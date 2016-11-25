 
 
 
Friday 25 November 2016

South Sudan leader directs expulsion of Sudanese rebels

Omer al-Bashir (R) walks with Salva Kiir after their meeting at Khartoum's airport November 4, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

November 24, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has directed all the country’s security organs and armed forces to ensure no hostile group resides or operates inside the young nation’s territories.

“Yes, I would like to confirm that we have received directives from the commander in chief that as of the end of this month, no hostile group operating against the government Sudan should continue to be in the territory of the republic of South Sudan,” a high ranking military intelligence officer told Sudan Tribune Thursday.

The South Sudanese official was reacting to recent reports that the government had given an ultimatum for all armed and non-armed Sudanese dissidents to leave the country.

“If there are political dissidents from Sudan, they will have to go to sort out their differences inside Sudanese territory or stay here as refugees in which case they will have to be disarmed and go to designated places as refugees or apply for political asylum,” he further stressed.

The presidential spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny separately confirmed that Kiir and his Sudanese counterpart indeed met on the sidelines of the Arab-Africa summit in Equatorial Guinea and agreed not to host and support any armed or non-armed opposition operating against each other.

The two leaders, Ateny said, discussed the significance of strengthening bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to full implementation of the 2012 cooperation agreement.

Both leaders will direct the joint political and security committees to implement what was agreed on, he added.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July 2011, but the relationship between the two countries remains tense.

Sudan and South Sudan’s border conflict, which flared dramatically in the spring of 2012, has the potential of escalating further if steps are not taken toward peace and security between the two countries.

Negotiations between the two countries remain the best means for settling the disputed border, related security arrangements, outstanding financial and oil-related issues, and the final status of Abyei.

Sudan had, in the past, warned Juba over its alleged support of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) rebels.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 November 22:15, by Naath

    The incompetent Dinka’s tribal chief Kiir makes laws today, pass them unilaterally and break them again within 24 hours. The SPLA-N soldiers are also SPLA soldiers and government officials in S. Sudan since in the beginning of S. Sudan independent. How easy for South Sudan to dismiss these military officials? SPLA-N are rebels in Sudan but government workers in S. Sudan. Good with this expulsion.

    repondre message

    • 24 November 23:17, by sudani ana

      What? Wait, I thought you said there are no Sudanese rebels in South Sudan????

      repondre message

      • 25 November 04:35, by Chang Kuony

        Salva Kiir is lying to President Omer Beshir of Sudan. In their meeting last month the Opposition leader Malik Agar of SPLA _N asked Salva Kiir about Agreement stroked by fake FVP Taban Deng Gai with Sudan government, Salva Kiir said it was just political gimmicky games not real. We shall see soon when we wage war on them in Bentiu or Malakal Town if they wouldn’t imported such hired mercenaries.

        repondre message

        • 25 November 05:22, by Ker.

          we will wage war in Bentiu next month " do you people feel ashamed at all? I wish brother Khent known as Rommel to educate you on your previous weakness about war you are talking about ya Jana sher mouth

          repondre message

          • 25 November 10:49, by Chang Kuony

            Ker,Rommel or Khent/ Paul Ongee is Abyei sellout boy name Luka Biong Kuol. Who will buy his made up history? I guess only Dinka Haram terrorist will do no more. We need reality not concocted lies and praproganda my friend.Dinka thuggers live on world of lies and baseless allegations. Arabs say "truth is bitter like quinine but lie is sweet like honey". That is the world of Sultan Salva Kiir Kueth

            repondre message

        • 25 November 08:00, by TRUE WATCHDOG

          When was that Mr.facts teller? If you’ve nothing to write regarding this article you better keep quite.Such a thing has never happened and will never happen.Both sides are for security arrangements signed for and security threats might not be far from you who preach for unfounded things.Thing can either be your congenital lies.

          repondre message

    • 25 November 05:49, by Gatluak jal

      Naath, I was thinking that the purposes of this forum is, how to bring South Sudan together as one nation. Naath let us stop insulting Mr. President. The Man is a symbol of our nation even though we didn’t like him. let me tell you this, if Dr Rick become a President of South Sudan,while we the Nuer people act as you do? Didn’t you thinking that others tribes will rebel against us.

      repondre message

      • 25 November 08:34, by Naath

        Gatluak jal,

        I told you many times that I do not want to argue with you because you are a Nuer man but Dinka’s woman. Why are you not answering Dinka who used abusive language against Nuer?

        repondre message

        • 25 November 10:59, by Chang Kuony

          Bravo Naath, the so called Gatluak Jal is not a Nuer by tribe but a Dinka boy who used Nuer name only. View his statement above you will realize that he is Dinka boy who concealed himself to be Ram mi Raan. No real Nuer boy can praise killer Salva Kiir Kuethpiny like that .

          repondre message

      • 25 November 12:18, by Agany Malim

        Gatluak!
        you are right to tell Naath that word. Iam neither dinka nor nuer,but let us think wisely for what will bring us together as one people S.Sudanese.

        repondre message

    • 25 November 07:04, by Agany Malim

      Naath!
      you better go back to school and learn some of terminology that will use to change the term ’TRIBAL CHIEF’........

      repondre message

    • 25 November 12:28, by Agany Malim

      You people! you don’t know God’s plan,one day one time you will just bravely become a president of this Nation If not because of your stupidity language that you usually applying on website without dignity.

      repondre message

    • 25 November 15:14, by Mawienmarko

      When the tough gets going,the going gets tougher the case of Mr president Kiir and Bashir and the one with impairments miss the points.what brought Dinka and Nuer here in this case?

      repondre message

  • 25 November 06:20, by Eastern

    SPLA of all shades is always deceptive. There will continue to be SPLA-N operating in South Sudan with full support of Kiir and cohorts....SPLA-N still claims stake in the independence of South Sudan...

    repondre message

  • 25 November 07:36, by real Dinka

    Naath!!

