 21:04, by Naath

    However, the Dinka’s tribal leader has broken this deal by declaring war among South Sudanese which at the same time weakening SPLA-N at some point. The greediness of Dinka’s leaders hold back the progress of SPLA-N because some of the SPLA-N forces are stationed in various of South Sudan including Juba to defend Dinka’s tribal leader dictatorship rule. But good luck with the expulsion of SPLA-N.

    

    • 25 November 23:12, by Chang Kuony

      Bravo Naath, you got it right,it the fake deal is a pure lie and fabrication at it best. It became a norm for cowards Jaang of Mathiang Anyor to fight Nuer or SPLM IO and falsely claim victory behind the others. It will be a suicide mission to JCE to send their hired mercenaries away from RSS territory They pretended last time that UPDF had left RSS but in vain. Who will believe those liars?

      

  • 25 November 22:56, by Work force

    Mr.Basir these are words of mouth South Sudan govt depends entirely on your opponents and UPDF they will never make that mistake of sending them out of South Sudan otherwise they will dig their own grave from the strong Io fighters who are well trained and professionals

    

    • 26 November 05:29, by Ker.

      naath, choung, force.

      do you people got heart for your kids really? I think you are just lost thugs in the west otherwise your wishes for war to continue will do you no good.

      

  • 26 November 06:24, by Eastern

    This is a stupid lie from SPLA-Kiir. Kiir previously denied the presence of SPLA-N in South Sudan and now he’s trying to deceive the world that SPLA-N "agreed" to leave South Sudan. By the way, leadership doesn’t depend on deception....

    

    • 26 November 06:53, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      Kiir must give a full list of SPLM-N, their bases and weapons. Then rigorous cantonment follows with disarmament and demobilization. There must be a verification mechanism that these jienge hirelings are demobilized. Then their repatriation to Sudan. Are these in place? Who will finance and monitor this? Kiir is just a pathological liar.

      

      • 26 November 07:18, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        The whole drama is unfolding so quickly. It looks like there is something hidden here. How truthful is Kiir and his henchmen? They have been denying the presence of Sudan’s enemies for a long time!! Is true that they have now given up on lies, propaganda and misinformation. No one can hardly believe them!

        

      • 26 November 10:31, by Kalo

        Jubaone,you are very stupid and not knowing what you were talking about, SPLA_N are not rabush so that you disarm them,Albashir tried by forced but now is begging Kiir to solved this issue but not possible,we will achieve our objectives but you nyagat will fail.

        

        • 26 November 16:09, by jubaone

          Kalo the Nuba boy,
          You were used by jienges to liberate the South and have now abandoned, who is stupid? Has any jienge died for Nubas? No. Till Dec 2016 you must be in Khartoum otherwise Kiir will be forced to track all SPLM-N mercenaries and deport them. Equatoria has no need for Nuba and jienge squatters

          

          • 26 November 19:44, by Kalo

            Jubaone,Dinka and other ss tribes died in Nuba and other parts of Sudan,Nuba died in SS coz the war was to liberated Sudan not S.Sudan, coz you were Ugandan, not know anything, what you said Will never happen.
            Son of Nuba

            

            • 27 November 10:25, by jubaone

              Kalo the Nuba Boy,
              Now you liberated SS so what? You have been sold out by the very jienges who brought you in. One thing is very clear: till Dec 2016, you must get out or risk getting deported. If Kiir lies, then Bashir will automatially support Riak and that will not be good for you and the jienges.

              

  • 26 November 06:47, by Independent Thinker

    Dear all,

    ’’South Sudan says Sudanese rebel agreed to leave its territory’’ Its means they support Sudanese rebels since the commencement of crisis in South Sudan. Kiir, Taban are men who cannot be trusted any more by Sudan.

    Let me see the a new page for Kiir with Sudan. Kiir say yes today, its means and his no means yes. Kiir he supposed to be in deep village to look after cows in Warrap.

    

    • 26 November 12:27, by Son of Nuer

      Yes you are right independent let see

      

  • 26 November 07:39, by Konan

    You don’t believe Kiir, do you? I don’t, either.

    

    • 29 November 16:19, by Chong Thow

      Nobody believes dictator leadership. president Kir is tribal leader. He believes other countries to keep power.I do not believe he will allow sudan rebel to leave southern sudan.He lies to sudan government.

      

  • 26 November 12:23, by Son of Nuer

    Dear brothers ,Naath,Midit, Eastern you are 100% correct they so-called government of South Sudan lead by killer Kiir and his big liar Michael Makuei Lueth , the said by mouth but not implemented shame on them

    

    • 26 November 14:01, by Mayom2016

      Dear brothers, we all know what is happening in South Sudan but we need peace so that people don’t suffer again. We need to stop blaming Mr. President but ourselves because we support politicians based on ethnic lines. Chasing away of Sudanese rebels in South Sudan territory is not bad because what needed is peace in two countries .Let rally behind the transitional government of national unity.

      

      • 26 November 18:04, by Naath

        Mayom2016,

        You Mayom women leave Nuer alone. You have already sold your souls for money. God created you to be Nuer men culturally and politically but you made yourselves Dinka women. You have nothing to say about Nuer. You have already open up your ass wide for Dinka to stick in their Dicks.

        

    • 26 November 14:03, by Kalo

      Son of Nuer
      What about those Nuer militians in Karsana,Heglig,Shuluk militans in Abujabai,Kosti,Liri ready to attack S.Sudan soon,we know the games of politics going on.
      Son of Nuba

      

      • 26 November 16:16, by Son of Nuer

        Kalo

        we don’t have those brother our militan the already join killer Kiir like Gen.Gai Yoah, Pul Jang Top etc

        

        • 27 November 13:20, by Mayom2016

          Son of Nuer.
          My friend, let me tell this what is happening now is not Dinka vs Nuer as such but Nuers fighting themselves as you mentioned the names of generals who are fighting along Mr. President’s forces. We are not unite to fight as Nuers against the government but only trying to kill innocent lives who do not know what they are fighting for. Dr. Riek will not & will never rule in South Sudan.

          

          • 27 November 13:28, by Mayom2016

            We all wants peace so stop preaching for war. People are now starving in corners of the country. With your preaching for war , God will punish you. South Sudan oyee, peace oyee and transitional government national unity oyee.

            

            • 27 November 16:18, by Son of Nuer

              Mayom2016

              My dear brother Dr.Machar Teny will be the next President of south Sudan whether you like it or not

              





