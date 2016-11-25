 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 25 November 2016

South Sudan presidency undecided over number of states

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir (C) poses for a photograph with FVP Taban Deng Gai (L) and Second VP James Wani Igga (R) at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomun)

November 24, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudanese presidency is yet to decide whether to reduce or increase the number of states, citing financial constraints and fear that it could spark new rebellion.

A presidential advisor on decentralization affairs and intergovernmental linkage told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that consultations were still continuing to come out with a well-researched solution.

“There is no new information that I know to confirm to you now. I told you last time that the consultations are continuing. The first vice-president is still talking to the people. He has not yet finished with consultations. When he finishes, he will report back to the president and after that they will discuss it as the presidency and with other stakeholders. So let wait for the outcome of consultations,” Presidential Adviser on Decentralization and Intergovernmental Linkage, Tor Deng Mawien said Thursday.

His comments follow statements in which the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai has hinted at increasing the number of states, saying many communities have gone to his office to express their desire for more states.

Gai said the total number of new states asked by different communities during a series of meetings with him could reach 14, raising the number of states to a total of 42 states if the presidency approved. He said was waiting the president to return from a foreign trip to hold a meeting with him and the Vice President, James Wani Igga to address the matter.

Gai was speaking at a meeting with religious leaders in Juba on Wednesday.

“I have finished with my work, I’m waiting for the president to return and when he comes we will discuss it. Because the sooner we resolved this issue of states is better, it will actually cement our peace,” he said.

“So you see this issue of more states of course it is a problem regarding the current economic situation in our country, but what is important is peace. If it can bring us peace, give them their states,” he added.

“For example Baria and Lotio with their brothers in Terekeka, I think they are now living in peace, they have now settled. If this can bring peace, give the people what they want, but they must work, they must go and develop that area which they want to be their state,” he concluded.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 November 22:03, by Naath

    Look at this illiterate tribal chief again is talking nonsense about increasing or decreasing the number of states. Did you consult with anyone when you created your tribal states? Just increase or decrease them in the same way you created your tribal states. It was great that Taban home village, where he lived when he was governor is given to Ruweng state less see how he feel about it.

    repondre message

  • 24 November 22:06, by Zalan

    Where will the budget for 42 states come from. Currently, pavement of salaries is a problem. That’s a total mess.

    repondre message

    • 24 November 22:46, by Mawienmarko

      Let’s wait and see their move.Nuer are demanding for more states. They say Dinka have gotten more states,therefore,they must be given more state too.

      repondre message

  • 25 November 05:07, by Chang Kuony

    Mawien Mark,Nuer have right than any South Sudanese citizens. Look your Dinka rewarded themselves with 13 and half States out of 28 states. The motive behind such tribal motivated is to dominate two houses in Parliament as to push Dinka interest. What a power gred? No moron, more states are needed by non Dinkas in the country. Dinka 13 n half while 63 ethnic groups have got 14 and half. What a jok

    repondre message

    • 25 November 13:02, by Mawienmarko

      Aren’t you awared that states are created based on the population of that particular place?do you want to create more states for animals to inhibit them or what? The more you create more states for Nuer the more Dinkas will demand more states too.

      repondre message

  • 25 November 06:16, by Eastern

    Kiir is very confused; he should revert to the 10 states. Let South Sudanese decide during a time of peace (when all South Sudanese are at home) in a transparent referendum. Why the rush? The world is not ending this year!!

    repondre message

    • 25 November 16:48, by jubaone

      Eastern
      Kiir like any jienges brazenly act before they think, that is perceived as bravery. Equatorians think before they act, that is perceived as cowardice. Jienges have more emotions and less reasoning, Equatorians have more thinking than emotions. Just different a good reason for Kokora.

      repondre message

  • 25 November 06:37, by Son of Nuer

    If the want to create more states is up to them, if they want to reduce them let them decide in their offices not citizens to deicide because the don’t want opinion from the communities and we don’t mine let them do what the want to promote more war

    repondre message

    • 25 November 07:16, by Eastern

      Son of Nuer,

      Who told you the country operates at the whims of a sitting president? That mentality is the major cause of dictatorships emerging only in Africa. A president is a public servant and does what the masses want not what think should be done for a country. Sad that we have people of your reasoning in South Sudan!!!

