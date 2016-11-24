 
 
 
November 23, 2016 (JUBA) – Juba’s decision to exclude South Sudan’s armed opposition leader Riek Machar from the peace process only prolongs the war, rebel officials warned.

JPEG - 10.3 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Addis Ababa on July 9, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

“There is a wrong perception with some of the regional leaders who are being misled by the government of Salva Kiir and political rhetoric from individual officials in some countries in the west. They believe chairman, Riek Machar is the problem. This is wrong perception,” Kuong Dak, a rebel official told Sudan Tribune.

He added, “He [Machar] is just a leader championing the cause of the people and even if he surrenders, the cause will never vanish. It can never be wished away like some people would like to believe”.

Dak said regional efforts to exclude Machar from the political process will never bring about peace and stability in the young nation.

"There are leaders in the region who believes that the exclusion of Dr. Riek will stop the war. This is a wrong analysis of the complex situation in South Sudan. The war will stop if there is a radical solution to the problem”, the official said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mabior Garang de Mabior, the former Water and irrigation Minister in unity government said the ongoing conflict will not stop if even members of the opposition are kidnapped or killed.

“Even if we are all kidnapped or killed, it will not solve the root cause of the problem and rebellion will continue. The only way to stop the rebellion is to abandon a military solution and resume dialogue with us”, Mabior posted on his Facebook page.

MACHAR TO DENOUNCE WAR

South Sudan President Salva Kiir said amnesty will not be granted to his political rival and the country’s former First Vice-President unless he openly denounces violence.

“My brother Riek Machar thinks the only way for him to become the president of this country is violence, killing innocent people. I told him several times [that] there is no reason to fight. If you [Machar] wants to be the president, wait for elections, but he did not listen”, Kiir said on Sunday.

The South Sudanese leader said a number of people approached him demanding that he pardons the armed opposition leader when he returns.

“They come asking me to pardon him. I tell them I have no problem with him. He is a citizen of this country and he can return anytime, but must denounce violence”, he said.

President Kiir had met Dinka elders who briefed him on their activities after they visited their counterparts from Equatoria and Nuer territories.

(ST)

  • 24 November 06:25, by S. Sudan Nationalist

    It is unfortunate for us to focus on individuals to say that peace can only be realised by the involvement of certain individuals. Do we think South Sudan cannot exist as a nation without Salva Kiir or Riek Machar? Individuals should not be used to curtail peace in South Sudan. We have to build institutions not authocratic people.

    • 24 November 06:36, by Akuma

      Both Kiir and Riek don’t own South Sudan but our behavior make them to own it. Unless we devote our militias mind thinking will relieved South Sudan from this current situation.

      • 24 November 08:01, by Eastern

        Akuma, so you now see the sense.....?

        • 24 November 08:24, by Paul Ongee

          Folks,
          This rumor is created by SPLM-IO head of propaganda machine Nyamilpedea because Sudan’s security denied entry of Dr. Risk Machar last Sunday to meet with his supporters in Khartoum. He was detained for two solid hours, struggling to negotiate with security at the Airport (KIA) but flown back to Addis where he spent a night there and on Monday took his flight back to South Africa.

          • 24 November 08:25, by Paul Ongee

            The source of rumor also killed President Salva Kiir recently but the President immediately went out to the streets in Juba greetings his people, saying that "I am resurrected from the dead." He was looking very healthy, unlike the Head of the Enemy of Peace who is now in South Africa, struggling to sneak out again. Should he make another move, he’ll be deported to Juba. Stay tuned.

            • 24 November 08:26, by Paul Ongee

              Tomorrow, you will again hear such rumor that Prime Minister of Ethiopia is dead, Kenyan President is dead, Uganda President (whom they assume he must be suffering from heart attack) will also be dead and Nigerian President will be dead because Nigeria denied entry to Dr. Risk Machar without prior approval. The list will be long until he (Dr Loser Risk Machar) loses his life on this planet.

