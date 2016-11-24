 
 
 
S. Sudan MPs deny calls for Equatoria region’s autonomy

November 23, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese lawmakers from Equatoria region have denied authoring a letter, calling for autonomy and protection from the United Nations.

JPEG - 37.9 kb
South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

The letter, widely circulated on social media, contained signatures from leading political leaders from Central, Eastern and Western Equatoria states.

In the document also seen by Sudan Tribune, there are called for autonomous status from Juba government and a protection force of 18,000 troops to be provided by UN.

However, several MPs from Equatoria region have distanced themselves from letter and questioned its authenticity.

“We the Equatoria leaders listed in the letter did not write such a letter. This was a very serious document, very treacherous that it must have been done by people who want to wreck this country apart,” said David Mayo, an MP representing Budi County in Eastern Equatoria state.

Mayo openly protested in the national assembly and declared his innocence.

“I did not attend any meeting to discuss those issues raised in the letter,” he added, in a point of concern in Parliament.

Peter Bashir Gbandi, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, who also the lawmaker representing Maridi in Western Equatoria state, said the letter equally surprised him.

“My name happens to be in the list of people who wrote that letter but I did not take it serious because these [authors] are key spoilers of peace,” said Gbandi.

The Parliamentary Affairs minister described himself as a “fighter for peace.”

“And it is challenging to see that [I am] being featured in an opposite set-up,” he further added.

Active rebellion is taking place in Equatoria region for the first time since conflict erupted in South Sudan in 2013, with both warring factions accused of committing atrocities.

Though the said letter was dismissed as “fake” by politicians, analysts say prolonging war could disintegrate the nation along regional or ethnic lines.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 November 07:02, by Akuma

    Who cares if Equatoria declare autonomy region. People know themselves since liberation for South Sudan. All Equatorians were hiding in Uganda, Kenya, CAR and DR. Congo. So, Equatorian are not fighters and no one will consider their calls.

    repondre message

    • 24 November 07:52, by Eastern

      Equatoria will certainly secede from the murderous and confused South Sudan, a dinkaland. Successive Khartoum regimes tried to keep southern Sudanese under subjugation but the failed. Now Kiir and his tribal sycophants will try and fail. Equatoria will part company from THE SO-CALLED BIG TRIBES!!

      repondre message

    • 24 November 09:44, by Whortti Bor Manza

      You Akuma, son of a whore. All the Dinka areas were under SAF. Trains could move freely from Khartoum up to Wau unescorted. Barges from Kosti through Bor up to Juba. Why did you not liberate Aweil, Gogrial, Bor, Malakal. Dinka always rip what others have sown. Please wait and see for the coming few years. This has started in WBGS.

      repondre message

      • 24 November 09:51, by Whortti Bor Manza

        Dinkas by nature are predatory people. That’s why their areas are prone to hunger and starvation. See the whole Dinka population have moved to non Dinka areas. The Dinka cannot survive without Equatoria. Where will Dinka get food to fight unless they feed on cow dungs. For thousand of years Dinkas will not make good leadership because they don’t have ethic of civilization .

        repondre message

        • 24 November 10:43, by jubaone

          Whorrti,
          Don’t reveal our long-term goal bro. Once Equatoria separates, no jienges will be allowed to transit overland through Equatoria to their luaks unless they pay transit fees, even trucks, services must be heavily taxed. No jienges will be allowed to settle anywhere anymore, not even as squatters. Shoot to kill policy against any jienge vagabonds that refuses deportation or arrest.

          repondre message

        • 24 November 23:16, by Mawienmarko

          Why did these nyamnyam invite war on their homeland?UpperNile is now the most peaceful region than it used to be.Guys stop being misled by these politicians who are insearched of green pasture for survival.Let us mine about life of our people as leaders.They are really suffering in the camps.the food ratio has been cut every month that there is no enough food provided by WFP.

