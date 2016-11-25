November 24, 2016 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese opposition political party has reiterated calls for sanctions and an arms embargo on South Sudan, saying the country’s leaders have failed the population in the young nation.

Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

The Proples Democratic Movement (PDM), in a statement issued Thursday, urged Russia and China to cooperate with other members of the United Nations Security Council so as to “abate the looming genocide in South Sudan”.

Last week, the United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged the 15-member Security Council to impose an arms embargo on war-torn South Sudan.

In his report to the Council, Ban warned that “there is a very real risk of mass atrocities being committed” in the young nation and called for arms embargo.

The party, whose members are in the diaspora, called for speedy deployment of the agreed 4,000 protection force with a strengthened mandate, increased capacity and revised deployment locations, given the “increase in ethnically motivated atrocities in Central, Eastern and Western Equatoria” states.

It further appealed for immediate replacement of the UN peacekeeping commander, engagement with all heads of military forces on the ground to agree on a cantonment strategy and facilitation of its implementation.

“Given the grave failures of this regime against its people, PDM calls on the President Salva Kirr, his deputies Taban Deng Gai and Wani Iga, and his cabinet members to step down with immediate effect to avert the looming genocide and allow the recovery of our dying Country that millions laid down their lives for,” the PDM chairman, Dario Hakim, said in the 24 November statement.

The political entity, call on all South Sudanese communities inside the country to reject President Kiir and his government’s “ethnically divisive incitement and atrocities”, and join us in calling for their resignation with immediate effect.

“The longer failed President Kiir stays in power, the more the country’s situation will worsen as Salva Kiir, Taban Deng Gai, Wani Igga, Martin Lomuro and JCE continue covering the country with blood and violence,” stressed Hakim.

Claiming to be fighting for democracy and against military dictatorship, PDM appealed to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly to impeach the president and members of his cabinet to exit public office, and to be held to account for their complicity in crimes against the state and the people, and to institute a care taker government, while the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, and the TROIKA Plus to facilitate the implementation of South Sudan’s peace deal.

PDM further called on other military groups on the ground to cooperate with the regional protection force in the planning and implementation of a successful cantonment strategy, as part of their contribution to avert genocide.

“We appeal to all military groups to cease hostilities and give chance to a political solution that speaks to all people of South Sudan,” it stressed.

“We urge all military, community and church leaders across the country to reject the divisive strategies of the current TGONU, reconcile the people and protect the legacy of all our fallen heroes who gave up their lives for our freedom since 1955,” it added.

(ST)