              • 24 November 08:26, by Paul Ongee

                The list will be long until he (Dr Loser Risk Machar) loses his life on this planet in an effort to become at any cost the Chairman of the SPLM Party, C-IN-C of the SPLA and lastly the President of South Sudan which he did not fight or sacrifice his life for since 1991. Did he rebel against Dr. John Garang before in 1991? Yes. Did he get forgiven by Dr. John Garang before in 2002? Yes.

                • 24 November 08:27, by Paul Ongee

                  Did he say SPLM/A was not democratic during the hard day where every marginalized citizen volunteered to join the popular movement? Yes. Was Nasir Faction/SSIM democratic? No. Was Khartoum Peace Agreement (KPA-1997) implemented by him and Al-Bashir? No. Did he rebel against Al-Bsahir for failing to implement the KPA-1997? No. Why does he think that it’s easy to fight GOSS? Dr. Loser is Lost.

                  • 24 November 08:37, by Paul Ongee

                    Ya Kuol Dak,
                    Do not believe that IO will win this war at any cost by prolonging it assuming that it might gain momentum by capitalizing on the potential support of some Equatorians who joined this senseless war because they see it as a source of getting "fake military ranks, high positions and employment opportunities".No. Don’t make that mistake of false thinking. Where is the "white army" now?

                    • 24 November 09:55, by Paul Ongee

                      The "white army" now needs education - books and pens, not guns. They have been misled for so long by Dr Loser Risk Machar since 1991. They say "enough is enough" to Dr Loser because some of them were left in Khartoum in 2002 when he returned to Dr. Garang for forgiveness. Had Gen.Paulino Matip not been there, Khartoum would have finished them all. They give credit to Matip for rescuing them.

                      • 24 November 10:03, by Paul Ongee

                        While Gen. Paulino Matip was negotiating his intervention for rescuing those innocent Nuer left to fend off for themselves Dr. Loser Risk Machar was already in Nairobbi Ciity maaan, dining, winning and smiling wildly in a cozy Hotel. But at the back of his mind he desperately wants to become the next president of the would-be South Sudan as those of Dr Garang and Kiir get the job done for him.

                        • 24 November 10:09, by Paul Ongee

                          While Gen. Paulino Matip was negotiating his intervention for rescuing those innocent Nuer left to fend off for themselves Dr. Loser Risk Machar was already in Nairobbi Ciity maaan, dining, winning and smiling wildly in a cozy Hotel. But at the back of his mind he desperately wants to become the next president of the would-be South Sudan as those of Dr Garang, Kiir, Wani, etc get de job done for h

                          • 24 November 10:20, by Paul Ongee

                            After forgiveness and reinstatement into his position in Nairobi in 2002 and the tragic death of Dr. John Garang in July 2005, Dr Loser Machar quickly concluded that those of Kiir, Wani, Awet, Manyang, you name it (the list is long) forgot about his past. Dr Loser started eying the top position once again since he was appointed the second man to lead the country.

                            • 24 November 10:26, by Paul Ongee

                              Dr. Loser Risk Machar started strategizing how to take over first (hijack) the Chairmanship of the SPLM party by involving senior SPLM officials who spent 21 years in the bush when he was in Khartoum for a decade. Some of them blindly joined him in running for the Chairmanship of the popular SPLM party without questioning themselves first “where did Riek come from?”

                              • 24 November 10:32, by Paul Ongee

                                They (the contestants) think that Dr. Loser Risk Machar was joking but “Plan B” was already in place if he fails as usual, coup d’état/violence must be used to stage another senseless unforeseen war based on tribe under the theme “We are born Warriors” forgetting that the other remaining 63 tribes of South Sudan are also warriors. The media language of informing the world…

                                • 24 November 10:39, by Paul Ongee

                                  The media language of informing the world was also in place in case coup d’état fails because rebellion would be immediately launched and announced that it’s was President Salva Kiir who killed his tribesmen in Juba for no reasons and they will fight to the tooth and change the government at any cost. Some Division commanders joined him and the drama of “We Are Born Warriors” began.

