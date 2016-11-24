Bashir, Kiir agree to establish “hot line” to accelerate implementation of signed deals

November 24, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and South Sudanese presidents agreed to communicate directly to solve problems the joint committees encounter in their discussions to implement the signed agreements between the two neighbouring countries.
Sudan President Omer al-Bashir and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir met on the sidelines of the 4th Africa-Arab Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.
’’The meeting was candid on the relationship between the two countries," said President Omer al-Bashir at the end of meeting according to a report by the official Sudan News Agency reported in the early morning of Thursday.
The Sudanese president said he and Kiir reiterated their commitment to implement the signed cooperation agreements, and that the joint committees should continue their meetings to ensure its enforcement.
He also disclosed that "it was agreed to communicate directly to remove all obstacles hampering the work of committees or any violation to these agreements," SUNA further reported.
Sudan recently said that the South Sudanese government continue to harbour and support Sudanese rebel groups. But, Juba said they ordered rebels to quit the country.
Also, South Sudanese Defence Minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk, earlier this month said he ordered troops to withdraw from the joint border with the Sudan in line with security arrangements under the Cooperation Agreements the two countries signed on 27 September 2012.
Al-Bashir pointed to the importance of political stability in the two Sudans and its impact on the people of the two countries.
(ST)
