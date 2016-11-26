South Sudan says Sudanese rebel agreed to leave its territory

November 25, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government under President Salva Kiir has struck a non-aggression deal with Sudanese rebels, pointing their agreed to leave the country voluntarily.

Darfur rebel forces gather as they guard during the visit of Joint Special Representative (JSR) Ibrahim Gambari at Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra (West Darfur), 88 km from Tawilla March 18, 2011 (Reuters)

Last September the South Sudanese army spokesperson Ruai Koang admitted the presence of Darfur rebels in the country saying First Vice President Taban Deng Gai promised to expel them. He further said they are waiting instruction before to take necessary measures.

A high ranking presidential aide told Sudan Tribune on Friday that they have reached a deal with Sudanese rebels to cease using the young nation as a launching pad of their operations against the government of Sudan.

“We reached an understanding with them that it would be an embarrassment if we take a unilateral decision. So we asked them to tell us the best way to do it, and they agreed that they will no longer be using South Sudan as the area from which they launched their attacks. And they have agreed. Now we expect them to cooperate and leave,” he explained.

The deal came at the end of more than two months of secret talks between the government and leaders of Sudanese rebels to cease using the young nation for training their fighters, seeking medical care and launching pad of their operations into Sudanese territory.

Last September, a SPLM-N delegation chaired by Malik Agar was in Juba t the invitation of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. The meetings discussed efforts Juba government exert to facilitate a negotiated solution to end five-year conflict in Sudan’s Two areas bordering South Sudan.

South Sudanese officials also told their former comrades about the implementation deal of security agreements they reached with Khartoum and urged them to no longer use the South Sudanese territory to cross to the SPLM-N controlled areas.

South Sudanese peace agreement of August 2015 provides that Sudanese rebel groups should leave the country or be disarmed.

(ST)