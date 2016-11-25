South Sudan leader directs expulsion of Sudanese rebels

November 24, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has directed all the country’s security organs and armed forces to ensure no hostile group resides or operates inside the young nation’s territories.

“Yes, I would like to confirm that we have received directives from the commander in chief that as of the end of this month, no hostile group operating against the government Sudan should continue to be in the territory of the republic of South Sudan,” a high ranking military intelligence officer told Sudan Tribune Thursday.

The South Sudanese official was reacting to recent reports that the government had given an ultimatum for all armed and non-armed Sudanese dissidents to leave the country.

“If there are political dissidents from Sudan, they will have to go to sort out their differences inside Sudanese territory or stay here as refugees in which case they will have to be disarmed and go to designated places as refugees or apply for political asylum,” he further stressed.

The presidential spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny separately confirmed that Kiir and his Sudanese counterpart indeed met on the sidelines of the Arab-Africa summit in Equatorial Guinea and agreed not to host and support any armed or non-armed opposition operating against each other.

The two leaders, Ateny said, discussed the significance of strengthening bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to full implementation of the 2012 cooperation agreement.

Both leaders will direct the joint political and security committees to implement what was agreed on, he added.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July 2011, but the relationship between the two countries remains tense.

Sudan and South Sudan’s border conflict, which flared dramatically in the spring of 2012, has the potential of escalating further if steps are not taken toward peace and security between the two countries.

Negotiations between the two countries remain the best means for settling the disputed border, related security arrangements, outstanding financial and oil-related issues, and the final status of Abyei.

Sudan had, in the past, warned Juba over its alleged support of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) rebels.

