S. Sudan army commander says ready for any option to end war

November 23, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong said his troops are ready for any option to end war in the country.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

“As soldiers, we are ready for anything, whichever option, we will accept to stop this war. But for us peace is our priority and defends the constitution, territorial integrity and guards the country against any foreign aggression and any other threats, whether they come from within or outside”, said Malong.

He was speaking at a meeting attended by the governor of Wau state Andrea Mayar Achor, transport minister, John Luk Jok and finance minister Stephen Dhieu Dau during a recent visit to Wau, one of South Sudan’s new states.

Many analysts say that while the government has ostensibly claimed it remains committed to the peace process, it has in fact been actively preparing for war.

They fear that by absorbing hundreds of armed opposition faction allied to the first vice president who are familiar with the terrain, the army could reconstitute itself as a stronger force, rather than any amalgamate of tribes.

Others content that reports of recent recruitment suggest the army is attempting to replace troops lost through defected or voluntarily decided to abandon active military services when war broke out in 2013.

“Judging by the activities of some division commanders, you find that they are actually preparing for the war than peace", a security analyst close to military commanders told Sudan Tribune Wednesday.

"They are rebuilding their force because some of their fighters may have left the main base, or opted to abandon military service. So the SPLA command needs to rebuild its force to counter any attack that could come from any force, but also with a bigger force”, he added.

(ST)

  • 24 November 07:59, by Eastern

    Juba is shipping more armaments through Uganda by road and onward to the hot spots in the states by air. Kiir is readying the SPLA for the new offensive in the coming dry season....more refugees should be expected by Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda as new year’s gifts....

    • 24 November 08:19, by Midit Mitot

      Hahahaa very interest, Malong has repeated his false words, in 2014 he was addressing his tribal militias, saying that we will damn Dr Riek Machar within 30 days and yet up to now achieved nothing, folks where will you get enough forces while all equestrians have already abandon your tribal militia call Mathiang Anyoor?

      • 24 November 11:57, by Akuma

        Mitot,

        Gen. Malong has spoken and those who will violated it whether inside or outside will faced the consequences at their own risks. South Sudan is a sovereign and independence state no one to tempered with. Good move Gen. South Sudanese people count you.

        • 24 November 14:02, by Chang Kuony

          Natter boy Akuma! Shame for you guys, it became a norm for Dinka thuggers to fight Nuer warriors or SPLM IO and later claim false victory over us.it would have been a suicide if cowards Dinka militias Mathiang Anyor alone could face gallantry SPLAIO under fearless democratic leader Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon but imported mercenaries such as UPDF,M23 of Congolese rebels and 4 rebel groups of Suda

    • 24 November 22:29, by Mawienmarko

      Yes,Mr Eastern,there is no simple war my dear.When you are fighting you must look for every possible means of defeating your enemy.The government has rights to buy guns become they are legitimate unless arm embargo has been imposed on that particular country.

    • 25 November 04:59, by Ker.

      what a useless rebellion, please come home and you will be for given.

  • 24 November 08:24, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Paul Malong, would have do the better thing long a go,
    Because it is the responsibility of army which left the vacuum of insecurities in the country.

  • 24 November 08:26, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Army must do anything to change this horrible situation.

  • 24 November 09:19, by Augustino

    Midit Mitot you are lier, who told you that all equatorian army left? Just pockets of Rank seekers only and saw some who wants peace are returning to Juba like those of yesterday. Gen Taban Deng Gai and Salva Kiir Mayardit are for peace but who will not comply will soon be prosecuted.

    • 25 November 12:13, by Midit Mitot

      Augustino,
      You are right, but the real men in equartorains region who knows their right have gone to join freedom fighters for their right, despite those who are submitted themselves to that tenantry regime like you.

  • 24 November 10:39, by Dengda

    One thing you missed guys, economic war and high price. You can’t rely on malnourished soldier to win war. July incident on 8th, 10th and 11th 2016. Prove that we have weak army who can’t sustain fighting constantly for two consecutive days. Army who their wives and children are dying from hunger, Example New site in Eastern quotaria sucide prove that. Manthianganyoor have no militarily tactics.

  • 24 November 11:01, by Philosopherking

    Liar and war addict and a thief! If he indeed has options, why doesn’t he spell them out? Why is he ready for options when they always claim the country is stable?

  • 24 November 11:14, by Son of Nuer

    Paul Malong Awan said his troops are ready for any options while many soldiers are not pay, besides the country is in worse in term of economic like what is happened now 100 USD equal to 10100 SSP

  • 24 November 12:28, by james awel

    Malong always talk about what he we not manage to implement.
    while he is the once responsible for all these masses.

    • 24 November 14:37, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Eastern,
      What did your boss Dr Loser Risk Machar say in their recently held “war conference” in Khartoum? Did he declare peace or war on the government of South Sudan led by President Salva Kiir Mayardit? Let’s talk sense and the truth. I know you are of the internet fighters who knows little or nothing about war and peace. South Sudan is a sovereign state like any other country on this planet…

      • 24 November 14:37, by Paul Ongee

        …and the motto is to“Prepare for war during peace time and vice versa” if you have no idea. “Prepare for war during peace and prepare for peace during war.” This motto is essential especially when a country goes to war with itself or aggressive neighboring country. That’s why the fundamental job of the army is to protect the country, citizens and their properties.

        • 24 November 14:39, by Paul Ongee

          Midit Mitot,
          Bor, Malakal and Betiu are under full control of the gallant forces of the SPLA. Do you remember when Dr Loser Risk Machar said in January 2014 that President Salva Kiir Mayardit should not worry about those towns anymore but should worry about Juba only? What happened later that led those towns recaptured for good from the IO forces?

          • 24 November 14:39, by Paul Ongee

            Why internet fighters like you first kept informing readers that IO forces were within one to two hours only to capture Juba. Why did Juba remain a matter of 1-2 hours for capture until August peace agreement was signed in 2015? You have been on and off line for one to two months. I believe you were well informed about the music on the front lines.

            • 24 November 14:46, by Paul Ongee

              At what speed have IO forces been advancing towards Juba, at snail’s or tortoise’s? I believe if they were snails or tortoises, they would have arrived and listened carefully to the front line music. President Salva Kiir Mayardit said his brother "Riek Machar would come to Juba peacefully but not by force." Riek came peacefully last April until he left Juba by force in July 2016.

              • 24 November 19:21, by Midit Mitot

                Paul Ongee,
                I would have feel shame if I were you guys, in JAN 2014, if UPDF, M23 of Congo, SPLA-N, JEM, etc were not participated fully to support this rage regime, Lou Nuer white army would have topple this dirty government of Juba. Yes, I was off and on because of military tactic.

  • 24 November 20:11, by Work force

    Mr.Malang should avoid such language of inciting war, in July 8 2016 right in Juba what we call J1 they attempted to clear all Io but failed to do so instead things back fired and now trying to talk nonsense please we are for peace not war remember you guys are wasting our money for procuring guns while economic is seriously collapsed

  • 24 November 22:41, by Mawienmarko

    I wish King Paul Malong becomes a president of South Sudan.He would cure these madness of South Sudanese.This country needs a man like Amin of Uganda to teach them a lesson that they would never forget.People will later come to their senses of praising Kiir that he was a best president south Sudan ever had.

  • 25 November 12:32, by mountain boy

    War monger he has seen that the ground in Equatoria region become hot where his Mathiang ngyoor are suffering.