    Your stupidity will never give you the presidency seat at all with your tribal killer

    repondre message

  • 25 November 07:40, by james awel

    kiir has been paid to betrayed our brothers SPLA-N. then what about south Sudanese rebel who are hosted by Sudan government?

    repondre message

  • 25 November 07:53, by Independent Thinker

    Dear all,
    Who can believed this?? When Kiir says yes it means no, when says no, it means yes.SPLA-North, Dafuarains , UPDF,KDF,RDF etc.

    repondre message

  • 25 November 07:54, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    What’re you guys gambling for really? You can’t sudanese rebels are in South Sudan territory rather talk of both sides harbouring rebels.If not where are Tanginya,Olony,Butrus Sadig,Peter Gatdet etc? Sudanese on other hand are hosting south Sudanese rebels.The issue doesn’t belong to you please,let’s concerned people deal with it and distance yourselves.

    repondre message

  • 25 November 08:29, by Naath

    TRUE WATCHDOG,

    Understand it is easy for Sudanese government to ask the South Sudanese rebels to leave the country but too difficult for S. Sudanese to dismiss the Sudanese rebels from S. Sudan because they are part of South Sudan government. The Sudanese rebels fought for the independent of S. Sudan, they serve every sector of S. Sudan government.

    repondre message

  • 25 November 09:26, by du-guecdit

    I hope you guys meant what you have agreed to no longer host rebels against one another, for we have been hearing that several times in vain. Rebellion has become incurable disease to mankind that should not be encouraged at all. u will believe with me that helping one another’s rebel was a wrong ideas ab initio, and after having done so, how did you benefit? Nothing.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 12:40, by Mapuor

      We need peace in South Sudan .The issue of Abyie will be left to Sudan, people of Abyie and international community. We are tired of wars guys. Lets be contented with our 28 states or more.Each state must develop itself using its own resources. Block grant to the states will only cover small portion of state budgets. President Kiir Oyeeeeee

      repondre message

  • 25 November 09:36, by du-guecdit

    Hi brother Naath, your are always obsessed of insulting the personality of President Salva Kiir, insults will never solve the bitterness and the pain you are going through rather than putting yourself together and pray for the best.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 10:32, by Malakal county Simon

      To all Jaangs/slaves above

      Leave Naath alone and he is entitle to his opinion like any one else.... Traitor Gatluak Jal! Who is unwanted/illiterate president Kiir anyway?? A murderer, dictator, cowards, corrupted and lies.... South Sudan is being viewed as mad-man land because of his delusional ideas and want to stay in power by force.... We need to get rid of him for a better South Sudan....

      repondre message

      • 25 November 11:10, by Chang Kuony

        Malakal County Boy, I strongly agreed with you comrade.The President of Mathiang Anyor Salva Kiir is a politically dead but relying on two devilish tactics: tribal or clan divisions as to cling on power using policy of divide and rule .
        Second is widen bribery practices as to buy support from traitors , opportunists and money gluttonous ( camjiec ) domestically, regionally and internationally.

        repondre message

  • 25 November 12:51, by Masta Min Kuol

    President Salva Kiir Mayardit should be praise for taking bold decision to expel Sudanese rebel out of our territory. The rebel and Sudanese government need to workout their differences in Sudan. Why should we waste our precious time supporting them when we have our own problems in South Sudan.

    Masta Min Kuol.

    repondre message

  • 25 November 17:40, by Kalo

    Those traitors including Sudaniana,there is not a single SPLA-N soldier in SS unless they asked about Darfurian traders and Nuba Refugees,show evident and locations of SPLA-N in S.Sudan, our sources inside from SAF indicated areas like Karsana,Abujebai,Kosti and Liri where IO are training their militants inside Sudan, planning for joined attack with SAF at borders like Jau,Bentiu and upper Nile a

    repondre message

    • 25 November 19:01, by jubaone

      Kalo,
      It’s over, just turn yourself in or you get deported. Kiir has sold you out. I told you, you Nubas did the dirty job for jienges but no single jienge will ever die for Nubas. The nyorjienges just like to loot, rape and kill civilians. Poor Nubas and Darfuris must make it alone. Sorry man

      repondre message

  • 25 November 18:08, by Naath

    Kalo,

    It seems that you believe in denial like Kiir, Makuei and the other stooges that are yes people. In South Sudan army we have many SPLA-N officials who are currently living in Biel Pam in Juba and they get paid regular salaries. Beside that, we have huge Darfurians forces in Mayom, Bentiu and SPLA-N headquarter in Parieng County in Unity State. We have other station in Raja, N. Bar el Gazal.

    repondre message

Comment on this article































