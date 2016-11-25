 
 
 
Friday 25 November 2016

Three UNAMID local staffers abducted in South Darfur

November 24, 2016 (NYALA) - Three Sudanese working for the hybrid mission in Darfur (UNAMID) have been abducted Thursday by unknown gunmen in Nyala the capital of South Darfur state.

JPEG - 55.7 kb
A UNAMID peacekeeper from from Burkina Fasso and based in Forobaranga, West Darfur, checks a map during a patrol to Tamar village. (Photo UNAMID/Albert González Farran)

The incident occurred near Nyala Technical College, as the employees were on their way to the mission’s headquarters in Sagra area 21 km north east of Nyala.

"Five masked gunmen riding a four wheel drive vehicle (Land Cruiser) without traffic plates intercepted four UNAMID staffers, including a female. They kidnapped the three men and looted their car, while the women was released," a UNAMID official told Sudan Tribune.

The official who preferred not to be identified added that the kidnappers fled to unknown destination.

A number of foreign and Sudanese nationals working for international organizations have been abducted in the troubled western region after being targeted by criminal gangs for ransom.

South Darfur Police Director Bala Mohamed al-Hussein confirmed the abduction of the three Sudanese employees, adding the police members have been mobilised to prevent the culprits from leaving the town and to secure the release of the abductees.

UNAMID is the world’s largest peacekeeping force in the world and has been deployed in Darfur since 2007. Almost 170 of its troops and police have been killed in the region since that time.

South Darfur has witnessed an escalation in violence and lawlessness in recent months amid clashes between Darfur rebels, Sudanese government forces and government militias.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

