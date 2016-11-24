 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 24 November 2016

Bashir, Kiir agree to establish “hot line” to accelerate implementation of signed deals

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


November 24, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and South Sudanese presidents agreed to communicate directly to solve problems the joint committees encounter in their discussions to implement the signed agreements between the two neighbouring countries.

Sudan President Omer al-Bashir and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir met on the sidelines of the 4th Africa-Arab Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.

’’The meeting was candid on the relationship between the two countries," said President Omer al-Bashir at the end of meeting according to a report by the official Sudan News Agency reported in the early morning of Thursday.

The Sudanese president said he and Kiir reiterated their commitment to implement the signed cooperation agreements, and that the joint committees should continue their meetings to ensure its enforcement.

He also disclosed that "it was agreed to communicate directly to remove all obstacles hampering the work of committees or any violation to these agreements," SUNA further reported.

Sudan recently said that the South Sudanese government continue to harbour and support Sudanese rebel groups. But, Juba said they ordered rebels to quit the country.

Also, South Sudanese Defence Minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk, earlier this month said he ordered troops to withdraw from the joint border with the Sudan in line with security arrangements under the Cooperation Agreements the two countries signed on 27 September 2012.

Al-Bashir pointed to the importance of political stability in the two Sudans and its impact on the people of the two countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 November 09:13, by Eastern

    Ya Omar el Bashir, you know we need to work like brothers inu the two countries are for Sudanese people. You know my brother Bashir, I thought by running away from Khartoum to create my own country will lead to me leaving like a king. You know what, I was almost killed my palace in July this year. My people are dying of hunger....the line went mute!!

    repondre message

    • 24 November 13:38, by Chang Kuony

      The President of Mathiang Anyor Salva Kiir Kuethpiny can’t be trust. Last month a meeting was held in Juba where the SPLM _N question Taban Beshir agreement with Sudanese authorities which allowed the 4 Sudanese rebels groups such as JEM, SLM, SRF and SPLA-N to quit RSS’ territory. Salva Kiir Kuethpiny told them it was just a political gimmick to deceive Sudan government.Kiir is a big liar

      repondre message

  • 24 November 09:16, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Sudanese president Omer el Bashir, shouldn’t be trusted on the agreement he promised to president Kiir on signed agreement between two countries and long a go.

    repondre message

  • 24 November 09:20, by Naath

    Kiir is the real world foolish tribal chief who will never achieve anything in life, but killing of civilians.

    repondre message

    • 24 November 10:45, by Akuma

      Naath,

      You will never get open heart and trusted leader in South Sudan if he left president office. Even all South Sudanese people are not happy with his managing state affairs. Don’t you know that his amnesty principles is the one prolong civil war in South Sudan. If rebel were to be killed immediately then we would no rebellion at all. Bashir is not good friend for South Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 24 November 10:56, by jubaone

        Akuma,
        That’s why Kiir has surrendered Abyei to Bashir and the rest jienges to be slaves to the Messiriya and Muraheleen. The jienge cowards target civilians instead of defending their Abyei. If you are from Abyei, sorry Akuma prepare to spend the rest of your jienge life in exile. We have no squatter camp for you, unless you carry for us water like in the 70s and early 80s in Juba.

        repondre message

      • 24 November 12:09, by Dengda

        @ Akuma
        You are semi-educated or ignorant. There’s different between personality of being kind, good hearted and leadership. Kiir is leader of the country and we need his leadership to managed country affairs such as politics, economic, development and social cohesion. Amnesty and decree are not character of good leadership.

        repondre message

  • 24 November 09:20, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Sudan claiming a negative view on South Sudan hosting Sudanese anti peace.
    That wrong South Sudan dose not accommandate Sudanese accept traders are only around in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 24 November 09:58, by Muorkuau

    President Salva and President Bashir are always right given the nature of their work in the two Nation. Things connected with the cooperation and security stability doesnt require third party or middle men. I therefor wish to thank them for agreeing to flash out rebels in and around their teritories.

    repondre message

  • 24 November 14:16, by james awel

    Bashir will soon give another condition this is a nonsense.
    kiir you were just wasting your time, please try another alternatives like convincing Arab investors as a mean of save our economy

    repondre message

  • 24 November 14:35, by James

    It is a good move...

    repondre message

  • 24 November 19:25, by Independent Thinker

    KIIR IS YES-MAN ALWAYS AND THEREFORE, KIIR CANNOT BE TRUSTED BY BASHIR ANY MORE TO DUE HIS BAD BEHAVIORS IN SOUTH SUDAN. I CAN TRUST PROSTITUTE RATHER THAN KIIR

    repondre message

  • 24 November 19:35, by Independent Thinker

    Kiir’s Authoritarianism Regime is soon ended according to the world analysts

    repondre message

  • 24 November 22:59, by Mawienmarko

    An attempt to sideline Nubian people is not acceptable.Nubians have contributed to the independent of south Sudan too.They are not going anywhere.They are citizens of south Sudan too according to 2005 peace deal

    repondre message

  • 25 November 08:59, by du-guecdit

    Good move for the two sisterly countries.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.