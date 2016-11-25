 
 
 
30 graduate from Wau Catholic Health Institute

November 24, 2016 (WAU) – At least 30 students graduated from the Catholic Health Science Training Institute in Wau state on Thursday.

20 of the students did nursing while the others completed midwifery.

The students, who included 15 females, came from various parts of South Sudan, including from Abyei and Nuba Mountains in Sudan.

The institute’s principal, Lima Rose, urged the students to apply their skills to reduce maternal mortality among women in the respective communities.

“These students who have graduated today have a great role to play. People in government and those outside are really looking for their help, which is a guarantee they will get ready jobs,” she said.

Sara Osaman, one of the successful students, said completion of the course means an end to all maternal mortality deaths in her community.

The high maternal mortality rates in South Sudan, she stressed, inspired her to study midwifery at Wau Health Science Institute.

(ST)

  • 25 November 11:44, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

    I've truth in Missionary teachings due to their being always qualitative and competitive in term of quality education.
    I’ve truth in Missionary teachings due to their being always qualitative and competitive in term of quality education.

  • 25 November 14:10, by Agany Malim

    well done for graduates, you are welcome to graduate forum without work for what so call where are you coming from despite your documents. ahahahahhhh south sudan.

    • 25 November 16:41, by Ker.

      Agany nothing as such in medical field brother.

      • 28 November 12:27, by Wau son

        Who told you its always like that.