          repondre message

          • 25 November 17:18, by jubaone

            Jienge Mawienmarko,
            So why dont you go to Upper Nile if is peaceful? I know you will starve to death cos you are lazy an cant work. You just wait to be fed like a baby. Dont worry relax, let the nyamnyam feed you and even clean your ass, cos you are still growing. Nyamnyam will also dress you up, cos we dont want aryan jienge running around. Hmm!

            repondre message

      • 24 November 12:07, by Akuma

        Whortti,

        Ask those in Juba especially Bari tribes who live in Nyaying, Gabat, and other areas inside juba there. Who relieved them not to contribute young ladies to Arab militias by then before independent of South Sudan. I do remember that there are still some tape that can remind you how you were before Dinka came to Juba there. Be proud of Dinka Please!!!!!

        repondre message

        • 24 November 12:29, by jubaone

          Akuma,
          There’s film documentation on how many young jienge boys and girls where taken from around Aweil as war booty by muraheleen and meessiriya militias in late 90s. Even now in Juba around Custom, Malakia and Souk Konyokonyo, several street children mostly bastards from Aweil. I am told, most of them were fathered by Darfuris and fellata and they really don’t look jienge-like. Sorry man.

          repondre message

    • 24 November 10:25, by jubaone

      Akuma,
      You jienges define yourselves by destruction and senseless fighting without a good reason, we Equatorians define ourselves with intelligent fighting that has a deeper cause and reason, wisdom and desire to progress. Again, Equatoria is better off without jienges and we shall do it cos we are hardworking, progressive and learned.

      repondre message

      • 25 November 15:39, by Mawienmarko

        When did Equatoria becomes a tribe?I thought it is just a region of south Sudan inhibited by several ethnic groups.How can you compare a whole region to a mere tribe?hatred Dinka but you will neither succeed nor prosper with your evil thoughts.

        repondre message

  • 24 November 08:48, by Eastern

    Now Dr David Nailo Mayo said it wasn’t me. Bashir Bgandi the old with the white beard said it wasn’t me.....where did the idea originate from? The Equatorians want to move out of the land of the BIGGEST TRIBES...The bus for change has started moving....

    repondre message

  • 24 November 09:30, by mountain boy

    what do you want to know the two are not the only Equatorians political leaders instead those are the pa pet to JCE regime in Juba.

    repondre message

  • 24 November 09:42, by mountain boy

    to all Equatorians outside and inside Wani Igga, Elia Lomoro,and Gbandi are soon going to be relieve from their positions by Dinka council of elders.

    repondre message

    • 24 November 11:39, by Eastern

      hill boy,

      The bus for Equatoria Republic has started moving....Board it now if you can....

      repondre message

      • 24 November 12:35, by Paul Ongee

        The enemy of peace is not sleeping. If he knows that he’s losing, he will try another means to provoke suspicions among senior government officials working to promote peace and unity among the 64 tribes of South Sudan. Re-division or Kokora of 1983 was not a solution to either tribes or regions of South Sudan’s problems. Instead it ignited the long-awaited unity of marginalized people of Sudan.

        repondre message

        • 24 November 12:43, by Paul Ongee

          When Kokora happened in 1983, Equatorians who were working or residing in Juba in particular began to know each other better - who is who up to date. You cannot start using or introducing regionalism agenda to serve the interest of a few without a clear reason (s). The source of the letter can be still be identified at any rate, apart from where was it first posted on social media to become viral

          repondre message

        • 24 November 13:09, by jubaone

          Paul Ongee,
          As an Equatorian you should embrace separation by all means. Jienges can also establish their own states, they have: oil, cattle, vast empty lands. We Equatorians have the brains, hard working and could easily work well with Kenya, Uganda and even DRCongo. This time Kokora is for real. The flight of these terrified jienges from Yei, Maridi, Nimule etc. shows this seriousness. Welcome

          repondre message

          • 25 November 08:40, by Paul Ongee

            Ya jubaone and mountain boy,
            Do you think I am young like you who know little or nothing about war and peace or separation? I am not always driven by emotions but reasons. Gumul akulu inta gablikida? The sentiment is the hidden agenda of Dr Loser Risk Machar who created his (21) states in order to take all the 80% of oil fields sitting on Dinka land under his control. You don’t and will never see

            repondre message

            • 25 November 08:42, by Paul Ongee

              Your Kokora agenda is daydreaming. You were not even born when the Re-division of 1983 took place. Did Junubin benefit from it more than the mastermind, Khartoum-based Islamic regime of Gaffar Nimeiri besides the plan to relocate South Sudanese Anya-nya I army generals to the North for final abrogation of AAA-1972? Unity of Junubin is the vital thing that you don’t see at all.

