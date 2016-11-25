 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 25 November 2016

Sudanese army attacks SPLM-N positions in S. Kordofan: rebels say

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 24, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) said on Thursday that the Sudanese army attacked rebel positions in Um Dorain County, South Kordofan.

JPEG - 15.4 kb
Sudanese army soldiers and RSF militiamen ride on a tank outside the military headquarters in Kadugli, South Kordofan after recapturing the Daldako area on 20 May 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Nureldine Abdallah)

"Nine missiles were fired from inside Kadugli city on the evening of 23 November 2016 targeting Umserdiba, Alnugra, Allabo and Tablo areas," said SPLM-N official spokesperson Arnu Ngutulu Lodi

sIn the morning of 24 November 2016, the government forces resumed the attack and launched 13 missiles on the same areas,s he added in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday night.

The Sudanese army spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

on 31 October 2016, the SPLM-N and two other armed groups from Darfur region extended an unilateral cessation of hostilities for six months.

On 10 October, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir announced the extension of an unilateral truce for two months.

The warring parties in South Kordofan, Blue Nile states failed to strike a cessation of hostilities deal and a humanitarian access agreement.

The chief mediator, former South African President Thabo Mbeki failed to narrow the positions of the two parties, as the SPLM-N asks to bring 20% of the humanitarian relief directly from Ethiopia to the rebel controlled areas.

The government refuses to concede on this point.

U.S. ENVOY DISCUSSES PEACE

The official news agency SUNA reported on Thursday that the Sudanese Presidential Assistant and head of the government delegation for the peace talks, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid discussed with the US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Koutsis the ongoing efforts to end the conflict.

"The meeting dealt with the support that can be provided by the United States to reach an agreement between the government and the armed groups to achieve peace in the Two Areas. Further, it discussed the national dialogue to achieve peace and stability in the country," said SUNA.

Recently, foreign special envoys from the U.S., Germany and Troika countries met in Berlin to discuss ways to support the peace talks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 November 18:12, by Eric Reeves

    [1] U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth in the Sudan Tribune, November 22, 2016: “[Abdul Wahid al Nur’s] refusal to negotiate has been a perennial problem for international efforts to end the conflict in Sudan, but it has become especially damaging as ***other parties to the conflict begin moving toward peace.***

    repondre message

  • 25 November 18:13, by Eric Reeves

    [2] Sudan Trib, Nov 24: "The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North said on Thur. the Sudanese army attacked rebel positions in Um Dorain County, South Kordofan. 9 missiles were fired from inside Kadugli city on the evening of 23 Nov, targeting Umserdiba, Alnugra, Allabo & Tablo areas. On the morning of 24 Nov, the government forces resumed the attack & launched 13 missiles on the same areas.”

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.