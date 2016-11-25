30 graduate from Wau Catholic Health Institute

November 24, 2016 (WAU) – At least 30 students graduated from the Catholic Health Science Training Institute in Wau state on Thursday.

20 of the students did nursing while the others completed midwifery.

The students, who included 15 females, came from various parts of South Sudan, including from Abyei and Nuba Mountains in Sudan.

The institute’s principal, Lima Rose, urged the students to apply their skills to reduce maternal mortality among women in the respective communities.

“These students who have graduated today have a great role to play. People in government and those outside are really looking for their help, which is a guarantee they will get ready jobs,” she said.

Sara Osaman, one of the successful students, said completion of the course means an end to all maternal mortality deaths in her community.

The high maternal mortality rates in South Sudan, she stressed, inspired her to study midwifery at Wau Health Science Institute.

(ST)