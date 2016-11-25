Three UNAMID local staffers abducted in South Darfur

November 24, 2016 (NYALA) - Three Sudanese working for the hybrid mission in Darfur (UNAMID) have been abducted Thursday by unknown gunmen in Nyala the capital of South Darfur state.
- A UNAMID peacekeeper from from Burkina Fasso and based in Forobaranga, West Darfur, checks a map during a patrol to Tamar village. (Photo UNAMID/Albert González Farran)
The incident occurred near Nyala Technical College, as the employees were on their way to the mission’s headquarters in Sagra area 21 km north east of Nyala.
"Five masked gunmen riding a four wheel drive vehicle (Land Cruiser) without traffic plates intercepted four UNAMID staffers, including a female. They kidnapped the three men and looted their car, while the women was released," a UNAMID official told Sudan Tribune.
The official who preferred not to be identified added that the kidnappers fled to unknown destination.
A number of foreign and Sudanese nationals working for international organizations have been abducted in the troubled western region after being targeted by criminal gangs for ransom.
South Darfur Police Director Bala Mohamed al-Hussein confirmed the abduction of the three Sudanese employees, adding the police members have been mobilised to prevent the culprits from leaving the town and to secure the release of the abductees.
UNAMID is the world’s largest peacekeeping force in the world and has been deployed in Darfur since 2007. Almost 170 of its troops and police have been killed in the region since that time.
South Darfur has witnessed an escalation in violence and lawlessness in recent months amid clashes between Darfur rebels, Sudanese government forces and government militias.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)
Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)
South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)
MORE