      repondre message

      • 25 November 14:19, by Son of Nuer

        My dear brother eastern

        The so-called president of south Sudan has damage the entire country all the corner, insecurity, economic, education and human are in risk and it was president by it self without considering the voice of people let him do what he want and his time will be end as soon as possible

        repondre message

  • 25 November 07:42, by Muorkuau

    If Creation of more states could settle Equatoreans and Nuers thirst for power or being alone, then it must be done. On my own part His Excellency FVP Was right putting it that way. I commend your work your Excellency.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 09:51, by Mun Loal

      I don’t see any point of creating more states, look when they are 10 states, we have only Jonglei and Lake State who are both feuding over cattle raid and internal conflicts, now creation of 28 had raised many conflicts including the homeland of the fake president, each is fighting for his/her rights because of land issues annexing your own land to another which is not belong to them.

      repondre message

    • 25 November 17:33, by jubaone

      Mourkau,
      Equatorians are NOT interested in any states, Equatorians just want one state. Thats is the STATE OF EQUATORIA. Understand? Jienges can have 50 or 100, thats their problem. You can even have one for you alone, if you wish. Just f**k off from Equatoria, simple.

      repondre message

  • 25 November 08:11, by Muorkuau

    Mr. Chang Kouny
    what a naive mind set? Dinka people are not greedy. They are the best community south sudan have been so much bless with. Your claims of having more state is not our interest or favour. it is your bussiness and we will still be the leaders presiding over country affairs. Check it.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 10:25, by Paul Ongee

      Ya ST,

      Why don’t you allow the picture of the three (President Salva Kiir Mayardit, FVP Gen. Taban Deng Gai and VP James Wani Igaa) to be copied from your website? Refusing it to be copied will never bring back Dr. Risk Machar to the presidency any more.

      repondre message

      • 25 November 10:42, by Malakal county Simon

        I hope the unwanted/illiterate president will not issue another useless decree during the weekend adding more unneeded states because that will surely cause more chaos!!!!

        repondre message

        • 25 November 12:09, by Ker.

          malakal moron

          even if you insulted Mr President kiir you still remain a rebel. none of you can not smell Juba anymore. plz change your behavior or die outside the country.

          repondre message

          • 25 November 12:18, by Mun Loal

            Useless, hopeless Kir/Ker, how do you termed the word "rebel" if you are dreaming that Nuer will not come to Juba there will be a name called Bar elgazal country. few of your thugs who will remain on this young nation will form that country, belief my word.

            repondre message

        • 25 November 12:31, by Ker.

          malakal amok

          plz stop insulting the president ya tuon
          g ita

          repondre message

      • 25 November 17:10, by jubaone

        Paul Ongee,
        How can you put a Dr to sit with half-idiots? At least the little man Wani Igga is a university graduate, Kiir? Taban is just taban kalis.

        repondre message

    • 25 November 12:10, by Mun Loal

      Agreed on division of three Greaters into three countries, Dinka will go to one country which is Bar elgazal, Bor will join their Dinka, the Mighty Nuer will have border with Mondari, Jonglei and Upper Nile will stand as Nuer country, Ngok of that area will either join Arab or crossed to Bar elgazal. Equatoria will be country. Enough Dinka will rule themselves and corrupts with their own resources

      repondre message

      • 25 November 12:48, by Ker.

        min

        that’s ur day dream it will never happen in our watch, we have suffer and bled enough for this country to attain independent and we can do everything possible to keep traitors from destroying this mother land.

        repondre message

  • 25 November 13:03, by Philosopherking

    President Kirr’s stupid decrees destroy this country! Creating more states violated the agreement. He also didn’t have constitutional mandate to create and name states! Now if the president can break the law and get away with it, how do we expect followers to stop killing, raping and stealing! The most useless leader South Sudanese have ever had! The president who achieved nothing in his ten years

    repondre message

  • 25 November 14:13, by du-guecdit

    It is Unbelievable to think of creating more States rather than planning and thinking of addressing the dying country South Sudan, where 95% of her people sleep with empty stomach, or has it reached to the level of the saying, "survival for the fitters" what a shame? We (S. Sudanese) have becomes sheep without Shepherd. Oh God help Us!.

    repondre message

  • 25 November 20:24, by Independent Thinker

    Dear citizens,

    Mr. Kiir, Taban and Wani all are mad men. The cognitive is too much. 28 states are the 28 problems. No food, no Security, no Health, no water, no roads and mad men are talking about to increased the number of states.Let us who will wins this war in upcoming Months, December and January 2017.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.