              repondre message

              • 25 November 08:42, by Paul Ongee

                I am reiterating to you all that if your are for re-division, note that you will never get it. How strong is Equatorians united with its many tribes? If we cannot unite as South Sudanese as one people one destiny as was the case during the struggle, how can we get united now because of “Ho, you know Dinka are taking our land or bla, bla, bla.?

                repondre message

                • 25 November 08:43, by Paul Ongee

                  Obama last time said in Cairo during his visit that “African does not need a strongman but strong institutions”. Talk of building strong institutions and system but not separation or re-division which will backfire later. Change of leadership through conducting general election is the best democratic option to move things forward. Resorting to war/bloodshed or militia way of survival is not helpfu

                  repondre message

                  • 25 November 09:00, by Paul Ongee

                    Most of us, if not all, have traveled to various African countries where dey have many tribes but still live together under elected leadership. De current system of government is more or less de same like federalism because we’ve states, but needs effective unity & education to foster social economic development. Without effective unity & education, we’ill die together as fools.

                    repondre message

                • 25 November 17:27, by jubaone

                  Paul Ongee,
                  Now you have revealed yourself as a real jienge and not equatorian from Magwi or parajok. The division among jienges is even bigger than among equatorians. See, all equatorians stood for kokora, even in the 10 states, they were together. Now everything is coming back. Jienges are terrified, cant go back to their luaks, cos they will die of hunger, revenge killings, poverty.

                  repondre message

                • 25 November 17:28, by jubaone

                  Paul Ongee,
                  Now you have revealed yourself as a real jienge and not equatorian from Magwi or parajok. The division among jienges is even bigger than among equatorians. See, all equatorians stood for kokora, even in the 10 states, they were together. Now everything is coming back. Jienges are terrified, cant go back to their luaks, cos they will die of hunger, revenge killings, poverty.

                  repondre message

  • 24 November 14:17, by mountain boy

    come on Ongee stop sleeping under the armpit of Jiengee regime.

    repondre message

  • 24 November 15:23, by Activist # 25

    You see guys. When rumors start like this, it means there is truth behind. Nothing is new here. Equatorians are indeed in favor of this call.If the savages continue to kill our people, this is going to be the only answer to end Dinka-Equatoria coexistence. THE REPUBLIC of EQUATORIA. I can see Dinka are crying already.

    repondre message

  • 24 November 15:57, by marie

    Akuma,
    Slavery did not happen in Equatoria during the war. Yes, there were people killed but not the the extend of villagers taken as slaves. Read the story of slavery in Dinka area in which Bonal Malual made a fortune out of the program of freeing the Dinka slaves. Up to this moment, go to Khartoum and Sudan and see who are slaves in Arab homes.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 06:46, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Marie, you need to watch that program again to understand what really happened. There was no slavery, children were kidnapped by Khartoum militias while their fathers were fighting elsewhere throughout south Sudan. EQUATORIANS, please don’t screw up. You will Dinkas to occupy your land such as kaya and numile. Also Juba will be occupied by the Dinkas. Where are you going to get fighters to drive o

      repondre message

  • 25 November 16:25, by marie

    Dinka-defender, slaves do not go willingly but are forcibly taken by their abductors. They can be women, children and even men. No you said children were abducted, was that for fun or to be slaves? It is the same thing my friend. They ware taken as slaves and are still slaves in these areas. Now go and sort your problem with them before creating another problem.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



