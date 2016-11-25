November 24, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) said on Thursday that the Sudanese army attacked rebel positions in Um Dorain County, South Kordofan.

Sudanese army soldiers and RSF militiamen ride on a tank outside the military headquarters in Kadugli, South Kordofan after recapturing the Daldako area on 20 May 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Nureldine Abdallah)

"Nine missiles were fired from inside Kadugli city on the evening of 23 November 2016 targeting Umserdiba, Alnugra, Allabo and Tablo areas," said SPLM-N official spokesperson Arnu Ngutulu Lodi

sIn the morning of 24 November 2016, the government forces resumed the attack and launched 13 missiles on the same areas,s he added in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday night.

The Sudanese army spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

on 31 October 2016, the SPLM-N and two other armed groups from Darfur region extended an unilateral cessation of hostilities for six months.

On 10 October, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir announced the extension of an unilateral truce for two months.

The warring parties in South Kordofan, Blue Nile states failed to strike a cessation of hostilities deal and a humanitarian access agreement.

The chief mediator, former South African President Thabo Mbeki failed to narrow the positions of the two parties, as the SPLM-N asks to bring 20% of the humanitarian relief directly from Ethiopia to the rebel controlled areas.

The government refuses to concede on this point.

U.S. ENVOY DISCUSSES PEACE



The official news agency SUNA reported on Thursday that the Sudanese Presidential Assistant and head of the government delegation for the peace talks, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid discussed with the US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Koutsis the ongoing efforts to end the conflict.

"The meeting dealt with the support that can be provided by the United States to reach an agreement between the government and the armed groups to achieve peace in the Two Areas. Further, it discussed the national dialogue to achieve peace and stability in the country," said SUNA.

Recently, foreign special envoys from the U.S., Germany and Troika countries met in Berlin to discuss ways to support the peace talks.

(ST)