                                  • 24 November 10:46, by Paul Ongee

                                    Some towns like Bor, Malakal and Bentiu changed hands on the watch of UNMISS which was mandated to be neutral but started taking side by accommodating one section of population at PoC sites that the GOSS is killing his own people. International media, AI, HRW and other right groups closely watched the show run by “We Are Born Warriors”, and began constantly writing their biased reports up to date.

                                    • 24 November 10:55, by Paul Ongee

                                      Now, the dynamics have dramatically changed; the very people, regional and international actors began to realize who is who, and who is for peace or change without bloodshed regardless of recent replacement of the former FVP Dr Loser Risk Machar who declared war on GOSS in a neighboring capital, Khartoum, after holding their war conference, that would deny him entry into regional countries.

                                      • 24 November 14:13, by Chang Kuony

                                        Salvatore’s corruption beneficiary boy aka Paul Angee stop writing long meaningless nonsensical statements and bla bla on Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon. You Paul Angee ( hyena) got incurable disease known as Dr Macharphobia ( Fear for Dr Machar) and SPLMIO phobic ( fear of SPLAIO). Dr Machar is only hope for hopeless and voice for voiceless South Sudanese people minus Kiirians supporters

      • 25 November 11:20, by Chang Kuony

        Exclusion of weighful politician like Dr Machar is deplorable,unacceptable,impossible and wishful thinking. Dr Machar Teny Dhurgon is only hope for hopeless, Help for helpless and voice for voiceless South Sudanese people from Nimule in far South to Renk in far north and from Boma in far east to Raja in far West. He is democratic leader love by all 63 minus Salva Kiir’s tribal boys and girls.

  • 24 November 08:29, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Nonsense
    For did you mention it?

  • 24 November 20:30, by Work force

    Mr.Dak I fully agree with you that excluding Dr.Riek from peace process is not the solution instead it will prolong the war and suffering of our south sudanese who needs peace sooner than later the international community are the problem to our Country backed up with the regional body who are there for personal interest they are bought with bloody money from the trouble Government in Juba who is a

    • 24 November 23:30, by Mawienmarko

      Who cares? With out Riek or with him.I can still move on with life.Am just waiting to hear from South African’s government that the former South Sudan vice president and rebel leader has finally seek asylum from their government officially and therefore,he is finally in exile period.

      • 25 November 05:24, by Akook

        The government is dead point blank. It can not protect or provide service to its people. The bunch in Juba do not know what they do with nation at hand. Our nation without leadership is being used to bail out neighbouring economies. For instant Sudan is robbing us in the daylight taking 85 per cent of our own oil. No one dare ask anything except trauma that Dr Machar is this, is that!

        • 25 November 05:32, by Akook

          You can sell the whole country to neighbouring poor nations as you want to get rid of Machar as a person But facts in the end prevail! Machar has never been a problem to anyone. If Machar is in Juba today, he can call upon all numerous rebels in Equatoria, Western Bhar el Ghazal, Upper Nile. Kiir or Taban can not do it! but Riek can

          • 25 November 05:42, by Akook

            If I were Machar,I would stay out peacefully in South Africa sitting back and watch how Salva Kiir and Taban are going to pull together all the 8 mini rebels groups plus the SPLM-IO for a peaceful South Sudan.
            They will never do it under the sun and we will still be running endlessly with insecurity everywhere including Juba until the country falls apart into 3 former regions. Local citizens deman

            • 25 November 05:49, by Akook

              The rhetoric from some of my Dinka fellows that we are strong and will keep this country united by force is as absurd as Kiir’s sheer stupidity. Khartoum had all kinds of weapons like no other and money plus all Arab backing but they couldn’t hold Sudan together.

              • 25 November 11:31, by Chang Kuony

                Bravo Akook,you nailed it right bro, Dinkaism,Nuerism, Cholloism,Fertiitism, Equatorianism wouldn’t unite us but South Sudanesism will do definitely.this Unity of purposes can occur when visionless Salva Kiir quit the Presidency. Kiir is remotely control by foreign elements like M7 of Uganda

